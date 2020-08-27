Greenville accepting proposals for a new downtown conference facility

The city of Greenville has put out a request for proposals from qualified professional firms to develop a master plan for a new conference facility and adjacent mixed-use development project in downtown Greenville.

All proposals must be submitted by Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. to Maribel Diaz at [email protected]. In addition, any questions or requests for clarifications should be sent to Diaz’s email address no later than 2 p.m. on Sept. 8.

View the downtown conference center master plan

The city will issue and distribute any revisions to this RFP as an addendum.

For more information, visit greenvillesc.gov/Bids.aspx.