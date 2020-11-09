The Greenville Chamber will hold its ATHENA Leadership Symposium virtually Nov. 19

This year’s Greenville Chamber ATHENA Leadership Symposium will be held Nov. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. as a virtual meeting.

The program, now in its ninth year, serves as an opportunity to share best practices for advancing women’s leadership and corporate board service and is inspired by recipients of the Greenville Chamber’s ATHENA Leadership Award, an annual award presented to a local leader who has helped assist women to achieve their full leadership potential.

“For our region to truly become globally competitive, it is imperative that we develop world-class talent and build inclusive organizations,” said Carlos Phillips, president and CEO of the Greenville Chamber. “This important event helps develop the leaders we need now and in the future.”

This year’s virtual meeting will feature Morgan Stanley vice chairman, managing director and senior client advisor Carla Harris as she discusses leadership lessons she has learned throughout her career.

Throughout her career, Harris has received numerous national awards. In 2013, she was appointed by President Barack Obama to chair the National Women’s Business Council. She is the past chair of the board of the Morgan Stanley Foundation and of the Executive Leadership Council. She also sits on the boards of Sponsors for Educational Opportunity, A Better Chance Inc. and St. Vincent’s Hospitals. In addition, she is a member of the board of overseers of Harvard University and of the board of directors of the Walmart Corporation.

Harris is a graduate of Harvard University and Harvard Business School.

Admission to the online event is $35 for Greenville Chamber members and $50 for non-members. For more information and to register, visit greenvillechamber.org.