Townhome developments planned on Laurens, Anderson roads in Greenville

The city of Greenville could see more townhomes under construction along Laurens Road and Anderson Road in the coming months.

Two proposed townhome developments were presented during the city’s project preview meeting Oct. 27. Both projects require an approved minor subdivision application from city staff to move forward with construction.

Laurens Road development

Thirty-five three-story townhomes are planned as part of a mixed-use development on Laurens Road called Park Vue. The proposed project would be located on a 2.6-acre site at 803 and 809 Laurens Road, adjacent to Holland Park and the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Charleston-based STYO Development will work with an undetermined home builder to develop the project, which will also create a 4,500-square-foot office building fronting Laurens Road. In addition, the development will include outdoor amenity space and a pedestrian connection to Holland Park.

The project’s two parcels on Laurens Road are currently zoned Mixed-Use 2 (MX-2), which only permits two-story buildings. Ten percent of the townhome units at Park Vue will be designated as affordable housing, qualifying the development for the city’s height bonus.

The development team hopes to break ground on Park Vue by the end of 2026. Synchronicity Land + Architecture is the project’s landscape and commercial architect, and BlueWater Civil Design serves as the civil engineer.

Anderson Road development

DRB Homes plans to develop an 18-unit townhome community with a single-family detached home at the corner of Anderson Road and Martin Row outside of downtown Greenville. Greenville City Council approved the annexation of the 1.34-acre project site at its Oct. 12 meeting.

The three-story townhomes are expected to have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. Final pricing for the units has not been determined. The developer noted that similar homes typically fall in the $500,000 to $600,000 range.

Chad Carson with DRB Homes said they are working with the Sterling neighborhood on the proposed townhome community’s name. While the project is still in the early stages, the developer hopes to break ground in 2027. The townhomes are expected to be ready in 2028.