Women in charge: A look at some of the Upstate businesses owned by women

We all know the Upstate is a dynamic, supportive and creative ecosystem of businesses across a wide variety of industries. When we put the call out to specifically feature women-owned businesses in this issue, we weren’t quite sure what to expect. But we were delighted to hear from so many of you. Here are 67 businesses that are making a difference, providing valuable skills, products and services, and making the Upstate a great place to do business.

Dwell Greenville

Maggie Laterza, founder

A home renovation and real estate services business

Opened: September 2015

dwellgvl.com

864-243-7424

Health in Hand Juice & Smoothie Bar

Emily Vargo, owner

Spartanburg-based juice and smoothie shop

Opened: January 2015

healthinhandsc.com

864-707-2692

Transportation Nanny LLC

Ravii Glover, owner and CEO

A professional provider of door-to-door child transportation services

Opened: August 2016

transportationnanny.com

864-901-7689

Essie Yvonne; Timeless Beauty

Essie Taylor, founder and makeup artist

Focuses on natural beauty enhancement and beauty education

Opened: April 2018

essieyvonne.com

864-380-2683

The Learning Edge

Essie Taylor, virtual learning coach

Coaches middle and high school students, as well as offers online and lifelong learning

Opened: August 2020

bit.ly/thelearningedge-infoly/thelearningedge-info

864-380-2683

Pink Mama’s Ice Cream

Jessica Randall, owner

Locations in Travelers Rest and on Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville, as well as ice cream trucks. The business will also open a location at the Easley Silos.

Opened: February 2008

pinkmamasicecream.com

864-905-4849

Hartwell Marketing

Adriane Willis, owner and director

A full-service marketing and events agency serving the Clemson area

Opened: December 2015

hartwellmarketing.com

864-256-4475

DP3 Architects Ltd.

Meg Terry, principal

Architecture and interior design firm

Opened: May 1985

dp3architects.com

864-232-8200

Pure Romance by Meghan

Meghan Meier, senior director

A women’s sexual health expert and relationship paramedic

Opened: May 2011

prbymeghan.comcom

919-608-3480

Planting Faith

Faith DuBow, owner

An online-based indoor plant sales shop

Opened: September 2020

plantingfaithsc.com

732-887-6629

MerMac Consulting

Pam Merritt, president

Telecom and IT consulting company

Opened: July 2016

mermacconsulting.com

864-607-8338

Revealing Purpose Life Coaching Services LLC

Tiffany Boyd, CEO

Provides life purpose and transitional life coaching services

Opened: September 2018

revealingpurposelcs.com

803-445-6618

Southern Culture Hospitality Group

Renee Boyett, managing partner

Owns and operates Southern Culture, LTO Burger Bar and The Habitap

Opened: September 2013

schgp.com

864-373-3693

Perfect Pitch Productions LLC

Amanda Harley Allen, owner and founder

Public and media relations company

Opened: August 2015

perfectpitchprod.com

864-313-6149

Marian Pouch Art

Marian Pouch, artist and owner

A local artist specializing in custom wall murals and works on canvas

Opened: August 2017

marianpouchart.com

864-313-5708

Bobby’s BBQ

Sarah Nelson, owner

Texas-style barbecue restaurant in Fountain Inn

Opened: October 2018

eatbobbys.com

864-409-2379

Clothes Mentor

Sadie Cherney, owner

Gently used name-brand and designer clothing, shoes and accessories resale store

Opened: May 2013

clothesmentor.com/greenville

864-297-7784

Launch Something

Sims Bouwmeester, president

A creative marketing agency serving up brand stories, design and digital strategies

Opened: August 2005

launchsomething.com

864-580-2350

Dance Without Limits

Beth Bradley, owner and director

An inclusive and family-friendly dance studio serving children aged 18 months to 18 years

