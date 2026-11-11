Upcountry Fiber wins Smart Rural Community Showcase Award

Upcountry Fiber received a 2026 Smart Rural Community Showcase Award from NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association in September.

The award honors rural broadband providers that deliver reliable connectivity and lead collaborative projects in their service areas. Upcountry Fiber was recognized for its free community education programming for its customers.

“Every one of these classes started with a question a customer asked us, said Chris Townson, co-CEO of Upcountry Fiber and CEO of West Carolina. “Being recognized nationally for listening and answering those questions means a great deal to everyone at Upcountry Fiber.”

Upcountry Fiber was launched in 2020 as a partnership between Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative and West Carolina. The fiber internet provider serves customers across Anderson, Greenville, Oconee and Pickens counties.

Upcountry Fiber offers free classes on streaming, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and Wi-Fi management to residents across its service areas. The company plans to add future classes to teach students digital skills, online safety and technology literacy.

For more information, visit upcountryfiber.com.