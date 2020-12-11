Greenville Chamber announces 2020 Minority Business Accelerator graduates, 2021 class

The Greenville Chamber’s Minority Business Accelerator recently graduated its 2020 program participants and announced its 2021 class.

“The 2020 cohort has demonstrated incredible resilience over the duration of the program,” Greenville Chamber president and CEO Carlos Phillps. “In a year where many small businesses have been forced to shutter their doors, this group has leveraged their MBA network, coaches and training to grow their business, with many reporting revenue gains. We thank the many volunteer coaches, advisors and other volunteers for the level of excellence they bring in support of these participants.”

The 2020 graduates were 12 local small-business owners:

Monier Abusaft of I.B. Industries

of I.B. Industries Tamieka Alston-Gibson of Visions Medical Health Care Services

of Visions Medical Health Care Services Tory Atkins of Tory Atkins Nationwide Agency

of Tory Atkins Nationwide Agency Duffy Baehr of Baehr Feet

of Baehr Feet Dannah Farr of Carolina Nursing Associates

of Carolina Nursing Associates Yukichi Hagins of Yukichi Hagins Realty

of Yukichi Hagins Realty Shutoya Hudson of Hudson Brow and Waxing

of Hudson Brow and Waxing Justin Jenkins of Paveway Express LTD.co

of Paveway Express LTD.co Myson Jones of Hoops University

of Hoops University Ebony Sullivan of Cassy Electric LLC

of Cassy Electric LLC Shonette Sullivan of The Shekinah Group LLC

of The Shekinah Group LLC Justen Thompson of Carolina Southern Logistics

Baehr, Hudson and Jenkins also received special honors for their dedication to the program and saw growth within their business, the Greenville Chamber said in a release.

The MBA 2021 class will kick off in January. Instructor Wendell Jones will lead the participants through the Interise StreetWise MBA curriculum for the first six months of the program. Then, they will work in peer-to-peer mentor groups, meet with their assigned coaches and work to implement growth strategies gained from the program during the final six months.

The 2021 class includes:

Shameka Argo of Points of Origin LLC

of Points of Origin LLC Willie Benjamin of Printing-Opportunity

of Printing-Opportunity Madeline Hawkins of Bloom Behavioral Therapy

of Bloom Behavioral Therapy Summer Lee of Palmetto Breakfast Club LLC dba Flying Biscuit Café

of Palmetto Breakfast Club LLC dba Flying Biscuit Café Michael Mance of Mance Multimedia LLC

of Mance Multimedia LLC Lauren Rogers of IB Construction & Development LLC

of IB Construction & Development LLC Dorothy Shain of Dorothy Shain Fine Art LLC

of Dorothy Shain Fine Art LLC Larandas Yeargin of Silo Media Group

The Greenville Chamber MBA program is one of six in the nation offered by chambers of commerce. Eligible businesses must be based in the Upstate. Minority, veteran or woman-owned entities as well as those serving lower-income communities are eligible. The business must be a member of the Greenville or Spartanburg chamber.

Since its inception, the program has graduated more than 110 participants and created 250 new full-time jobs, and participants have seen a combined $23.5 million in new revenue.

For more information, visit greenvillechamber.org/mba.