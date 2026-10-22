The Motley Fool: Buyout stock moves

Ask the Fool: Buyout stock moves

Q. If a company gets bought by another company, does its stock price go up? — E.B., Wilmington, Delaware

A. It often does. Much depends on what investors think of the acquiree’s value and the acquisition price. For example, if a company’s total market value is around $10 billion and it’s bought for $15 billion, its shares may pop on the news, largely reflecting the new valuation.

Acquiring companies will often pay a premium price if the acquiree is seen as desirable, perhaps due to strong brands or valuable technology. Offering a premium price can also keep rivals from trying to buy the acquiree. A struggling company, though, might be bought for relatively little.

The acquiring company’s stock, meanwhile, might drop if investors think that it’s paying too much or that the deal is not a promising one.

Q. What are “vested” and “unvested” options? — A.A., Germantown, Wisconsin

A. Companies often award stock options to employees; frequently, they use a “vesting” schedule to incentivize employees to stick around. Unvested options have been promised to you, but you don’t yet have the right to exercise them. With vested options, you do have that right.

Imagine you work at the Three-Legged Chair Company (ticker: OOOPS) and you receive options for 100 shares of its stock, with 25% of them vesting each Jan. 1 over the next four years. On Jan. 1, 2027, you can exercise the first option and buy 25 shares. Every Jan. 1, another 25 shares “vest.” On Jan. 1, 2030, you’ll be “fully vested” and can buy all 100 shares (or any shares you haven’t bought yet) if you want to. (You might also receive additional options each year.)

Fool’s school: Shorting stocks, explained

Buying low and then selling high isn’t the only way to make money in the stock market. You can also profit by reversing that order and betting against stocks you expect to fall. This is “shorting,” and it’s perfectly legal.

Here’s how it works: Imagine that many investors are excited about the Home Surgery Kits Co. (ticker: OUCHH) and have bought lots of shares, sending the stock price up. You, however, are skeptical, and you don’t think home surgeries will catch on. You expect the company to fail.

So you contact your brokerage and place an order to short Home Surgery Kits — a stock you don’t own. Your brokerage will borrow shares from a Home Surgery Kits shareholder and will sell them for you. (Again, this is legal, and plenty of people short stocks.) If the stock does fall in value, you’ll “cover” your short by buying shares on the open market at the now lower price to replace the ones that you borrowed. If you short Home Surgery Kits at $100 per share and cover when it hits $75, you’ll make $25 per share (less commissions, fees and interest).

Shorting can be profitable if you are good at identifying stocks that will fall.

But what if, instead of falling, shares of Home Surgery Kits rise to $150? If you cover your short then, you’d lose $50 per share (plus commissions, fees and interest).

If you invest in a stock expecting it to rise and it falls to zero, you’ll lose 100% of your money — but no more. However, if a shorted stock keeps rising, it might double or triple in value; if you hang on through all that, your loss could be 100%, 200% or even more. Also, the most you can gain with shorting is 100%, if the stock falls to zero; if you buy a stock the usual way, your potential gains are almost unlimited.

Shorting is really only for experienced investors, and all of us could do quite well without shorting.

My smartest investment: Beat the bankruptcy odds

My smartest investment move was due more to luck than to good planning. In 2011, shortly before American Airlines filed for bankruptcy protection, I purchased about 1,000 shares of its then-parent company, AMR, at well below $1 per share. I occasionally checked on the stock over the next few years, but I never paid much attention until it surpassed $50 per share. At that point, I sold. My eventual gain was over $50,000, and the best part was that it was in a small Roth IRA account. I know The Fool doesn’t recommend buying penny stocks, but it worked out for me. — J.W., via email

The Fool responds: You may not realize how incredibly lucky you were. When companies emerge from bankruptcy protection, they almost always do so with new shares of stock, leaving holders of their former shares with little to nothing. This was an unusual case, where American Airlines worked hard to win some value for its former shareholders — and succeeded. The fact that you held the stock in a Roth account means you can withdraw from the account tax-free in retirement: Well done!

We still advise against buying most penny stocks (those trading for $5 or less per share), though, because they’re notoriously volatile and risky.

(Do you have a smart or regrettable investment move to share with us? Email it to TMFShare@fool.com .)

Foolish trivia: Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1972, when a fellow launched a printing company. The following year, he got a contract to print punch-card ballots. Today, based in Phoenix, I’m a leading election services company, impacting around 54% of America’s registered voters — more than 90 million people. I have reached 34 states and the District of Columbia, offering ballot printing, a chain of custody and advanced election hardware and software. In 2023, Lincoln Shields, a subsidiary of Black Mountain Investment Company, bought a majority stake in me. Who am I?

Last week’s trivia answer

I trace my roots back to the 1849 founding of Pfizer, my former parent company, which spun me off in 2013. In 2021, I donated thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccines for zoo animals. In 2023, I was included in Ethisphere’s list of the “World’s Most Ethical Companies.” Today, with a recent market value near $29 billion, I’m the world’s leading animal health company, developing and marketing ways to predict, prevent, detect and treat animal illness while serving veterinarians, livestock producers and pet owners. I offer medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals and digital solutions. Who am I? (Answer: Zoetis)

The Motley Fool take: Broadridge, behind the scenes

Fintech and regulatory behemoth Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is in the business of helping banks send documents to investors, managing the voting process for many companies’ shareholders and providing technology to handle investment trades. It’s also an attractive, seemingly undervalued stock with a recent dividend yield of 2.7%.

Broadridge’s earnings report for fiscal 2026 featured full-year revenue and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rising by 8% and 12% year over year, respectively. The company also announced a 12% dividend increase.

But Broadridge’s stock has declined some 30% over the last year, as the shift toward digital financial transactions and communications threatens to disrupt the company’s seemingly steady operations. Some analysts see these fears as excessive, though.

Helping to facilitate the transition away from mail-in proxy voting and mailed-out annual reports, Broadridge hopes to reshape the financial regulatory business as it moves into an increasingly digital world. The company is intent on incorporating agentic AI into its platform for its customers.

Broadridge shares recently traded at a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15, well below their five-year average of 22. The stock doesn’t need outrageous growth to justify its valuation. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Broadridge Financial Solutions.)

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