Opened: July 2016

dancewithoutlimits.co

864-412-7788

Comfort Keepers

Erin Couchell, owner

An in-home care service for seniors and adults

Opened: October 2006

comfortkeepers.com

864-573-2353

Pearce B Designs

Pearce Butcher, owner and principal designer

Landscape design firm

Opened: September 2005

pearcebdesigns.com

864-275-4060

The Frosting Fairy

Regan Booths, owner

The bakery specializes in sugar cookies as well as making cakes and cupcakes

Opened: November 2018

thefrostingfairy.com

864-434-0309

OASE Day Spa

Karen Weaver, owner

An in-town day spa specializing in nontoxic skin, body and nail care

Opened: August 2020

oasedayspa.com

864-293-6412

HMF Yoga Studio

Lindsey Breitwieser, founder and owner

An unheated hip-hop yoga studio

Opens: Nov. 2, 2020

hmfyogastudio.com

864-549-7661

Arrowhead Design Co.

Lanie Whitaker, president

A full-service marketing agency

Opened: May 2016

arrowheaddc.com

864-558-7609

Horton Consulting LLC

Judy Horton, president

Provides assessments, career coaching specializing in assisting military veterans

Opened: June 2019

discoveryouraha.com

864-680-9385

TK PR

Taryn Scher, the sparkle boss

A boutique public relations firm specializing in the travel and hospitality industries

Opened: January 2008

tkpublicrelations.com

864-469-7488

Todem Brands

Rhem Galloway, owner and chief brand leader

A branding company leveraging every aspect of who you are

Opened: September 2018

todembrands.com

864-448-0600

Blue Moon Specialty Foods

Molly Cashman, owner

Restaurant, caterer, gourmet food producer and market

Opened: May 2006

bluemoonsc.com

864-586-2344

The Art of Megs

Megan Diamaduros, artist

Local artist painting subjects including weddings, pets and houses

Opened: January 2019

theartofmegs.com

910-603-7365

Wilson Associates Real Estate

Sharon Wilson, president, CEO and broker in charge

Locally-owned, boutique real estate company serving all of Upstate South Carolina

Opened: July 2014

wilsonassociates.net

864-640-8700

CrossFit Potentia

Krista Mayberry, co-owner

Crossfit and personal training business

Opened: July 2015

CFPotentia.com

864-475-7099

Kidding Around Greenville

Bethany Winston, owner and editor

Family website which serves as an Upstate resource for families to find activities to do together

