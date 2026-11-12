The Motley Fool: Talking tulips

Ask the Fool: Talking tulips

Q. What do tulips refer to, financially speaking? — J.B., Duluth, Georgia

A. They’re a reference to the “tulipomania” of the 1600s in Holland — perhaps the earliest recorded instance of a speculative investing bubble that burst.

Back in the mid-1500s, tulips were introduced to Europe, and with demand far outstripping supply, prices surged. By the 1630s, tulip bulbs had become status symbols. Reportedly, a single bulb could exceed an annual salary, and the most special bulbs were valued at many times the annual wage of most workers. Of course, this bubble burst, causing prices to plunge and fortunes to be wiped out.

More recent financial frenzies include the famous dot-com bubble that burst in 2000.

Q. Is it unwise to buy a stock at, say, $50 instead of $40, if you’re sure it’s heading to $100 in 10 years? — E.B., Uxbridge, Massachusetts

A. First, understand that it may not reach $100 in 10 years. But let’s review the math. Let’s say that Sisyphus Inc. (ticker: UPDWN) is trading at $50, and you expect it to reach $100 in a decade. That would be a 100% gain in 10 years, and an average annual gain of about 7.2%. But if you bought it at $40 and it hit $100 in 10 years, that would be a 150% gain — around 9.6% per year, annualized.

Your ultimate return on any stock will depend on your purchase price and your sale price. In this example, the 7.2% gain is less desirable than a 9.6% one. (Remember, too, that the long-term average annual gain of the stock market is close to 10%.) It’s not irrational to buy at $50, though, if you plan to hold for many years.

Fool’s school: Both life and taxes change

Few people enjoy thinking about taxes, but the more you know about them, the more you might be able to save. It’s especially important to keep tax issues in mind when changes happen in your life.

For example, if you’re changing jobs, think twice before cashing out your 401(k) account. Instead, roll the amount over into an IRA or into your next employer’s 401(k) plan. Left there to grow, even relatively small sums can strengthen your future financial security.

Meanwhile, at your new job, you’ll have to fill out a W-4 form. Fail to fill it out appropriately, and you may end up having too much (or too little) withheld from your paycheck and sent to Uncle Sam. If you expect to shrink your tax bill by claiming many deductions, you might want to have less withheld, but if you have a lot of additional income (perhaps via a rental property or stock sales) you might want more withheld.

Getting married? Update your W-4 form. You’ll also have to decide whether to file your tax returns jointly or separately. If both of you work and you file your returns jointly, as most couples do, you might get hit by the “marriage penalty,” resulting in more taxes paid than if you’d both filed as single people. Filing jointly is best for most couples, though. Consulting tax-prep software or an online calculator can help you determine the best way to file your returns.

Getting divorced? Yup — revisit your W-4 form. Know that when assets are divided, so are the responsibilities for any taxes on them; assets sold can trigger capital gains taxes. Alimony taxation has changed in recent years, so alimony payments are no longer taxable to the recipient nor deductible by the payer.

There are also tax implications for other life events — such as the birth or adoption of a child, the purchase or sale of a home, educational expenses, inheritances and retirement. Learn more at IRS.gov , or consult a tax professional.

My dumbest investment: E-cigarettes up in smoke

My most regrettable investment? It was in e-cigarettes. — J.A.F., online

The Fool responds: We’re not sure exactly how you invested in e-cigarettes (also known as vapes or vape pens), as several major e-cigarette companies were never publicly traded, though some were eventually invested in or acquired by bigger tobacco companies. Perhaps you invested in Electronic Cigarettes International Group, which was a public stock. It looked promising more than a decade ago, posting a nearly 15-fold increase in sales — though it was also losing hundreds of millions of dollars.

As e-cigarettes grew in popularity, it was easy to assume that any company dealing in them would do well. But it’s important to understand that not every company in an exciting new industry or niche will succeed. Some will spend heavily, going into debt to try to end up as the top dog — running themselves into the ground financially. Some will be overtaken by deeper-pocketed competitors. Regulatory activity can also affect new industries — including, perhaps, a ban on vaping.

Early on, it can be hard to see which companies will end up the big winners. To play it safer, you might favor companies that are already growing and profitable.

(Do you have a smart or regrettable investment move to share with us? Email it to TMFShare@fool.com .)

Foolish trivia: Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1958, when a fellow in Virginia began serving travelers via a gas station. By 1965, I had 12 locations. A convenience store followed in 1976, and a full-service travel center in Kentucky in 1981. In the 1980s, I added many more locations, some including fast-food eateries. Today, based in Knoxville, Tennessee, I am now a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. I boast the largest network of travel centers (some 900-plus) in 43 states and much of Canada, and I serve more than 1 million guests a day. Who am I?

Last week’s trivia answer

I trace my roots back to 1790, when the first flour company was established in America, importing its flour from England. Based in Boston, it was New England’s first food company. In the 1820s, I began milling flour from domestically grown wheat, aided by the 1825 opening of the Erie Canal; my flour took on its current legendary name in 1896. I moved to Vermont in 1984. Today, I’m 100% owned by my employees, and I’m a Certified B Corporation, meaning that I meet verified standards for social and environmental business practices. Who am I? (Answer: King Arthur Baking Company)

The Motley Fool take: Broadcom: A fast-growing chip company

It’s been a lopsided year for tech investors. As of Oct. 30, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) was up about 45% for the year. But chip designer Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) was down 6% over the same period and was priced 32% below its all-time high.

The company is growing: In its fiscal third quarter (which ended Aug. 2), Broadcom’s revenue climbed 86% year over year to $29.6 billion, up from growth of 48% in its fiscal second quarter and 29% in the fiscal first quarter. And management expects fourth-quarter revenue to come in around 93% above the year-ago quarter. Profits kept up, too. Third-quarter non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share almost doubled year over year, and free cash flow jumped 95% to $13.7 billion.

The key risk is that much of this growth comes from only a few buyers. Broadcom says its five major end customers accounted for around 55% of its revenue in fiscal Q3, up from about 40% a year before. If one of them cuts back, results might swing sharply.

But the stock’s valuation is attractive, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18, well below its five-year average of 21. At that multiple, investors may already be pricing in a lot of this concentration risk. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Broadcom.)

— distributed by Andrews McMeel Syndication