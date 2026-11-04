Construction update: Upstate SC growth driving a healthcare building boom

With estimates ranging from about 60 to 100 new residents moving to the region every day, the Upstate is experiencing a sustained population boom. To cope with that growth and the burgeoning population’s need for medical care, local healthcare systems are making significant capital investments to expand capacity.

Here’s a rundown of major projects planned, underway or completed in the past two years.

AnMed Health

New 44-acre campus near Clemson Boulevard, I-85

AnMed announced plans in late September to build a new 44-acre medical campus including an emergency center near Interstate 85 Exit 19. The new campus will provide 24/7 emergency care, professional office space and other services, according to AnMed. The facility is expected to open in 2028.

The new campus joins AnMed Piedmont, which opened in 2025, and a $105 million medical campus serving Central and Clemson under development and expected to open in spring 2027.

Medical complex in downtown Anderson

The conversion and renovation of the Windsor Place shopping center in downtown Anderson is expected to open in November. Among the new medical complex’s offerings are orthopedics and sports medicine, ENT care, integrated therapy, and occupational medicine. The facility will also include an outpatient imaging center featuring 3 Tesla MRI technology.

As part of this expansion, AnMed’s heart and vascular services will relocate to fully occupy 100 Healthy Way, which previously included orthopedics and sports medicine. Two separate AnMed Integrated Therapy locations will be consolidated into the new Windsor Place facility to streamline efficiency and improve patient experience.

$105M medical campus for Central/Clemson

The new 150,000-square-foot complex at 1490 18 Mile Road in Central will feature the first 24/7 emergency department to serve the Central/Clemson area.

Expected to open in spring 2027, the facility will also feature: Family medicine, pediatrics, OB-GYN, orthopedics, imaging, radiology and lab services, physical therapy and rehabilitation. It will also have specialty care including ENT, arrhythmia, gastroenterology, general surgery, vascular surgery, neurology, pulmonology and rheumatolog.

The new facility is expected to create at least 50 jobs upon opening with more to follow as services expand.

Other AnMed projects

Several other AnMed projects have been completed or will be opening soon, including:

AnMed Piedmont: Located at 2110 S.C. Highway 86 in Piedmont, and similar to AnMed Central/Clemson, this roughly $50 million facility opened in 2025 with a freestanding emergency department and a range of specialty medical services.

AnMed Seneca: Located at 119 Bilo Place in Seneca, this facility is expected to open by the end of 2026 and will offer primary care, pediatrics, urgent care and physical therapy.

AnMed Education and Innovation Center: Located at 610 North St. in Anderson, this facility seeks to meet the need for skilled nurses and features clinical classrooms, administrative spaces and comprehensive simulations rooms.

Bon Secours

Powdersville medical campus and emergency department

The Bon Secours Powdersville Medical Center at 104 Roe Road includes a 40,000-square-foot medical office building housing a wide range of services, including primary care, cardiology, hematology, oncology, OB-GYN, orthopedics, ENT, surgical, gastroenterology and urology. Radiology and lab services will also be available.

In addition to the medical office building, the campus will include an emergency department. Modeled after the facility Bon Secours will soon open in Five Forks, it will include nine exam rooms, including one dedicated to trauma care, as well as CT and X-ray imaging. The new campus is expected to open in early 2027.

$25M Greer emergency department

The new $25 million, 12,500-square-foot Bon Secours Greer Emergency Center is one of several freestanding emergency departments Bon Secours is bringing online across the region to expand access to emergency medical care closer to where people live. Located at 5204 Wade Hampton Blvd. in Taylors, the facility is expected to open in early 2027.

Travelers Rest Multi-Specialty Medical Center

Located at 6 S. Poinsett Highway in Travelers Rest, this existing 3,800-square-foot facility is being renovated to become a multi-specialty medical center that will bring primary care, orthopedics, women’s health, cardiology and gastroenterology services together under one roof to better serve the medical needs of residents in northern Greenville County.

Other Bon Secours projects

Five Forks emergency department: Similar to the center opening soon in Greer, Bon Secours opened a $23 million, 12,500-square-foot freestanding emergency department in Five Forks in early 2026.

Comprehensive Breast Clinic at Eastside: Located on the Bon Secours St. Francis Eastside campus, the facility serves as a centralized hub for breast health services, integrating resources from the Pearlie Harris Center for Breast Health and the Bon Secours St. Francis Cancer Center.

Fountain Inn Medical Center: Located at 910 N. Main St. in Fountain Inn, the 10,000-square-foot facility opened in late 2024 and offers ENT services, primary care, general surgery, and pulmonary and critical care.

Novant Health

Patewood Drive hospital, medical campus

Novant Health broke ground on its first Upstate medical campus in August 2025 to include a new 20-bed, outpatient-focused hospital and an orthopedics and sports medicine center. Located at 75 Patewood Drive in Greenville, the new hospital celebrated a topping-out ceremony in June and is expected to open in late 2027.

Novant Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is now open and located at 75 Patewood Drive, Suite 300. The center provides advanced orthopedic care for patients of all ages suffering from sports and activity-related injuries and including complex shoulder, elbow and knee conditions. Services include advanced diagnostics, joint preservation and injections, minimally invasive procedures, arthroscopy and joint replacement. The center also features on-site X-ray and ultrasound imaging.

The campus will also feature an ambulatory surgery center, expected to open in January.

Other elements of Novant’s Upstate expansion

In June, Novant Health announced Brio Health and Brio Aesthetics were joining Novant’s network.

