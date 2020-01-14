CommunityWorks is currently enrolling Upstate entrepreneurs to participate in its inaugural business-development course, CommunityWorks Academy.

The course is a 10-month training program designed to help business owners understand, properly manage and grow their businesses from the startup stage to the retirement stage.

The first class for the year begins Feb. 4. CommunityWorks will partner with experts in the fields of business operations, accounting, marketing and leadership to provide education and solutions to the common barriers faced by small-business owners.

Entrepreneurs who complete the course will receive grant money to be used to grow their businesses.

“The academy fits a gap in the current business-training market,” according to LaTorrie Geer, chief operating officer for CommunityWorks. “We are excited to launch it for the entrepreneurial community.”

Classes will be held monthly at the Spark Center in Duncan. Topics for the 2020 course include:

Managing business credit.

Accounting tips.

Marketing-strategy development.

Business law.

Handling human resource needs.

Retirement and succession planning.

The inaugural class of the academy is open to 30 participants; registration ends Jan. 31. To qualify for participation, businesses should have been in operation for at least six months and have a business plan.

For more information on registering for the academy, email Asha Nash,

[email protected] or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/communityworks-3203317350.

About CommunityWorks announces 10 month business development training course and grant opportunity