OneSpartanburg, Inc. named 2021 U.S. Chamber of the Year

OneSpartanburg, Inc. is the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives’ (ACCE) Chamber of the Year, OneSpartanburg announced on Thursday, July 22.

ACCE is a national association of more than 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.

Chamber of the Year is the most prestigious and competitive award presented by ACCE and is the only globally-recognized industry award that honors top chambers of commerce

“Through the challenges of the past year, the value and relevance of chambers of commerce have never been more apparent,” said ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “This achievement reflects how hard chambers work to ensure their impact and success well beyond these difficult times. Congratulations on OneSpartanburg, Inc.’s remarkable leadership, commitment to its community and dedication to the chamber profession.”

“National validation of our organization’s work is affirming. It is a testament to the leadership of our Executive Board, the talents of our professional team and the unwavering support of our partners,” said OneSpartanburg, Inc. President & CEO Allen Smith. “We dedicate this recognition to the community and are more committed than ever to driving Spartanburg’s prolonged prosperity.”

Qualifying chambers enter the competition with a written application addressing all aspects of organizational operation and programmatic work. Applications are scored by peer chamber executives to determine finalists. Winners are selected from among finalists based on an interview before a panel of experienced chamber professionals.

To ensure the fairest competition, applicants are grouped into four categories based on: annual revenue, membership, area population and other factors.