The Motley Fool: It’s all derivative!

Ask the Fool: It’s all derivative!

Q. What’s a derivative? — F.B., Chugiak, Alaska

A. It’s a financial contract between you and another party with a value tied to that of one or more underlying assets or benchmarks; these might be stocks, bonds, interest rates, market indexes, mortgages or currencies. There are many kinds of derivatives of varying complexity, including options, futures and forwards, swaps and collateralized debt obligations (CDOs). Derivatives can lock in prices and may help you hedge against possible losses, but they can also be hard to value and quite risky. Warren Buffett once called them “financial weapons of mass destruction.”

Q. What are Roth IRAs? — D.M., Naperville, Illinois

A. Individual retirement arrangements (IRAs) come in two main varieties: traditional and Roth. Contributions to a traditional IRA can reduce your taxable income for the year, shrinking your tax bill. So if you earn $77,500 and contribute $7,500, your taxable income drops to $70,000. When you withdraw the money in retirement, it will be taxed as ordinary income.

With contributions to a Roth IRA, there’s no up-front tax break, but if you follow the rules, your eventual withdrawals can be completely tax-free. If you contribute a lot to your account over many years, investing that money effectively, you might end up with hundreds of thousands of dollars in your account — all available tax-free in retirement.

For 2026, contribution limits for both traditional and Roth IRAs are $7,500 per person, plus an additional $1,100 for those 50 and older. Note that the contribution deadline for IRAs each year is not Dec. 31, but the tax filing deadline for the year. So contributions for 2026 can be made until mid-April of 2027. Learn more in our “Retirement” nook at Fool.com

Fool’s school: Understanding dividend yields

Imagine being interested in a company — let’s say Scruffy’s Chicken Shack (ticker: BUKBUK) — that pays a dividend. (Healthy and growing dividend-paying companies can be terrific long-term investments.) You might see that it pays $2 per share in dividends annually and has a $50 share price; its dividend yield is 4%. Here’s how to make sense of all that.

Because most companies pay dividends quarterly, a $2 total annual dividend likely means $0.50 per share paid each quarter. But if you’re considering several companies with different dividend payments and very different share prices, it can be hard to compare them. That’s where the dividend yield comes in.

Take the annual dividend amount (in Scruffy’s case, $2) and divide it by the current share price (in this case, $50). Then multiply the result (0.04) by 100 to get a percentage; here you get 4%. That 4% is the dividend yield: It means that if you buy shares today at $50 apiece, you’ll receive 4% of that price ($2) each year in dividend income.

A different company might be priced at $150 per share, with a $5 dividend, which sounds more attractive. But divide $5 by $150 and you’ll get 0.033, or a dividend yield of 3.3%. For what you pay for this stock, you’ll be collecting less in dividend income.

As an investor, you also need to take in more of the big picture. For starters, consider dividend growth. Healthy and growing dividend payers tend to increase their payouts over time — often annually. If the 3.3% dividend is growing much faster than the 4% one, it may well be the smarter buy. (You can look up dividend histories at many dividend payers’ websites and also at stock info sites such as Finance.Yahoo.com .)

Companies’ overall health, profit margins and growth rates matter, too, as do their competitive advantages and growth prospects. Dividend income can be a compelling feature, but it’s just part of any investment picture.

My dumbest investment: Crossed by Global Crossing

My most regrettable investment was undoubtedly Global Crossing. That sucker ate my lunch, dinner and breakfast the next day! — P., online

The Fool responds: Ouch. When Global Crossing filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2002, it was one of the biggest companies ever to do so. Founded in 1997, it built a fiber-optic cable network around the world, connecting over 200 major cities in 27 countries, in part via undersea cables. But it took on a lot of debt to do so, and demand was not as high as expected. Meanwhile, the internet bubble burst, creating an unhelpful business climate. Global Crossing was also embroiled in multiple lawsuits and government investigations alleging improper accounting. The company eventually emerged from bankruptcy and was later acquired by Level 3 Communications — but as you know, its pre-bankruptcy shareholders and thousands of employees ended up with little to nothing.

While many companies emerge from bankruptcy and go on to great success, their pre-bankruptcy shareholders typically suffer significant or total losses. If you’re invested in a struggling company, especially one in legal trouble, dig into its chances of survival and consider selling. You may be able to get out while its shares still have some value.

(Do you have a smart or regrettable investment move to share with us? Email it to TMFShare@fool.com .)

Foolish trivia: Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1838, when George Putnam launched a publishing house. Over time, there was much consolidation in publishing; I resulted from a 2013 merger between publishers owned by Bertelsmann and Pearson, which formed “the world’s largest publisher of consumer books.” There are 300-plus imprints under my roof, including Bantam, Crown, Dell, DK, Doubleday, Dutton, Golden Books and Alfred A. Knopf. My history features more than 80 Nobel Prize laureates and hundreds of the world’s most popular authors. I sell more than 600 million print, audio- and e-books annually. Who am I?

Last week’s trivia answer

I trace my roots back to 1972, when a fellow launched a printing company. The following year, he got a contract to print punch-card ballots. Today, based in Phoenix, I’m a leading election services company, impacting around 54% of America’s registered voters — more than 90 million people. I have reached 34 states and the District of Columbia, offering ballot printing, a chain of custody and advanced election hardware and software. In 2023, Lincoln Shields, a subsidiary of Black Mountain Investment Company, bought a majority stake in me. Who am I? (Answer: Runbeck Election Services)

The Motley Fool take: Sweet dividends

Mondelez International (Nasdaq: MDLZ) is a leading multinational confectionery and snacking company with a recent market valuation of $80 billion. Its portfolio includes cookies, crackers, protein bars, chocolates, chewing gum and candies, generating substantial revenue across multiple geographic markets worldwide. (Mondelez’s brands include Cadbury, Clif Bar, Oreo, Ritz, Tate’s Bake Shop, Toblerone and Triscuit.)

The company’s competitive positioning is reinforced by its diversified product portfolio, established brand recognition and extensive distribution network spanning six continents. With 91,000 employees and a recent net profit margin of 8.9%, Mondelez demonstrates operational efficiency and consistent profitability.

Its stock has a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of under 19, slightly below its five-year average of 20. And the stock’s recent dividend yield is appealing at 3.4%. That dividend has also been growing, with a 4% hike announced in July.

Mondelez International isn’t likely to soar, but it is likely to keep growing, while rewarding shareholders over time. In its second quarter, revenue was up 4.1% year over year. A drop in cocoa prices could also provide a tailwind.

Long-term investors might want to take a closer look at Mondelez.

— distributed by Andrews McMeel Syndication