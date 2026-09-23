Groundbreaking held for 92-acre Bolden Street District along Laurens Road

Verdae Development Inc. broke ground on the 92-acre Bolden Street District in Greenville on Sept. 23.

The groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of the first phase of the billion-dollar redevelopment along the east side of Laurens Road. Existing strip malls and vacant lots extending from Haywood Road past Verdae Commons Drive will be transformed into the new mixed-use district.

Bolden Street District was unveiled in April 2025 following years of planning, community input and collaboration. Verdae Development Inc. will oversee the multi-phase development of the 92 acres of land owned by its parent organization, Hollingsworth Funds, over the next 10 to 15 years.

“Today represents an important transition from planning and visioning to visible activity out here on the site,” said Dan Klausner, CEO of Verdae Development Inc. “The movement of dirt being the first step in constructing the necessary infrastructure to support the long-term vertical development we are all excited about.”

Read more about the planning of Bolden Street District

Once complete, Bolden Street District will include a mix of residences, offices, retail, dining, entertainment and open spaces with connections to the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail. Greenville City Councilmember Wil Brasington said the district will be a unique place where people can gather, neighbors can connect and businesses can grow.

“The vision of Bolden Street closely aligns with the principles of GVL2040, which is our city’s comprehensive plan, particularly on its emphasis on thoughtful growth, mixed-use development, connectivity and complete, walkable communities,” Brasington said.

In December 2024, City Council established a tax increment financing district (TIF) for 223 acres along Laurens Road to encourage redevelopment in the area. The TIF includes the planned Bolden Street District.

Crews will begin removing the existing concrete and asphalt surfaces on the site of the first of three neighborhoods in Bolden Street District. This area, known as Bolden Square neighborhood, encompasses approximately 30 acres around Verdae Commons Drive, extending from Big ‘O’ Dodge to Marketplace Shopping Center on Laurens Road.

Klausner said demolition will last through the end of 2026. The development team is currently finalizing the civil design plans for the project’s initial phase, which will allow for infrastructure work to begin in early 2027. Pad sites for vertical development are expected to be ready by the end of next year.