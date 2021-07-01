Design Review Board Urban Panel: West End apartment development moves forward with conditions

Approved with conditions: The site plan for a mixed-use development in the West End

The major mixed-use development planned for the corner of Markley Street and Green Avenue in the West End, just across the street from the Allen Temple AME Church and Fluor Field, was met with approval from the Design Review Board, although that approval was contingent upon some conditions.

The project from Charlotte-based developer Suncap Property Group would aim to build 250 apartment units across two buildings joined by a walkway on upper floors, 6,950 square feet of amenities, 12,000 square feet of retail space and 560 parking spaces.

The 3.1 acre site runs along Markley Street across from Fluor Field and is bordered by Vardry Street, Green Avenue and Main Street. Included in that site are 2.7 acres currently owned by Allen Temple AME Church which is used as the church’s recreation center.

So far, only the site plan has met with approval from the Design Review Board, while the more detailed architectural plans will go before the board in September. If the architectural plans are not approved, the site plans will be rejected retroactively.

Representatives from Suncap said the decision to split up the plans was to ensure that the major areas of concern in the site plan could be addressed first, with more nitty gritty details ironed out at a later date.

“We sort of stepped back after responding to some of the comments we were receiving from the city,” said David Lee, senior vice president of Sungap. “We decided to step back and bifurcate the DRB (Design Review Board) process into two steps so that we could focus on the things that really matter most to the city and our neighbors.”

The conditions for the approval are as follows:

Site plan approval is contingent upon building architecture approval. DRB maintains the right to require minor site plan modifications that may result from review of the final building design.

The applicant is to work with staff and conduct an informal review by a two-member DRB committee for the design specifics of the alleyway, which will be used for loading and unloading, trash removal and move-ins and move-outs of apartment complex residents.

A landscape plan completed by a licensed landscape architect must be submitted for architecture review approval. In other words, the developer cannot simply add in some trees and plants and call it a day; the landscape must be a detailed aspect of the architectural design.

The building should maintain a 20-feet setback from the facade wall of adjacent structures, although this aspect remains up for flexibility if the developer can offer valid reasons otherwise.

A second loading zone and delivery zone should be provided on the southern end of the alleyway to provide enough space for moving and delivery trucks and to prevent blockages, although this too is up for flexibility if the developer can show the concerns regarding blockage are alleviated through other means.

The arrangements of the two apartment buildings should be flipped from current designs, although this too is up for debate.

A town hall meeting to further gauge community concerns will be held at the AME Temple recreation center on Monday, July 19.