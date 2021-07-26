VentureSouth invests $4 million in 18 companies through first half of 2021

VentureSouth, one of the Top 10 angel investment groups in North America, announced July 21 it added over 100 members to its network in the first six months of 2021, bringing its total investor base to nearly 400 members.

Most of the new members are located in one of the 14 Southeast markets where VentureSouth has an established local investor group, while nearly 20% of the new investors joined from other geographic areas.

“VentureSouth members represent some of the top community and business leaders from across the Southeast,” said VentureSouth managing director Charlie Banks. “We are excited to continue our growth in the region, especially in light of the pandemic, but we are also pleased to be attracting more investors from beyond our current footprint. This continued growth not only improves our ability to source and invest in the strongest startups within our region, but it also allows us to leverage the collective expertise of a deepening pool of talented and experienced investors.”

Since its inception, VentureSouth has invested almost $60 million in more than 80 Southeastern startups. During the first half of 2021, it invested $4 million in 18 companies.