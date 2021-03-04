The Mosaic at West End development is still on track, with a few changes

The 4.5-acre proposed downtown residential community The Mosaic at West End is still on track to rise up along Perry Street in the coming year, but the project’s developers have just unveiled some alterations to the site plan.

In a document submitted to the Greenville County Planning Commission, local developer Saint Capital summarized the changes for the project.

The main attributes of the development — a rental community with a blend of three-story townhomes and one- to three-bedroom apartments, 25% of which are reserved for affordable housing — remains unchanged.

But the developer is now increasing its overall green space, adding more apartment units, switching from a parking garage to surface and underground parking, and switching trash services to utilize a series of Sutera units, which are partially underground waste bins that reduce odor and use less space than traditional bins.

The development itself is unique for the West End, a collaboration between the Greenville Housing Fund, the Greenville Housing Authority and Saint Capital. The parcels along Perry Avenue, on which already sit five rental homes, are owned by the Greenville Housing Fund. The remaining 3.15 acres are made up of vacant land.

Brian Brown, CEO and president of the Greenville Housing Fund, said last year that the project came about as a solution that benefits both the cause for affordable housing and the profit-incentive of private development.

“That’s an example of where we had acquired some vacant land and the developer had acquired some additional land, which we combined for the project,” Brown said. “It’s a great site, right on the doorstep of downtown.”

In a proposal to the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals, Saint Capital said the project aims to be “an example of how vacant and underutilized land can be transformed into a collaborative development that both accomplishes the goals of private development, protects against the loss of affordable housing and even increases it.”