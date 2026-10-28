The Lark steakhouse sets opening date in Pickens

A new steakhouse, The Lark, is coming to downtown Pickens at 126 W. Main St.

The Lark was first announced in spring 2025 in a Facebook post by owner Bo Stegall. Stegall is also the owner of Bo Stegall The Salon located at 703 Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greenville, along with The Noble Dog Hotel in Hampton Station and its nonprofit Canine Healing Project.

On Oct. 28, The Lark announced in a social media post the restaurant’s soft opening would take place the first week of November.

For more information, visit @thelarkpickens on Instagram.