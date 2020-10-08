Women in charge: A look at some of the Upstate businesses owned by women

We all know the Upstate is a dynamic, supportive and creative ecosystem of businesses across a wide variety of industries. When we put the call out to specifically feature women-owned businesses in this issue, we weren’t quite sure what to expect. But we were delighted to hear from so many of you. Here are 67 businesses that are making a difference, providing valuable skills, products and services, and making the Upstate a great place to do business.
Dwell Greenville
Maggie Laterza, founder
- A home renovation and real estate services business
- Opened: September 2015
- dwellgvl.com
- 864-243-7424
Health in Hand Juice & Smoothie Bar
Emily Vargo, owner
- Spartanburg-based juice and smoothie shop
- Opened: January 2015
- healthinhandsc.com
- 864-707-2692
Transportation Nanny LLC
Ravii Glover, owner and CEO
- A professional provider of door-to-door child transportation services
- Opened: August 2016
- transportationnanny.com
- 864-901-7689
Essie Yvonne; Timeless Beauty
Essie Taylor, founder and makeup artist
- Focuses on natural beauty enhancement and beauty education
- Opened: April 2018
- essieyvonne.com
- 864-380-2683
The Learning Edge
Essie Taylor, virtual learning coach
- Coaches middle and high school students, as well as offers online and lifelong learning
- Opened: August 2020
- bit.ly/thelearningedge-infoly/thelearningedge-info
- 864-380-2683
Pink Mama’s Ice Cream
Jessica Randall, owner
- Locations in Travelers Rest and on Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville, as well as ice cream trucks. The business will also open a location at the Easley Silos.
- Opened: February 2008
- pinkmamasicecream.com
- 864-905-4849
Hartwell Marketing
Adriane Willis, owner and director
- A full-service marketing and events agency serving the Clemson area
- Opened: December 2015
- hartwellmarketing.com
- 864-256-4475
DP3 Architects Ltd.
Meg Terry, principal
- Architecture and interior design firm
- Opened: May 1985
- dp3architects.com
- 864-232-8200
Pure Romance by Meghan
Meghan Meier, senior director
- A women’s sexual health expert and relationship paramedic
- Opened: May 2011
- prbymeghan.comcom
- 919-608-3480
Planting Faith
Faith DuBow, owner
- An online-based indoor plant sales shop
- Opened: September 2020
- plantingfaithsc.com
- 732-887-6629
MerMac Consulting
Pam Merritt, president
- Telecom and IT consulting company
- Opened: July 2016
- mermacconsulting.com
- 864-607-8338
Revealing Purpose Life Coaching Services LLC
Tiffany Boyd, CEO
- Provides life purpose and transitional life coaching services
- Opened: September 2018
- revealingpurposelcs.com
- 803-445-6618
Southern Culture Hospitality Group
Renee Boyett, managing partner
- Owns and operates Southern Culture, LTO Burger Bar and The Habitap
- Opened: September 2013
- schgp.com
- 864-373-3693
Perfect Pitch Productions LLC
Amanda Harley Allen, owner and founder
- Public and media relations company
- Opened: August 2015
- perfectpitchprod.com
- 864-313-6149
Marian Pouch Art
Marian Pouch, artist and owner
- A local artist specializing in custom wall murals and works on canvas
- Opened: August 2017
- marianpouchart.com
- 864-313-5708
Bobby’s BBQ
Sarah Nelson, owner
- Texas-style barbecue restaurant in Fountain Inn
- Opened: October 2018
- eatbobbys.com
- 864-409-2379
Clothes Mentor
Sadie Cherney, owner
- Gently used name-brand and designer clothing, shoes and accessories resale store
- Opened: May 2013
- clothesmentor.com/greenville
- 864-297-7784
Launch Something
Sims Bouwmeester, president
- A creative marketing agency serving up brand stories, design and digital strategies
- Opened: August 2005
- launchsomething.com
- 864-580-2350
Dance Without Limits
Beth Bradley, owner and director
- An inclusive and family-friendly dance studio serving children aged 18 months to 18 years
- Opened: July 2016
- dancewithoutlimits.co
- 864-412-7788
Comfort Keepers
Erin Couchell, owner
- An in-home care service for seniors and adults
- Opened: October 2006
- comfortkeepers.com
- 864-573-2353
Pearce B Designs
Pearce Butcher, owner and principal designer
- Landscape design firm
- Opened: September 2005
- pearcebdesigns.com
- 864-275-4060
The Frosting Fairy
Regan Booths, owner
- The bakery specializes in sugar cookies as well as making cakes and cupcakes
- Opened: November 2018
- thefrostingfairy.com
- 864-434-0309
OASE Day Spa
Karen Weaver, owner
- An in-town day spa specializing in nontoxic skin, body and nail care
- Opened: August 2020
- oasedayspa.com
- 864-293-6412
HMF Yoga Studio
Lindsey Breitwieser, founder and owner
- An unheated hip-hop yoga studio
- Opens: Nov. 2, 2020
- hmfyogastudio.com
- 864-549-7661
Arrowhead Design Co.
