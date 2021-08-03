Two Upstate companies advance to next stage in Walmart Open Call Event

Walmart Open Call announced July 28 that The Bandanna Company of Greenville and PACE LLC of Simpsonville are among 167 businesses advancing to the next round of its Open Call 2021 Event.

During the event, which was held on June 30, more than 900 small businesses from across the country and Puerto Rico pitched their products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants.

The Bandanna Company pitched its Doggie Dannas and PACE LLC was chosen to advance with its child’s potty seat adapter Super Potty Trainer and TidyHook Home, which is a product that connects to a drawer or door handle and offers two hooks to connect bags to.

“Open Call supports Walmart’s overall commitment to U.S. Manufacturing and small businesses,” said Laura Phillips, senior vice president, customer and business development and U.S. manufacturing for global sourcing at Walmart. “In March, Walmart announced an additional spend of $350 billion on items made, grown or assembled in the U.S. over the next ten years.”

The businesses who advanced to the next round of the event will continue working with merchants on opportunities to sell their products in Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs. All businesses who took part in Open Call are eligible to sell their shelf-stable products on Walmart’s various online platforms Walmart.com, Walmart Marketplace or Samsclub.com.