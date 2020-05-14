The Business Recovery Task Force launches the Greater Greenville Pledge

The Business Recovery Task Force, a collaboration between the city of Greenville and Greenville County, the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Greenville Area Development Corporation, has launched the Greater Greenville Pledge campaign to encourage local businesses to reopen responsibly.

By taking the pledge, retailers, restaurants and other businesses are declaring they are taking steps based on CDC and DHEC guidance regarding promoting social distancing, limiting capacity, monitoring their employees’ health, cleaning frequently, and encouraging face covering and hand sanitizing.

“As we begin the important work of reopening our economy, we encourage area businesses to take the Pledge,” said Carlos Phillips, president and CEO of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce. “By taking precautions, as well as sharing the message that ‘Greenville Is Open for Business,’ businesses can play an active role in restoring customer and employee confidence.”

The marketing campaign includes a website, GreaterGreenvillePledge.com, which contains accessible, bilingual resources and guidance for small businesses as they reopen and recover from the COVID-19 closures. The website will also offer a downloadable marketing package including window and counter signage for participating businesses. To be included in the campaign, local businesses can also post photos on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #GreaterGVLPledge.

In addition, once a participating business completes the online pledge it will have its location mapped and posted on the website.

For more information, visit GreaterGreenvillePledge.com.