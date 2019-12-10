Noregon, an internet of things (IoT) company specializing in commercial vehicle solutions, announced today plans to expand its current operations in Greenville County, South Carolina. The expansion is expected to create 13 new jobs.

“Opening a new office in South Carolina is an exciting opportunity for us,” Noregon Founder and Executive Chairman Bill Hathaway said. “It signifies the growth we are experiencing and allows us to better serve our employees and our customers moving forward.”

Founded in 1993, Noregon helps businesses maximize vehicle uptime. The company offers both in-shop diagnostic and repair tools, such as its flagship JPRO® and NextStep™ products and TripVision®, a remote vehicle application.

“We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate Noregon’s latest announcement,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said. “This expansion demonstrates once again that South Carolina continues to be a place where businesses can not only grow but also find success year after year.”

“A terrific win for the Upstate, and we congratulate Noregon on their expansion in Greenville County. This announcement proves that South Carolina is an ideal location for businesses to grow and thrive,” added South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt.

Located at 1 North Main Street, Suite 903 in Greenville, Noregon’s expansion creates a sales headquarters, with easily accessible travel options and accommodations for its remote sales staff around North America. The addition of a South Carolina office also creates another recruiting base for Noregon and helps ensure the company draws top talent to a desirable location.

“Greenville County Council is very impressed with Noregon, the vehicle data experts that use leading-edge technology and customer insight to succeed,” Greenville County Council Chairman and Board Member of the Greenville Area Development Corporation H.G. “Butch” Kirven said.

“As an IoT company that is a leader in their space, Noregon is a great example of a company combining highly refined technologies with Greenville’s exceptional talent base to grow their business. With a formula for success keyed on research and innovation, Noregon is a perfect example of how we are working to expand our knowledge economy, and we welcome their growth and future success here,” commented City of Greenville Mayor Knox White.

Expansion within the Greenville office has already begun and is expected to be completed by mid-2020. Individuals interested in joining the Noregon team should visit https://www.noregon.com/ careers/

About Commercial vehicle company Noregon expands team in Greenville County