BMW North America secures long-term lease in Wellford logistics park

BMW North America has secured a long-term lease for a cross dock logistics facility at the Mid85 logistics park in Wellford in Spartanburg County, park developer Greystar announced Sept. 3.

Based in Charleston, Greystar maintains a portfolio of more than 12 million square feet of logistics facilities spread across 50 buildings in 34 markets. At 2 million square feet, Mid85 is one of Greystar’s largest logistics developments in the country.

“We couldn’t ask for a better outcome at Mid85 than a long-term commitment from a company of BMW’s caliber,” said Tanner Hicklin, managing director for Development at Greystar, in a statement announcing the lease.

Connor Faught, John Montgomery and Dillon Swayngim of Colliers International represented BMW in the transaction.

Mid85 is located adjacent to Interstate 85 near the U.S. Highway 29 interchange.