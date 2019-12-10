Countybank and Greenwood Capital donate more than $47K to United Way Greenville

This year’s donations exceeded the 2018 amount by more than $11,000

In what has become a yearly tradition, Countybank and Greenwood Capital recently came together to donate $47,002 to United Way of Greenville County.

“The incredible generosity from the team at Countybank and Greenwood Capital will change so many individual lives and strengthen our entire community in the process,” said Meghan Barp, United Way of Greenville County president and CEO.

The final tally was reached after associates from both organizations made personal pledges totaling $37,002, at which point the Countybank Foundation threw in an additional $10,000 to cap it off.

Barp said the partnership has been a boon to United Way of Greenville in years past.

“We are proud to partner with them to build a Greenville County where everyone can thrive,” she said.

This year’s donations exceeded the 2018 amount by more than $11,000, according to Lisa Gilstrap, mortgage consultant with Countybank Mortgage and leader of Countybank’s campaign efforts.

Both organizations also hold a monthly “Casual for a Cause” fundraiser, which encourages associates to dress in business casual attire the first Friday of each month in exchange for a donation made to United Way.

Ken Harper, executive vice president and chief operation officer of Countybank — himself a member of the Greenville United Way’s board — said the partnership with United Way allows associated to be involved and invested in giving back to the community.

“United Way has such a positive impact across the Greenville area,” Harper said, “and we’re proud to support that effort.”

