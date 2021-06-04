City Design Review Board Urban panel: Delays for a pair of West End projects

Deferred: Unnamed restaurant and rooftop bar — 734 S. Main Street

The devil was in the details for a proposed West End District walk-up restaurant and rooftop bar at 734 S. Main Street that came before the city Design Review Board’s five-member urban panel on June 3.

Architect Anthony Garza of Wisconsin-based TGAR Group, Inc., offered details in support of Greenville-based Bada Bing LLC’s application for a certificate of appropriateness to convert the 2nd floor of the West End Historic District building that was once the home of A. Stenhouse Meat Market and later the Couch Market into a restaurant and rooftop bar, according to project documents.

Exterior changes to a building within a historic district require a certificate of appropriateness.

But as discussion continued, small details forced the project back as panel members peppered Garza with questions concerning construction materials, the location of an elevator, the lack of recessed doors and even the color of glazed glass panels.

Garza agreed to defer the application while he and city staff address the panel’s concerns.

Deferred: “The Avant” — 702 S. Main Street

City staff confirmed a request received before the June 3 meeting to defer an appropriateness review from Graig Gaulden Davis, the architects of The Avant,” a six-story building with ground-level retail and 12 condominiums at the intersection of South Main, Augusta and River streets.