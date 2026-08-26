Hotels, parking garage, public space planned on former Greenville Transit Authority property

Early plans have emerged for a major redevelopment project proposed in the West End of downtown Greenville.

Accente Group Inc., a Clemson-based hotel management and real estate development company, plans to complete a mixed-use development on three parcels between Augusta Street and South Main Street. The project would transform the former Greenville Transit Authority site and a city-owned parking lot next to Fluor Field.

Raj Patel with Accente Group said the project is expected to be completed in three phases over the next five to seven years. Five buildings are envisioned for the 3.5-acre site, some rising up to 10 stories. The project’s three parcels are zoned Downtown Shopfront District (MXS-D), which accommodates the city’s most intense mixed-use developments.

In total, the proposed mixed-use development is expected to create:

365 to 385 new residential units

25,000 to 30,000 square feet of new retail and active space

Two new hotels with a total of 350 to 385 rooms

A new parking garage with 750 to 790 spaces (with public parking)

Public plazas and pocket parks including a dog park

The project’s site plan shows three buildings along the western edge of the property closest to Fluor Field. Stephen Overcash, founding principal with Charlotte-based ODA Architecture, said the buildings will have rooftop terraces offering views of the ballpark. The other two buildings and parking garage would surround Gather GVL located on Augusta Street.

A new cut-through street, currently referred to as Lantern Way, is proposed to run through the project site connecting Augusta Street near the South Carolina Children’s Theatre to South Main Street. Overcash said the new road would have pavers, landscaping and gas lanterns, resembling streets found in Savannah, Georgia.

Preliminary details for the proposed development were unveiled at the city of Greenville’s project preview meeting on Aug. 25. The development team plans to present the project’s master site plan to the Design Review Board for approval this fall.

Patel explained that he has been looking at properties in downtown Greenville for the last 15 years. Accente Group previously owned the former Greenville Memorial Auditorium site on North Church Street and planned to develop a boutique hotel on the property. However, the project never moved forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accente Group acquired the Greenville Transit Authority’s 2.85-acre property at 106 and 154 Augusta St. in 2025. According to the Greenville County Register of Deeds, the two parcels were purchased for $8.1 million by RNKS Augusta St LLC. Greenlink’s former maintenance facility and a public parking lot currently sit on the property.

“It took some time to look for the right property, then we came across this property,” Patel said. “And it is a right, nice property where you would be able to integrate three different lots and create a cohesive, integrated project, which can bring pedestrian friendliness (and) the West End character.”

The city of Greenville currently owns the third parcel planned for the redevelopment project at 911 S. Main St. The property consists of a 45-space surface parking lot. Patel said they are in the process of acquiring the site from the city.

Project details

Location: 106 and 154 Augusta St. and 911 S. Main St.

Residential: 365 to 385 units

Hospitality: 350 to 385 rooms with restaurants and rooftop

Retail and Active Space: 25,000 to 30,000 square feet

Parking: 750 to 790 spaces

Open Space: 20% of the property

Next Steps: Design Review Board

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Environmental cleanup

Accente Group signed a voluntary cleanup contract with the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services in 2025 to evaluate and address environmental conditions at the former Greenville Transit Authority property on Augusta Street. Raj Patel, president and CEO of Accente Group, said the cleanup is expected to be minor and only focus on a small portion of the property.