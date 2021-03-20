Tom Kilby joins BDV Solutions as development manager

Tom Kilby joined BDV Solutions, an independent third-party provider of EB-3 Visa employee sponsor consulting, as business development manager.

He has more than 20 years in manufacturing operations, sales and leadership with Honeymoon Paper Products and Rock-Tenn, now WestRock.

Kilby is a graduate of The Citadel.

“Tom is a perfect addition to our team, bringing his expertise and firsthand knowledge of employers dealing with chronic labor shortages in entry-level positions,” said Britt Vergnolle, CEO of BDV Solutions. “BDV can help these employers, and we just need the opportunity to tell them how.”

BDV Solutions is the largest independent third-party provider of EB-3 Visa employee sponsor consulting and case management in the U.S., focusing on unskilled, entry-level labor solutions for U.S. businesses. BDV Solutions works with a network of U.S. employers qualified to sponsor foreign workers for permanent residency under the EB-3 Visa and finds the foreign nationals willing and able to fill these positions.