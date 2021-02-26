Viva Chicken confirms second Greenville location on Pelham Road

Peruvian chicken restaurant Viva Chicken announced Feb. 25 its second location in the Greenville area will adjacent to the Pelham at 85 Shopping Center at 3622 Pelham Road.

The Charlotte-based restaurant previously revealed its first Greenville location will be located at 1139 Woodruff Road, Suite B.

Viva Chicken was founded by Chef Bruno Macchiavello and Randy Garcia in 2013, and its feature menu item is Pollo a la Brasa, charcoal-fire-roasted chicken served hot and fresh. The restaurant also offers soups, salads, sandwiches and bowls.

The Greenville locations will be the 13th and 14th for the fast-casual brand. Viva Chicken also has restaurants in the Charlotte and Triad areas of North Carolina, as well as Utah.

For more information, visit VivaChicken.com.