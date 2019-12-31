The Greenville Caviar & Bananas location has closed, according to a sign posted Dec. 31 on the restaurant at 1 N. Laurens St. next to Aloft Hotel.

The restaurant group’s president, Jay Griffin, responded to a request for comment saying there is nothing public to report at this time. The property owner, Hughes Development Corp., has also been contacted for comment, and this story will be updated accordingly.

A beloved Charleston market and cafe founded in 2008, the Greenville Caviar & Bananas was its first out-of-market location when it opened in 2016.

The original owners, Kris and Margaret Furniss, struggled to make the numbers work and eventually sold the brand, including three other locations, in October 2018 to New York City-based Feenix Venture Partners.

A search for the Nashville location lists it also as permanently closed. The Charleston locations remain open.

The transition in ownership and management took its toll on the Greenville location with staff turnover and changes in menu and hours. With new management coming on board late July 2019, however, the new ownership said in November it was looking to make up lost ground and remain a staple in downtown Greenville’s restaurant scene.

About Caviar & Bananas Greenville closes permanently Dec. 31