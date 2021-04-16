Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson launching ‘The Brew,’ Greer creates ‘Ignite Greer’ to serve enterpreneurs

Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson are creating a new networking group called “The Brew” and Greer is launching IGNITE Greer to give entrepreneurs and business owners a platform for feedback and support from their communities.

The Brew launched in Anderson in 2020, while Greenville and Spartanburg hosted 1 Million Cups, a Kauffman Foundation program. On March 17, Greenville announced they – and Spartanburg – will be transitioning from their 1 Million Cups networking program in favor of participating in The Brew with the city of Anderson.

“Having The Brew spread regionally is something the city of Anderson is extremely enthusiastic about,” said Caroline Gaddis, Business Education and Event Manager, with City of Anderson Economic Development. “Seeing what this program has done for Anderson has been instrumental in our recent growth surge and knowing the same thing will happen in other communities is exciting. We know that giving entrepreneurs a time to connect, share stories, and overcome obstacles together as a community instead of alone is crucial in developing a healthy entrepreneurship ecosystem. With the Upstate cobranding under ‘The Brew,’ we are allowing brand recognition and connecting our communities in a way that has never been done before.”

During each meeting, the program will include:

Entrepreneurs may offer a brief presentation on how they’ve grown their business or business idea.

Each presentation includes a list of two to four problems impeding progress or questions the entrepreneur has for attendees.

Any remaining time is dedicated to the audience asking questions to help guide the entrepreneur toward a solution and moving forward in their business.

Each community will decide the exact format and other support services, such as guidance on presenting and follow-up.

In addition to The Brew, Greer will be launching its IGNITE Greer monthly event on April 28 at 8:30 a.m. at The Davenport in downtown Greer. The event is part of The Platform, Greer’s program to support entrepreneurs and local business owners.

IGNITE Greer will meet on the fourth Wednesday of every month.

The Brew – Spartanburg will meet the first Wednesday of every month.

The Brew – Greenville will meet on the third Wednesday of every month.

All meetings are at 8:30 a.m.

The Brew – Anderson will meet every Wednesday at 8 a.m.

To apply to present, email cgaddis@cityofandersonsc.com for The Brew – Anderson, spartanburgbrew@gmail.com for The Brew – Spartanburg, greenvillebrew@gmail.com for The Brew – Greenville and rdeaton@greerdevelopment.com for IGNITE Greer.