WellSpent Southeast to hold its first regional conference virtually Jan. 28

Health care and business thought leaders from across the Southeast will take part in the first regional WellSpent conference Jan. 28 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

The conference, which will take place virtually, has a mission to influence and educate economic development, health care and business leaders about improving the effectiveness and efficiency of health care as an economic driver.

“We strive to establish clear lines of communication across economic development and health care throughout the Southeast,” said Dr. Randy Vogenberg, board chairman of Employer Provider Interface Council of the Hospital Quality Foundation, which is the agency leading this effort. “We want to improve or increase opportunities for business and community of each Southeastern state.”

The event is free to attend. To register, visit wellspentsoutheast.eventbrite.com.