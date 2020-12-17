With organizational move and major investment, NEXT takes the next step

The group of individuals who gathered together at the NEXT on Main location in downtown Greenville on Thursday, Dec. 17, was a good indication of what the future holds for the organization.

For nearly 15 years, the entrepreneurial support organization NEXT has been attracting and assisting companies and spurring their growth, creating an entire entrepreneurial ecosystem in the process.

“Our mission is to help entrepreneurs start, grow and scale their business in a place they want to live,” said Scott Millwood, founder of the tech company Yesflow and co-founder and current board chair of NEXT. “To make that happen, we’re really just ecosystem builders. Like making a rainforest, we don’t plant individual trees, but we work really hard to make the conditions just right for all types of new growth to flourish.”

That growth was front and center on Thursday, as a group of leaders from the city of Greenville, Greenville County, Greenville Chamber, Furman University and Next all came together (socially distanced) to make a rare joint announcement about the future of that ecosystem.

NEXT, which has operated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Greenville Chamber since its creation, will now move its organizational charter under the Greenville Chamber Foundation, which opens NEXT up to 501(c)(3) status.

Simply put, that means NEXT will now have access to partnerships and resources that will aid its growth, as well as the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem it sustains.

“That basically makes us attractive to receive grants,” Millwood said. “It’s more fuel to the fire.”

NEXT will now begin a formal search process for a full-time CEO and will also be launching a branding effort in collaboration with the city of Greenville to market its success stories.

Today we hosted a joint media briefing with @CityGreenville @GVLcounty @FurmanU @NEXTupstateSC to detail announcements about the future of the NEXT organization and how we’ll continue the support of entrepreneurship in our region. Read the Press Release: https://t.co/w2fl7w1Kaq pic.twitter.com/kJEjh6ng3C — Greenville Chamber (@GvilleChamber) December 17, 2020

“Think of it as ‘yeahTHATgreenville’ but focused on entrepreneurs and business,” Millwood said. “We’ve got these great success stories. We just need to pump up how we publicize those stories so we can attract more people into our area.”

But the announcement also came with news that the city of Greenville will be making a “seven-figure investment over the next five years” in economic development by providing funding for NEXT, according to Greenville City Manager John McDonough. That investment will begin with $250,000 this year, McDonough said.

Greenville County will also be making an unspecified investment in NEXT, according to County Council Chairman Butch Kirven.

Millwood described the investments as being earmarked primarily for expanding the number and type of entrepreneurs it can serve, partially with a focus on advanced manufacturing.

“That area is so strong in our region already, but we’re just going to pour some gas on that fire,” Millwood said.

To facilitate better cooperation moving forward, NEXT on Main’s facility on the third floor of the Bank of America building will now include offices for NEXT, the city of Greenville’s Economic Development team and Furman’s Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.