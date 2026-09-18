Updated downtown Greenville design guidelines approved: Design Review Board notes

Here’s a recap of the city of Greenville’s Design Review Board meeting held Sept. 17.

The board recommended approval of the city’s updated downtown design guidelines to Greenville City Council. These guidelines help manage the design, character and function of downtown Greenville. New projects in the city’s downtown design district must comply with the standards outlined in the document.

The Greenville Development Code adopted in 2023 expanded the downtown design district boundaries. The expansion required the city to update its design standards, last amended in 2017, with consultants from Cooper Carry. This process began in May 2025.

The updated downtown design guidelines largely include the same language from the city’s current standards with some additions. The document now includes specific standards for four character districts within Greenville’s general downtown area. Each district has a unique design identity that new projects should reflect.

The four character districts include:

Halprin District: Known for its signature landscape, historic features and vibrant public realm on the north end of Main Street.

Unity Park: Known for its welcoming, walkable and mixed-use park-centered design.

West End: Known for its lively retail streets and public spaces

The Village of West Greenville: Known for its artistic character and intimate retail storefronts

A new section was added to the downtown design guidelines for residential infill projects that fall within the expanded downtown design district boundaries. This section includes guidelines for new attached and detached residential housing in established neighborhoods as well as alterations and additions to existing homes.

The final section of the updated document focuses on demolitions, which are currently not included in the downtown design guidelines. The board reviews demolition applications for buildings within the downtown design overlay.

City staff and the board recommended a few modifications to the downtown design guidelines as conditions for approval. The draft guidelines will be presented to the city’s Planning Commission on Oct. 1 before going to City Council for approval.

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