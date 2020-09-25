Townhomes, fitness studio and plant-based market coming to former Lime Cola Bottling Company building

Developers have broken ground on a project that will transform the old Lime Cola Bottling Company building on East North Street in a new mixed-use development.

Overbrook Village, located at 1503 E. North St., will consist of eight three-story townhomes, a fitness studio, a plant-based market and two additional buildings.

Developers said they are looking at bringing in a restaurant, coffee shop or salon to fill out the remaining two buildings, which measure 2,694 square feet and 2,100 square feet.

“The overall development is strengthened by the village feel of a townhome community partnered with the incredible amenities on the retail side,” said Bob Barreto, managing partner and developer on the project.

Coordinated by The Norman Resource Group, the project is expected to be completed in early 2021.

Each of the townhomes will feature three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms and will start at $369,900.

The fitness studio, C.O.R.E Grow Strong, will move from its current location on East Washington Street to the 4,200-square-foot redeveloped Lime Cola Bottling Company building. The studio’s owner, Currie Gossett, will also run the plant-based market, which will offer athleisure retail offerings as well.

The property borders both the Overbrook Historic District and the Greenline-Spartanburg Neighborhood. Barreto said meshing the development with the culture of the neighborhood was a key goal for the project.

“We’ve worked with the neighborhood association and leaders to ensure this project contributes to the overall wellness of the surrounding communities and its residents,” he said. “One way we’re looking to involve current residents is through holding a walk-up job fair for the retail and restaurant spaces to be sure we’re serving the needs of the community.”

Coldwell Banker Caine is marketing the residential portion of Overlook Village, while Cortney Carter and Collett are handling commercial spaces.