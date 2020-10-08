Women in charge: A look at some of the Upstate businesses owned by women

Stock photo

We all know the Upstate is a dynamic, supportive and creative ecosystem of businesses across a wide variety of industries. When we put the call out to specifically feature women-owned businesses in this issue, we weren’t quite sure what  to expect. But we were delighted to hear from so many of you. Here are 67 businesses that are making a difference, providing valuable skills, products and services, and making the Upstate a great place to do business.

 

Dwell Greenville

Maggie Laterza, founder

  • A home renovation and real estate services business
  • Opened: September 2015
  • dwellgvl.com
  • 864-243-7424

Health in Hand Juice & Smoothie Bar

Emily Vargo, owner

  • Spartanburg-based juice and smoothie shop
  • Opened: January 2015
  • healthinhandsc.com
  • 864-707-2692

Transportation Nanny LLC

Ravii Glover, owner and CEO

  • A professional provider of door-to-door child transportation services
  • Opened: August 2016
  • transportationnanny.com
  • 864-901-7689

Essie Yvonne; Timeless Beauty

Essie Taylor, founder and makeup artist

  • Focuses on natural beauty enhancement and beauty education
  • Opened: April 2018
  • essieyvonne.com
  • 864-380-2683

The Learning Edge

Essie Taylor, virtual learning coach

Pink Mama’s Ice Cream

Jessica Randall, owner

  • Locations in Travelers Rest and on Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville, as well as ice cream trucks. The business will also open a location at the Easley Silos.
  • Opened: February 2008
  • pinkmamasicecream.com
  • 864-905-4849

Hartwell Marketing

Adriane Willis, owner and director

  • A full-service marketing and events agency serving the Clemson area
  • Opened: December 2015
  • hartwellmarketing.com
  • 864-256-4475

DP3 Architects Ltd.

Meg Terry, principal

  • Architecture and interior design firm
  • Opened: May 1985
  • dp3architects.com
  • 864-232-8200

Pure Romance by Meghan

Meghan Meier, senior director

  • A women’s sexual health expert and relationship paramedic
  • Opened: May 2011
  • prbymeghan.comcom
  • 919-608-3480

Planting Faith

Faith DuBow, owner

  • An online-based indoor plant sales shop
  • Opened: September 2020
  • plantingfaithsc.com
  • 732-887-6629

MerMac Consulting

Pam Merritt, president

Revealing Purpose Life Coaching Services LLC

Tiffany Boyd, CEO

  • Provides life purpose and transitional life coaching services
  • Opened: September 2018
  • revealingpurposelcs.com
  • 803-445-6618

Southern Culture Hospitality Group

Renee Boyett, managing partner

  • Owns and operates Southern Culture, LTO Burger Bar and The Habitap
  • Opened: September 2013
  • schgp.com
  • 864-373-3693

Perfect Pitch Productions LLC

Amanda Harley Allen, owner and founder

Marian Pouch Art

Marian Pouch, artist and owner

  • A local artist specializing in custom wall murals and works on canvas
  • Opened: August 2017
  • marianpouchart.com
  • 864-313-5708

Bobby’s BBQ

Sarah Nelson, owner

  • Texas-style barbecue restaurant in Fountain Inn
  • Opened: October 2018
  • eatbobbys.com
  • 864-409-2379

Clothes Mentor

Sadie Cherney, owner

  • Gently used name-brand and designer clothing, shoes and accessories resale store
  • Opened: May 2013
  • clothesmentor.com/greenville
  • 864-297-7784

Launch Something

Sims Bouwmeester, president

  • A creative marketing agency serving up brand stories, design and digital strategies
  • Opened: August 2005
  • launchsomething.com
  • 864-580-2350

Dance Without Limits

Beth Bradley, owner and director

  • An inclusive and family-friendly dance studio serving children aged 18 months to 18 years
  • Opened: July 2016
  • dancewithoutlimits.co
  • 864-412-7788

Comfort Keepers

Erin Couchell, owner

  • An in-home care service for seniors and adults
  • Opened: October 2006
  • comfortkeepers.com
  • 864-573-2353

Pearce B Designs

Pearce Butcher, owner and principal designer

The Frosting Fairy

Regan Booths, owner

  • The bakery specializes in sugar cookies as well as making cakes and cupcakes
  • Opened: November 2018
  • thefrostingfairy.com
  • 864-434-0309

OASE Day Spa

Karen Weaver, owner

  • An in-town day spa specializing in nontoxic skin, body and nail care
  • Opened: August 2020
  • oasedayspa.com
  • 864-293-6412

HMF Yoga Studio

Lindsey Breitwieser, founder and owner

Arrowhead Design Co.

Lanie Whitaker, president

  • A full-service marketing agency
  • Opened: May 2016
  • arrowheaddc.com
  • 864-558-7609

Horton Consulting LLC

Judy Horton, president

  • Provides assessments, career coaching specializing in assisting military veterans
  • Opened: June 2019
  • discoveryouraha.com
  • 864-680-9385

TK PR

Taryn Scher, the sparkle boss

  • A boutique public relations firm specializing in the travel and hospitality industries
  • Opened: January 2008
  • tkpublicrelations.com
  • 864-469-7488

Todem Brands

Rhem Galloway, owner and chief brand leader

  • A branding company leveraging every aspect of who you are
  • Opened: September 2018
  • todembrands.com
  • 864-448-0600

Blue Moon Specialty Foods

Molly Cashman, owner

  • Restaurant, caterer, gourmet food producer and market
  • Opened: May 2006
  • bluemoonsc.com
  • 864-586-2344

The Art of Megs

Megan Diamaduros, artist

  • Local artist painting subjects including weddings, pets and houses
  • Opened: January 2019
  • theartofmegs.com
  • 910-603-7365

