Towne Insurance acquires independent agency in Spartanburg

George Johnson Insurance building in Spartanburg, photo provided

Towne Insurance, a company with locations in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, has acquired George Johnson Insurance Agency at 314 S. Pine St., Building 300, in Spartanburg.

“Our clients will continue to receive the excellent service they trust from our local team with the benefit of the increased resources of the Towne organization,” said Kyle Milner, vice president of George Johnson Insurance.

At the present time, Towne Insurance has one office location in the Upstate Community. For more information, visit towneinsurance.com.

