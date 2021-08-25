Tyler Woodall’s WINning formula for meeting client needs

Virtually everyone needs insurance at some point.

But figuring out what type of insurance to get and the steps to take to help prevent ever needing it are at the heart of the WIN Agency’s approach to serving clients.

For agency founder Tyler Woodall, the bottom line is giving clients the tools they need to win at finances. That means paying attention to details, getting to know the client and understanding their unique requirements.

“I enjoy working with people,” Woodall says. “People have unique problems and finding a creative way to solve them is what I like.”

As a 25-year-old Clemson graduate in a field where most people are twice his age, Woodall says careful planning and using available technology are two areas that set him apart from competitors.

Learning how to plan and to take advantage of resources from groups like SCORE are things he learned from an early age. Woodall saw his father connect with SCORE before starting his business, Fintec Metal Finishing Technology, and learned the value of their experience advising entrepreneurs.

He connected with SCORE mentor Cheryl Addison while still at Clemson and started an online business selling T-shirts and hats. He used the proceeds from the business to help feed children in Central America, but he also learned the value of social media in reaching a larger audience.

Woodall’s current mentor, Fred Raab, says that technological acumen is a skill Woodall is bringing into the SCORE arsenal and a reason he hopes to see Woodall become a mentor himself in a few years.

“Tyler is extremely intelligent and amazingly motivated,” Raab says. “I’ve run companies for 50 years and if I had 10 Tylers there’s no telling what we could accomplish.”

That motivation is what led Woodall from working for Charlotte-based Griffin Insurance shortly after college to purchasing his customer base and starting the WIN Agency in May of this year.

Since then he has worked on expanding his client base through traditional face-to-face sales calls and a savvy use of technology. He explains how a careful approach to using social media platforms like Facebook has enabled him to reach clients far beyond his firm’s Anderson County office.

He adds that a new feature he aims to launch online soon is a series of helpful videos called Insurance Tip Tuesdays. Such offerings and well-crafted, humorous posts help engage potential customers.

“It’s tough,” Woodall says. “Insurance is boring.”

Beyond technology, he says exceptional customer service is key to meeting clients’ needs. It goes beyond just finding the right types of insurance to helping them take steps to reduce the risk of having to rely on that coverage.

Woodall says things like risk assessments and policy reviews are ways his agency provides a level of service competitors often do not.

“I do feel I take a couple of more steps than other companies do,” he says.

For more information about the WIN Agency, visit winatfinances.com.