Wilson Associates Real Estate

Sharon Wilson, president, CEO and broker in charge

  • Locally-owned, boutique real estate company serving all of Upstate South Carolina
  • Opened: July 2014
  • wilsonassociates.net
  • 864-640-8700

CrossFit Potentia

Krista Mayberry, co-owner

  • Crossfit and personal training business
  • Opened: July 2015
  • CFPotentia.com
  • 864-475-7099

Kidding Around Greenville

Bethany Winston, owner and editor

  • Family website which serves as an Upstate resource for families to find activities to do together
  • Opened: September 2012
  • kiddingaroundgreenville.com
  • 864-238-3472

Siren Salon

Aliceson Waller, co-owner, esthetician and educator

Sexton Design and Development, LLC

Natasha Sexton, president

  • Provides landscape architecture and general contracting
  • Opened: June 2017
  • sextondd.com

  • 864-412-7712

Novus Advisors

Jennifer Belshe, co-founder and principal

  • An independent SEC registered investment advisor
  • Opened: March 2011
  • novusadvisors.com
  • 864-272-3579

The Pole Academy LLC

Jax Spencer, owner and master instructor

  • Offers pole dance and fitness classes in Greenville
  • Opened: June 2014
  • thepoleacademy.com
  • 864-520-2834

Sharp Brain Consulting

Jessica Sharp, founder and CEO

Soulful Beginnings Academy

Alanda Posey, CEO

Home at Last Inc

CJ McAuley, president

  • Upscale consignment furniture store
  • Opened: February 2001
  • homatlastinc.com
  • 864-787-9050

My Pleasure: The Unofficial Chick-fil-A Podcast

Alison Storm, founder and host

  • A weekly podcast and online shop for Chick-fil-A fans
  • Opened: March 2020
  • chickfilapodcast.com
  • 239-292-7343

Paris Mountain Marketing

Jackie Blackwell, owner

English for Life Academy

Kim Carroll, CEO

  • Offers intercultural training and certification to teach English overseas
  • Opened: January 2004
  • english-forlife.com
  • 864-280-9865

Lynne D. Jones CPA LLC

Lynne Jones, owner

Jeter Hrubala Wealth Strategies LLC

Beth Jeter Hrubala, president and owner

  • Personal financial planning and investment management services
  • Opened: August 2014
  • bethhrubala.com
  • 864-764-1789

Defenders For Children

Toni Clark, CEO

  • Implements programs that stop child abuse, trafficking and child pornography
  • Opened: October 2000
  • defendersforchildren.org
  • 864-787-5681

Greenville Sleep Clinic

Navina Mehta, owner and medical director

The Dressing Room South

Amelia Horr, owner

Swamp Rabbit Cafe & Grocery

Mary Walsh and Jacqueline Oliver, co-owners

  • Café and grocery store dedicated to serving local farmers and food makers
  • Opened: September 2011
  • swamprabbitcafe.com
  • 646-202-3202

Intellectual Capitol

Traci Newkirk, president

  • Staffing, software and consulting company
  • Opened: June 2003
  • icapsolutions.net
  • 864-616-4154

Cindy Crick Law LLC

Cindy Crick, owner and attorney

  • A law firm focused on handling Title IX matters and criminal work
  • Opened: June 2020
  • cindycricklaw.com
  • 864-775-5788

Thornton-Hall Travel LLC

Lisa Hall, president

High Spirits Hospitality

Tammy Johnson, CEO

Sylvan Learning of the Upstate

Amy Gardner, owner

THE BEAUTIFUL CO

Jessica Heckman and Kelsey Osteen, owners

Details Public Relations

Kara Dullea, president

  • Public relations consultant
  • Opened: July 2008
  • detailspr.net
  • 864-275-3331

Rail Training & Consulting Inc.

Sarah Lynne Howie, director of operations and vice president

  • Provide rail safety training and compliance software for rail operations
  • Opened: March 1997
  • poweredbyrtc.com
  • 864-501-0808

Sash Clothes

Marclee McDaniel and Blair Brading, co-owners

  • Online boutique servicing busy, budget-conscious women
  • Opened: June 2019
  • sashclothes.com
  • 864-770-5638

Greenville Cheese Girl

Lauren Davis, owner

D.W.D Financial

Wykina Warner, owner and operator

  • Offers tax preparation, insurance options, credit repair and notary services
  • Opened: July 2020
  • dwdfinancial.com
  • 864-409-7926

M2 Philanthropy

Maggie Morton, owner and founder

  • Offers philanthropy, fundraising, and nonprofit consultancy services
  • Opened: May 2019
  • m2philanthropy.com
  • 843-290-6300

Pod Farms LLC

Toni Sperry, president

  • Designs, builds and sells home hydroponic gardens
  • Opened: April 2017
  • podfarms.com
  • 864-671-0879

C. Taylor Interiors Inc.

Carey Taylor, president

  • Interior design firm with an interiors retail shop
  • Opened: January 1999
  • ctaylorinteriors.com
  • 864-254-6395

Brittany Jones Nutrition Group

Brittany Jones, CEO

  • Registered dietitians provide nutrition counseling
  • Opened: July 2017
  • brittanyjonesrd.com
  • 864-729-3321

Two Men and a Truck

Rebecca Feldman, owner

LifeEaze Virtual Assistant

Javion Woods, president

  • Provides virtual administrative services to small business owners
  • Opened: October 2016
  • lifeeaze.com
  • 864-982-7831

Liz Tew Interiors

Liz Tew, founder

  • Residential and commercial services ranging from refreshes to full installs
  • Opened: October 2020
  • liztewinteriors.com
  • 864-414-9463
