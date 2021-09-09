Ten at the Top’s Pique event goes virtual as COVID cases rise

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Upstate, Ten at the Top announced Sept. 7 its signature young professional event, Pique, will be livestreamed on Sept. 27 from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. instead of being held in-person.

The livestream will feature keynote speaker Sallie Holder, author of “Rock Middle: The Roadmap from Empty Success to True Fulfillment,” and founder of BRIMM.

This event is both free and open to the public, but registration is required.

For more information, visit the website at tenatthetop.org/events/pique or contact Justine Allen at jallen@tenatthetop.org.