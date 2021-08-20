Tindall Corporation’s David Britt awarded the Order of the Palmetto

David Britt, Spartanburg County Council member and Tindall Corporation vice president and general manager of South Carolina Division, was awarded the Order of the Palmetto by Gov. Henry McMaster at the Spartanburg County Council meeting on Aug. 16.

“I am beyond thankful for the many opportunities I’ve had to give back to our great state that ultimately led me to where I am today,” said Britt. “It’s a privilege to be awarded this high honor from Governor McMaster, and I will treasure this achievement for the rest of my life.”

The award is the state’s highest civilian honor and is presented to a South Carolinian to recognize the individual’s achievements, services and contributions on a national or statewide scale.

Britt joined Tindall in 1988 as vice president of the human resources department and was elected Spartanburg County Council in 1991. During his time as councilman, he has recruited over $18 billion in investments and more than 80,000 new jobs to the county, said a news release from Tindall Corporation.

He also served on the team that brought BMW to Spartanburg County and traveled to Japan as a liaison from Tindall to connect with international companies that expressed interest in establishing workforces in the United States.