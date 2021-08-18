Top Edge Components LLC announces $2.9M investment, 25 new jobs in Anderson County

Top Edge Components LLC, a subsidiary of Yoder’s, announced Aug. 18 it will invest $2.9 million to establish operations at 7027 Hwy. 24 in Townville.

The company anticipates the investment will create 25 new jobs.

“Yoder’s has become synonymous with quality building materials and home supplies throughout northwestern South Carolina and Top Edge Components LLC will follow that same family tradition,” said Yoder’s owner and president Harley Yoder. “Top Edge Components LLC is driven by a commitment not only to provide quality products and exceptional service but to do so within an environment of trust, ensuring a lasting relationship with customers. Top Edge Components LLC is grateful for the opportunity to impact our local community. Our companies are built on Christian values and we hope to make a difference for God’s kingdom.”

Top Edge Components plans to use the new 22,500-square-foot facility to provide floor and roof wooden trusses, as well as other engineered materials, for commercial, residential and agricultural purposes.

The new facility is expected to be operational by January 2022. To apply for open positions, visit goyoders.com.