Clay Williams, an industrial broker for NAI Earle Furman, was selected as Caine Halter Commercial Realtor of the Year for 2019. He serves as a local market expert and is an active member throughout the community.

The Greater Greenville Association of Realtors annually recognizes one commercial realtor in the Greenville area based on his or her commitment to the profession and community.

Williams graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007 and spent the next seven years

in sales within the software industry. In 2014, he joined NAI Earle Furman, where he became an integral part of a team that specializes in all things industrial for the Upstate of South Carolina.

Williams and his team have worked with many buyers and tenants such as Perrigo, Michelin North America, BMW/Syncreon, Hitachi, International Paper, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and AFL. Additionally, his group frequently partners with other institutional REIT’S such as STAG, GLP, Covington Group, Exeter, TPA, Dalfen and Pattillo.

About Clay Williams recognized as the 2019 Caine Halter Commercial Realtor of the Year