Lanie Whitaker, president
- A full-service marketing agency
- Opened: May 2016
- arrowheaddc.com
- 864-558-7609
Horton Consulting LLC
Judy Horton, president
- Provides assessments, career coaching specializing in assisting military veterans
- Opened: June 2019
- discoveryouraha.com
- 864-680-9385
TK PR
Taryn Scher, the sparkle boss
- A boutique public relations firm specializing in the travel and hospitality industries
- Opened: January 2008
- tkpublicrelations.com
- 864-469-7488
Todem Brands
Rhem Galloway, owner and chief brand leader
- A branding company leveraging every aspect of who you are
- Opened: September 2018
- todembrands.com
- 864-448-0600
Blue Moon Specialty Foods
Molly Cashman, owner
- Restaurant, caterer, gourmet food producer and market
- Opened: May 2006
- bluemoonsc.com
- 864-586-2344
The Art of Megs
Megan Diamaduros, artist
- Local artist painting subjects including weddings, pets and houses
- Opened: January 2019
- theartofmegs.com
- 910-603-7365
Wilson Associates Real Estate
Sharon Wilson, president, CEO and broker in charge
- Locally-owned, boutique real estate company serving all of Upstate South Carolina
- Opened: July 2014
- wilsonassociates.net
- 864-640-8700
CrossFit Potentia
Krista Mayberry, co-owner
- Crossfit and personal training business
- Opened: July 2015
- CFPotentia.com
- 864-475-7099
Kidding Around Greenville
Bethany Winston, owner and editor
- Family website which serves as an Upstate resource for families to find activities to do together
- Opened: September 2012
- kiddingaroundgreenville.com
- 864-238-3472
Siren Salon
Aliceson Waller, co-owner, esthetician and educator
- Modern booth rental salon
- Opened: June 2019
- sirensalongvl.com
- 864-356-1799
Sexton Design and Development, LLC
Natasha Sexton, president
- Provides landscape architecture and general contracting
- Opened: June 2017
- sextondd.com
864-412-7712
Novus Advisors
Jennifer Belshe, co-founder and principal
- An independent SEC registered investment advisor
- Opened: March 2011
- novusadvisors.com
- 864-272-3579
The Pole Academy LLC
Jax Spencer, owner and master instructor
- Offers pole dance and fitness classes in Greenville
- Opened: June 2014
- thepoleacademy.com
- 864-520-2834
Sharp Brain Consulting
Jessica Sharp, founder and CEO
- Works to improve public service sector organizations
- Opened: July 2017
- sharpbrainconsulting.com
- 864-553-9418
Soulful Beginnings Academy
Alanda Posey, CEO
- An academic services company
- Opened: October 2010
- soulfulbeginningsacademy.com
- 864-238-5679
Home at Last Inc
CJ McAuley, president
- Upscale consignment furniture store
- Opened: February 2001
- homatlastinc.com
- 864-787-9050
My Pleasure: The Unofficial Chick-fil-A Podcast
Alison Storm, founder and host
- A weekly podcast and online shop for Chick-fil-A fans
- Opened: March 2020
- chickfilapodcast.com
- 239-292-7343
Paris Mountain Marketing
Jackie Blackwell, owner
- Creative agency focused on branding, web design and marketing
- Opened: May 2015
- parismountainmarketing.com
- 864-640-1362
English for Life Academy
Kim Carroll, CEO
- Offers intercultural training and certification to teach English overseas
- Opened: January 2004
- english-forlife.com
- 864-280-9865
Lynne D. Jones CPA LLC
Lynne Jones, owner
- A CPA firm
- Opened: June 2009
- ljonescpa.com
- 864-380-3275
Jeter Hrubala Wealth Strategies LLC
Beth Jeter Hrubala, president and owner
- Personal financial planning and investment management services
- Opened: August 2014
- bethhrubala.com
- 864-764-1789
Defenders For Children
Toni Clark, CEO
- Implements programs that stop child abuse, trafficking and child pornography
