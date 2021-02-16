TTI Floor Care North America announces new distribution center in Greer

TTI Floor Care North America announced on Feb. 16 plans to establish a new distribution center in Spartanburg County.

The $93 million investment from the floor care company and its partners is expected to create 134 new jobs at the new distribution center at 578 Robinson Road in Greer.

“TTI Floor Care North America looks forward to a long and successful relationship with the state of South Carolina,” said TTI Floor Care North America vice president and general manager Jessica Rapp. “When we were presented with the opportunity to expand our business in Spartanburg County, we decided it was the perfect location. We are very appreciative of the support we have already received from the state of South Carolina, Spartanburg County and the South Carolina Ports Authority, and we are eager to begin contributing to the local economy and job market.”

The company sells vacuums, carpet cleaning equipment and solutions and accessories for hard floors and carpets to consumers and commercial businesses. TTI Floor Care North America’s brands include Hoover, Oreck and Dirt Devil.

The Spartanburg County distribution center will serve the company’s customers throughout the East and Midwest regions of the United States.

The new facility is expected to be operational in March 2021 and completed later in the year.