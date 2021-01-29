United Community Bank is entity behind Greenville’s “Project Spruce”

United Community Bank has been revealed as the previously unidentified company called “Project Spruce” that has been discussed by Greenville County Council.

A county council administrator released the information in a notice for a public hearing to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 6:00 p.m. regarding a fee in lieu of tax agreement by the county and United Community Bank.

According to county records, United — identified as Project Spruce — invested $30 million to receive the agreement. The investment is expected to bring in more than 200 new jobs.

More details to come next week in the Upstate Business Journal at upstatebusinessjournal.com.