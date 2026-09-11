Tyson Steel to invest $15.2M in Pickens County for first SC operation

Metalworker operating an angle grinder actively cutting on a metal surface, emitting dynamic sparks. Depicts craftsmanship, industrial labor, and the creative sparks of manufacturing processes under precise control.

Georgia-based Tyson Steel Building Products, a manufacturer of pre-engineered metal buildings, is investing $15.15 million in Pickens County to establish its first South Carolina operation, the state Department of Commerce announced Sept. 9

The company plans to build a new 96,000-square-foot facility at 180 Anne Drive in Liberty to manufacture components for its metal buildings. The investment is expected to create 20 new jobs.

Founded in 1976 by James L. Tyson, the family-owned company designs and installs pre-engineered metal buildings for residential, commercial and agricultural use.

The new facility is expected to be operational by spring 2027.

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