- Opened: October 2000
- defendersforchildren.org
- 864-787-5681
Greenville Sleep Clinic
Navina Mehta, owner and medical director
- Private medical office
- Opened: April 2020
- greenvillesleepclinic.com
- 864-334-7090
The Dressing Room South
Amelia Horr, owner
- Bridal boutique
- Opened: April 2018
- dressingroomsouth.com
- 864-263-7272
Swamp Rabbit Cafe & Grocery
Mary Walsh and Jacqueline Oliver, co-owners
- Café and grocery store dedicated to serving local farmers and food makers
- Opened: September 2011
- swamprabbitcafe.com
- 646-202-3202
Intellectual Capitol
Traci Newkirk, president
- Staffing, software and consulting company
- Opened: June 2003
- icapsolutions.net
- 864-616-4154
Cindy Crick Law LLC
Cindy Crick, owner and attorney
- A law firm focused on handling Title IX matters and criminal work
- Opened: June 2020
- cindycricklaw.com
- 864-775-5788
Thornton-Hall Travel LLC
Lisa Hall, president
- Luxury travel agency
- Opened: January 1999
- thorntonhalltravel.com
- 864-325-9695
High Spirits Hospitality
Tammy Johnson, CEO
- Premier event catering and production company
- Opened: January 2011
- highspiritshospitality.com
- 864-501-0934
Sylvan Learning of the Upstate
Amy Gardner, owner
- Offers specialized tutoring and education assistance
- Opened: September 2015
- sylvanlearning.com/us/greenville-sc?utm_source=google&utm_medium=local&utm_campaign=localmaps&utm_content=2120
- 864-214-3528
THE BEAUTIFUL CO
Jessica Heckman and Kelsey Osteen, owners
- Upscale beauty salon
- Opened: May 2017
- beautifulsalon.co
- 864-501-2678
Details Public Relations
Kara Dullea, president
- Public relations consultant
- Opened: July 2008
- detailspr.net
- 864-275-3331
Rail Training & Consulting Inc.
Sarah Lynne Howie, director of operations and vice president
- Provide rail safety training and compliance software for rail operations
- Opened: March 1997
- poweredbyrtc.com
- 864-501-0808
Sash Clothes
Marclee McDaniel and Blair Brading, co-owners
- Online boutique servicing busy, budget-conscious women
- Opened: June 2019
- sashclothes.com
- 864-770-5638
Greenville Cheese Girl
Lauren Davis, owner
- Greenville Cheese Girl creates custom cheese, charcuterie and party boards
- Opened: June 2020
- instagram.com/greenvillecheesegirl
- 919-907-0555
D.W.D Financial
Wykina Warner, owner and operator
- Offers tax preparation, insurance options, credit repair and notary services
- Opened: July 2020
- dwdfinancial.com
- 864-409-7926
M2 Philanthropy
Maggie Morton, owner and founder
- Offers philanthropy, fundraising, and nonprofit consultancy services
- Opened: May 2019
- m2philanthropy.com
- 843-290-6300
Pod Farms LLC
Toni Sperry, president
- Designs, builds and sells home hydroponic gardens
- Opened: April 2017
- podfarms.com
- 864-671-0879
C. Taylor Interiors Inc.
Carey Taylor, president
- Interior design firm with an interiors retail shop
- Opened: January 1999
- ctaylorinteriors.com
- 864-254-6395
Brittany Jones Nutrition Group
Brittany Jones, CEO
- Registered dietitians provide nutrition counseling
- Opened: July 2017
- brittanyjonesrd.com
- 864-729-3321
Two Men and a Truck
Rebecca Feldman, owner
- Moving and storage company
- Opened: September 2020
- twomenandatruck.com
- 864-329-1228
LifeEaze Virtual Assistant
Javion Woods, president
- Provides virtual administrative services to small business owners
- Opened: October 2016
- lifeeaze.com
- 864-982-7831
Liz Tew Interiors
Liz Tew, founder
- Residential and commercial services ranging from refreshes to full installs
- Opened: October 2020
- liztewinteriors.com
- 864-414-9463