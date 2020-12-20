The Riley Institute’s Diversity Program announces graduates from its inaugural statewide class

The Riley Institute’s Diversity Leaders Initiative announced Dec. 17 that 46 leaders from across the state, including CEOs, legislators and nonprofit heads, graduated from its inaugural statewide class.

Program participants took part in scenario analyses and intensive discussions related to diversity and inclusion with each other, gained tools to develop diversity strategies within their own organizations and explored blind spots. Classes are typically organized by region, but the COVID-19 pandemic allowed participants from around the state to easily meet in a virtual setting.

“While this difficult moment in history is one marked by physical distance and isolation, we must rise as one South Carolina to meet the challenges our communities face,” said Riley Institute Executive Director Donald Gordon. “This statewide class is prepared to bring forth real-world solutions for social and economic divisions exacerbated by the pandemic.”

During the program facilitated by Juan Johnson, an independent consultant who was The Coca-Cola Company’s first-ever vice president for diversity strategy, participants worked together to develop awareness programs for five South Carolina-based nonprofits such as Appleseed Justice, Engaging Creative Minds, Family Connection, PASOs and United Ministries.

The inaugural participants were selected for this program following being nominated by existing Riley Fellows as well as a rigorous application and interview process.

The fall 2020 graduates include:

Edward Anderson of OnTrack Greenville, United Way of Greenville County

of Coastal Conservation League, Charleston Genevieve Caplette , Jill Goulette , Amy Mirabelli and Francisco Cardona Mena of Michelin, Greenville

Since its inception 17 years ago, DLI has had 2,300 graduates.

A second statewide class will take place in spring 2021. For more information, visit riley.furman.edu.