Wofford College receives $2M in funding to boost STEM education

Thanks to nearly $2 million in funding through the National Science Foundation, Wofford College is launching a new program to boost STEM education opportunities and support for students from low-income households.

The Building Opportunities for STEM Students program will provide funding for 22 academically talented students with financial need to pursue a degree in biology, chemistry, computer science, mathematics and/or physics. The $1.998 million in funding to support the program is through the National Science Foundation’s Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program.

The first of two 11-member cohorts will start in fall 2027 with the second following in fall 2028.

BOSS Scholars will receive a four-year scholarship up to $15,000 that can be combined with other Wofford scholarships. They also will receive a laptop, an invitation to the Gateway Scholars program and dedicated peer and faculty mentors.

For more information, including eligibility and selection considerations, visit wofford.edu/boss-scholars.