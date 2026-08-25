County Square redevelopment nears vertical construction phase in downtown Greenville

The Greenville County Square Redevelopment is to moving closer to vertical construction.

Greenville City Council received an update on the more than $1 billion project from the city’s planning staff and Greenville County Administrator Joe Kernell during its work session on Aug. 24. Atlanta-based RocaPoint Partners serves as the lead developer for the project.

The major mixed-use development encompasses approximately 40 acres of land on the south side of downtown Greenville. Michael Frixen, the city’s deputy director of planning, said the multi-year internal road and utility work for the project were completed in March.

Phase one of the project will consist of 10 mixed-use buildings and three parking garages. According to the city, schematic designs for eight buildings have been approved or conditionally approved. Three buildings will need to be redesigned due to new tenants and design considerations.

Final development plans have been approved or conditionally approved for:

A seven-story, multi-family, residential building with ground-floor retail

A six-story, multi-family, residential building with ground-floor retail

The one-story, retail building occupied by Whole Foods

A three-story, mixed-use building with retail and office space

A two-story, mixed-use building with retail and office space

A two-story building for a restaurant and entertainment use

A two-story building for restaurant use

Approximately 200,000 square feet of retail space has been leased for the mixed-use project. This includes 36 retail tenants and two office tenants. Confirmed retail tenants include Whole Foods, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn and more. Kernell said Whole Foods is waiting to start construction once some of the other buildings get underway.

According to the city, RocaPoint Partners has also received active letters of intent for a 155-room hotel, a condominium project and a build-to-suit office building. The users are expected to be announced this fall if contracts are executed.

RocaPoint Partners recently started construction on a four-story parking garage on Howe Street for the city of Greenville. Greenville City Manager Shannon Lavrin said the new garage will have approximately 380 spaces. The parking garage is expected to be completed by May 2027.

In addition, Copper Builders LLC plans to build a townhome community on the redevelopment site. The project, known as Solaire, will be completed in two phases. According to the city, 16 of the 21 townhomes in phase one have been pre-sold. Vertical construction for the first phase is set to begin this month, with final occupancy of the townhomes planned by the second quarter of 2027.

According to the city, financing for the first phase of the Greenville County Square Redevelopment is in progress while the project’s designs, permitting, leasing and pricing are being finalized. Kernell said phase one will hopefully be completed in the next three years.