Opened: September 2012

kiddingaroundgreenville.com

864-238-3472

Siren Salon

Aliceson Waller, co-owner, esthetician and educator

Modern booth rental salon

Opened: June 2019

sirensalongvl.com

864-356-1799

Sexton Design and Development, LLC

Natasha Sexton, president

Provides landscape architecture and general contracting

Opened: June 2017

sextondd.com

864-412-7712

Novus Advisors

Jennifer Belshe, co-founder and principal

An independent SEC registered investment advisor

Opened: March 2011

novusadvisors.com

864-272-3579

The Pole Academy LLC

Jax Spencer, owner and master instructor

Offers pole dance and fitness classes in Greenville

Opened: June 2014

thepoleacademy.com

864-520-2834

Sharp Brain Consulting

Jessica Sharp, founder and CEO

Works to improve public service sector organizations

Opened: July 2017

sharpbrainconsulting.com

864-553-9418

Soulful Beginnings Academy

Alanda Posey, CEO

An academic services company

Opened: October 2010

soulfulbeginningsacademy.com

864-238-5679

Home at Last Inc

CJ McAuley, president

Upscale consignment furniture store

Opened: February 2001

homatlastinc.com

864-787-9050

My Pleasure: The Unofficial Chick-fil-A Podcast

Alison Storm, founder and host

A weekly podcast and online shop for Chick-fil-A fans

Opened: March 2020

chickfilapodcast.com

239-292-7343

Paris Mountain Marketing

Jackie Blackwell, owner

Creative agency focused on branding, web design and marketing

Opened: May 2015

parismountainmarketing.com

864-640-1362

English for Life Academy

Kim Carroll, CEO

Offers intercultural training and certification to teach English overseas

Opened: January 2004

english-forlife.com

864-280-9865

Lynne D. Jones CPA LLC

Lynne Jones, owner

A CPA firm

Opened: June 2009

ljonescpa.com

864-380-3275

Jeter Hrubala Wealth Strategies LLC

Beth Jeter Hrubala, president and owner

Personal financial planning and investment management services

Opened: August 2014

bethhrubala.com

864-764-1789

Defenders For Children

Toni Clark, CEO

Implements programs that stop child abuse, trafficking and child pornography

Opened: October 2000

defendersforchildren.org

864-787-5681

Greenville Sleep Clinic

Navina Mehta, owner and medical director

Private medical office

Opened: April 2020

greenvillesleepclinic.com

864-334-7090

The Dressing Room South

Amelia Horr, owner

Bridal boutique

Opened: April 2018

dressingroomsouth.com

864-263-7272

Swamp Rabbit Cafe & Grocery

Mary Walsh and Jacqueline Oliver, co-owners

Café and grocery store dedicated to serving local farmers and food makers

Opened: September 2011

swamprabbitcafe.com

646-202-3202

Intellectual Capitol

Traci Newkirk, president

Staffing, software and consulting company

Opened: June 2003

icapsolutions.net

864-616-4154

Cindy Crick Law LLC

Cindy Crick, owner and attorney

A law firm focused on handling Title IX matters and criminal work

Opened: June 2020

cindycricklaw.com

864-775-5788

Thornton-Hall Travel LLC

Lisa Hall, president

Luxury travel agency

Opened: January 1999

thorntonhalltravel.com

864-325-9695

High Spirits Hospitality

Tammy Johnson, CEO

Premier event catering and production company

Opened: January 2011

highspiritshospitality.com

864-501-0934

Sylvan Learning of the Upstate

Amy Gardner, owner

Offers specialized tutoring and education assistance

Opened: September 2015

sylvanlearning.com/us/greenville-sc?utm_source=google&utm_medium=local&utm_campaign=localmaps&utm_content=2120

864-214-3528

THE BEAUTIFUL CO

Jessica Heckman and Kelsey Osteen, owners

Upscale beauty salon

Opened: May 2017

beautifulsalon.co

864-501-2678

Details Public Relations

Kara Dullea, president

Public relations consultant

Opened: July 2008

detailspr.net

864-275-3331

Rail Training & Consulting Inc.

Sarah Lynne Howie, director of operations and vice president

Provide rail safety training and compliance software for rail operations

Opened: March 1997

poweredbyrtc.com

864-501-0808

Sash Clothes

Marclee McDaniel and Blair Brading, co-owners

Online boutique servicing busy, budget-conscious women

Opened: June 2019

sashclothes.com

864-770-5638

Greenville Cheese Girl

Lauren Davis, owner

Greenville Cheese Girl creates custom cheese, charcuterie and party boards

Opened: June 2020

instagram.com/greenvillecheesegirl

919-907-0555

D.W.D Financial

Wykina Warner, owner and operator

Offers tax preparation, insurance options, credit repair and notary services

Opened: July 2020

dwdfinancial.com

864-409-7926

M2 Philanthropy

Maggie Morton, owner and founder

Offers philanthropy, fundraising, and nonprofit consultancy services

Opened: May 2019

m2philanthropy.com

843-290-6300

Pod Farms LLC

Toni Sperry, president

Designs, builds and sells home hydroponic gardens

Opened: April 2017

podfarms.com

864-671-0879

C. Taylor Interiors Inc.

Carey Taylor, president

Interior design firm with an interiors retail shop

Opened: January 1999

ctaylorinteriors.com

864-254-6395

Brittany Jones Nutrition Group

Brittany Jones, CEO

Registered dietitians provide nutrition counseling

Opened: July 2017

brittanyjonesrd.com

864-729-3321

Two Men and a Truck

Rebecca Feldman, owner

Moving and storage company

Opened: September 2020

twomenandatruck.com

864-329-1228

LifeEaze Virtual Assistant

Javion Woods, president

Provides virtual administrative services to small business owners

Opened: October 2016

lifeeaze.com

864-982-7831

Liz Tew Interiors

Liz Tew, founder