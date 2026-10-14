Avision Young facilitates $7M sale of Greenville industrial property

Avison Young brokered the $7 million sale of a fully leased industrial property at 200 Industrial Drive in Greenville, the real estate firm announced Oct. 14.

200 Industrial Drive LLC acquired the 84,550-square-foot property from Timberland Holding Company LLC through a 1031 exchange. Avison Young Principals Gary Lyons, Rob Howell and Senior Associate Woodson Hunter represented the seller. Windsor Aughtry’s Leif Busby represented the buyer.

“Industrial investors remain highly selective, but assets that offer durable tenancy and strategic infill locations continue to attract capital,” Lyons said. “This property benefits from both dynamics, with a longstanding tenant presence and a location within one of Greenville’s most supply-constrained industrial corridors.”

Greenville-based ProSource occupies the industrial property, which features 79,550 square feet of warehouse space and 5,000 square feet of office space. It is located near the Greenville Downtown Airport.