This move brought three Brio Primary Care practices – 2 Bella Grove Drive in Greenville, 312 Harrison Bridge Road in Simpsonville, and a Brio Aesthetics practice at the Bella Grove Drive location – under the Novant umbrella, with plans to add another Brio Primary Care location in the Hartness community east of Greenville. Brio brought nine physicians and 25 advanced practice providers to Novant’s Upstate network.

Novant also opened its Head and Neck Reconstructive Surgery Center at 701 Congaree Road in Greenville. The practice offers care for facial injuries, cancer, and head and neck conditions.

The system also completed a $44.8 million sale/leaseback of a 58-acre campus at 200 Carolina Point Parkway in Greenville. Formerly owned by TD Bank, the campus is expected to play a major role in Novant’s Upstate expansion.

Prisma Health

$350M Greer Memorial Hospital expansion

Greer Memorial Hospital is undergoing a $350 million expansion that will double the number of patient beds and expand outpatient care through the development of a medical park.

The expansion includes:

New pediatric and cardiovascular specialty units

An expanded emergency department with more space for labor and delivery, intensive care and surgical units

More primary and specialty care offices

Additional pediatric specialty practices

The project represents Prisma Health’s largest investment in expanding an Upstate medical campus in nearly 20 years.

Construction on the $250 million hospital expansion and renovation will be done in phases and is expected to be complete in early 2028. It will include construction of a three-story, 110,000-square-foot building adjacent to the existing hospital.

Construction of a $100 million medical office building is underway, with completion expected in mid-2027. The medical park is located on South Buncombe Road directly across from the hospital.

New $180M Fountain Inn medical campus

The planned 50-acre, $180 million medical park at 351 McCarter Road (S.C. Highway 418) just off Interstate 385 in Fountain Inn is designed to serve the medical needs of the fast-growing southern portion of Greenville County. The campus will offer an array of advanced outpatient and specialty services.

Among the medical park’s features are:

A four-story, 130,000-square-foot medical office building with more than 200 exam rooms

A 27,000-square-foot outpatient surgery center with four operating rooms dedicated to orthopedic and other specialty surgeries plus another four operating rooms to accommodate a wide variety of procedures

A variety of diagnostic and treatment services including laboratory, imaging and cardiac and physical-occupational rehabilitation

More than a dozen medical specialties will be housed under one roof at the new campus, including cardiology/vascular care, gastroenterology, orthopedics and pulmonology. The facility will also bring new specialties to the Golden Strip, including radiation and medical oncology; neurology, urology, colorectal, and ENT physicians.

In conjunction with the development of Fountain Inn Medical Park, Prisma Health will expand its primary care practice across the interchange from the new medical campus.

New $138M behavioral health hospital

The new $138 million facility is the centerpiece of a 46-acre campus at 4906 Old Easley Bridge Road near the intersection with S.C. Highway 153 in Pickens County. The three-story, 112-bed facility is expected to open in March 2027 and will nearly double Prisma Health’s inpatient behavioral health capacity.

The new hospital will also quadruple the number of beds available for children and adolescents, and reduce the need for patients and their families to travel for treatment. It will replace Prisma’s 65-bed Marshall I. Pickens Hospital, which was built in 1969.

Part of the cost has been underwritten by a one-time, $100 million appropriation by the state General Assembly to the Department of Health and Human Services to expand psychiatric inpatient and outpatient capacity in the Upstate. Community fundraising through the Prisma Health-Upstate Foundation’s Hope Forward Campaign has raised more than $9.26 million to date.

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System

$325M heart and vascular hospital

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System is investing $325 million to build the first dedicated heart and vascular hospital in the Upstate. The new 241,000-square-foot facility will be built in front of the existing Heart Center on Serpentine Drive in Spartanburg and include 104 new beds, 24 catheterization lab beds, additional diagnostic testing and procedural space, and a new cardiovascular recovery unit.

The project will also include a new power plant to accommodate future expansion. Construction will be done in phases, and the new facility is expected to begin serving patients in 2030.

Duncan, Woodruff, Landrum expansions

SRHS has expanded Medical Group of the Carolinas practices in Landrum and Duncan, and opened a new location in Woodruff at 101 Navarro Drove just off S.C. Highway 101.

The 17,866-square-foot MGC Family Medicine Woodruff practice opened at the end of September and features 29 patient exam rooms, one procedure room and 10 provider offices.

The 19,000-square-foot Medical Group of the Carolinas/Spartanburg OB-GYN in Duncan is located at 155 Deacon Tiller Court and features three dedicated ultrasound rooms, four nonstress test rooms, 22 exam rooms and seven provider offices. The Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health will have a suite within the Duncan office, offering mammography and bone density testing.

The 16,649-square-foot MGC Family Medicine Landrum facility opened in April and provides space for nine full-time providers. The practice had been operating at maximum capacity for the past five years, and the expansion was partially underwritten by $3 million in funding from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

New Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit

As part of its support of the Vital Spartanburg mental and behavioral health initiative, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System opened a new Adolescent Behavioral Health Unit in October, expanding access to inpatient mental health services for young people.

The new 11-bed unit at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus serves young patients experiencing behavioral health crises that require inpatient treatment. The unit addresses a regional need, as many adolescents requiring inpatient psychiatric care have historically been transferred outside the immediate service area. In addition to serving Spartanburg County, the program will support patients from Cherokee and Union counties.

Union Medical Center

The $55 million, 99,600-square-foot Union Medical Center opened in February 2025 to provide centralized health care services for Union County Residents. Located at 1201 Furman L. Fendley Highway in Union, the facility features the Bearden-Josey Center for Breast Health, emergency care, Gibbs Cancer Center infusion services, imaging and lab services, inpatient care, a pharmacy and more.

The campus also includes a healing garden, a quarter-mile outdoor walking trail with exercise equipment, a chapel, a history museum, a cafe and a gift shop.