UofSC breaks ground on $210 million Campus Village

The University of South Carolina and Charleston-based development partner, Greystar Real Estate Partners, broke ground on the $210 million Campus Village on May 26. It’s expected to open by the Fall of 2023. Costs will be recouped through student housing fees.

The construction project will bring four new five to six-story buildings with academic support spaces and more than 1,800 new beds to the university’s south campus on Whaley St. between Bull and Sumter streets in Columbia.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our long-term partnership with the University of South Carolina,” said Greystar executive managing director Bill Maddux. “The Campus Village concept has become a reality through a strong collaborative effort. From university leaders to local residents and neighborhood groups to the building and design experts on our Greystar team, so many stakeholders have come together to focus on offering a top-notch live-learn experience for students. I am confident this on-campus community will help attract future Gamecocks for generations to come.”

Once complete, the Campus Village will be constructed of red brick masonry with beige architectural cast stone accents and will feature:

Sundry store

Coffee shop

Campus safety office

Dining facility

The project’s site design also includes a green space and courtyard area as well as new on-site shuttle stops to provide transportation to the university’s parking and the Horseshoe, and bike paths and pedestrian access to the main areas of campus.

Under the development agreement, Greystar will build and maintain the site, while UofSC will own the buildings and provide housing operations and student support. More than 300 construction jobs will be added at the height of construction, with Juneau Construction overseeing the building project.