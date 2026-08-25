Dealmakers: Notable commercial real estate transactions — April-June 2026

Each quarter, in conjunction with our Commercial Real Estate issue, Upstate Business Journal publishes notable commercial real estate transactions across the Upstate. For possible inclusion, submit information to dealmakers@communityjournals.com.

Transactions need to be from the most recent quarter and include all pertinent information: seller or lessor name; square footage or acreage; property address (with city); and buyer/lessee name. Please send one email/document from each company with all transactions listed. For the Nov. 6, 2026, CRE issue, Dealmakers are due Sept. 25. Not all submissions will be published.



ALINE CAPITAL ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: JD Lehman and Aline’s Capital Markets Team represented the buyer in a cash-out refinance for a 68-unit multifamily property in Greenville.

JD Lehman and Aline’s Capital Markets Team represented the buyer in an acquisition loan for a newly constructed 13,583-square-foot daycare facility in Greenville.

and Aline’s Capital Markets Team represented the buyer in an acquisition loan for a newly constructed daycare facility in Greenville. Alex Willer and John Drummond represented the seller in selling a 50+ site manufactured housing community in Greenville.

and represented the seller in selling a manufactured housing community in Greenville. Sam Faulkenberry represented the landlord in leasing 5,000 square feet at 700 E. Fairfield Road, Greenville.

AVISON YOUNG ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Ned Reynolds and Will Hannah represented the tenant, Waterford Business Solutions LLC, in leasing 16,324 square feet at 55 Beattie Place, Greenville, from the landlord, LCP Liberty Square LLC.

Woodson Hunter , Rob Howell and Gary Lyons represented the landlord, Shamrock Ave Investment LLC, in leasing 51,700 square feet at 1090 S. Shamrock Ave., Landrum , to the tenant, A Plus Pallet Co LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Shamrock Ave Investment LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, A Plus Pallet Co LLC. Rob Howell , Woodson Hunter and Gary Lyons represented the buyer, KMRT Investments LLC, in purchasing 51,000 square feet at 1090 S. Shamrock Ave., Landrum , from the seller, Bommer Industries Inc.

, and represented the buyer, KMRT Investments LLC, in purchasing at , from the seller, Bommer Industries Inc. Rob Howell , Woodson Hunter and Gary Lyons represented the buyer, Naturaland Trust, in purchasing 87.53 acres on Altamont Road in Greenville, from the seller, Randy Hiller.

, and represented the buyer, Naturaland Trust, in purchasing on Altamont Road in Greenville, from the seller, Randy Hiller. Ned Reynolds , Will Hannah , Andrew Coupe and Joshua Morrow represented the tenant, ProEnergy Services LLC, in leasing 4,347 square feet at 300 Executive Center Drive, Greenville , from the landlord, Park 37 Owner LLC.

, , and represented the tenant, ProEnergy Services LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, Park 37 Owner LLC. James McKay and Harris Houser represented the landlord, Canvas Lofts LLC, in leasing 3,366 square feet at 455 Buncombe St., Greenville , to the tenant, Kind Cafe Greenville LLC. Rakan Draz of Trinity Partners represented the tenant.

and represented the landlord, Canvas Lofts LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Kind Cafe Greenville LLC. of Trinity Partners represented the tenant. Rob Howell , Woodson Hunter and Gary Lyons represented the landlord, KMRT Investments LLC, in leasing 16,000 square feet at 609 S. Washington Ave., Greenville , to the tenant, TropiWorld Corp.

, and represented the landlord, KMRT Investments LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, TropiWorld Corp. James McKay and Harris Houser represented the tenant, Travelers Rest Woodfired Bagel Bakery, in leasing 2,711 square feet at 571 Roe Center Drive, Travelers Rest , from the landlord, TR Retail LLC.

and represented the tenant, Travelers Rest Woodfired Bagel Bakery, in leasing at , from the landlord, TR Retail LLC. Ned Reynolds , Will Hannah and William Evans represented the tenant, Alarm.Com Incorporated, in leasing 5,111 square feet at 531 S. Main St., Greenville , from the landlord, Falls Place LLC.

, and represented the tenant, Alarm.Com Incorporated, in leasing at , from the landlord, Falls Place LLC. Ned Reynolds and Will Hannah represented the landlord, Judson Mill Ventures IV LLC, and the tenant, CF Evans Construction Co. LLC, in leasing 5,500 square feet at 701 Easley Bridge Road, Greenville .

and represented the landlord, Judson Mill Ventures IV LLC, and the tenant, CF Evans Construction Co. LLC, in leasing at . Woodson Hunter , Rob Howell and Gary Lyons represented the buyer, IAQS Operations LLC dba Crawl Space Ninja, in purchasing 5,058 square feet at 2581 E. Phillips Road, Greer , from the seller, 1040 Upstate LLC.

, and represented the buyer, IAQS Operations LLC dba Crawl Space Ninja, in purchasing at , from the seller, 1040 Upstate LLC. Will Hannah and Ned Reynolds represented the landlord, TBR Greenville Lofts Property Owner LLC, in leasing 2,035 square feet at 201 Smythe St., Greenville , to the tenant, Imaginary Bikeworks LLC.

and represented the landlord, TBR Greenville Lofts Property Owner LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Imaginary Bikeworks LLC. Ned Reynolds represented the landlord, Poinsett Development Partners MT, in leasing 1,100 square feet at 25 Goldsmith St., Greenville , to the tenant, ASIS NA Inc.

represented the landlord, Poinsett Development Partners MT, in leasing at , to the tenant, ASIS NA Inc. Will Hannah and Ned Reynolds represented the landlord, Piedmont Center Holding LLC, in leasing 2,385 square feet at 37 Villa Road , Greenville, to the tenant, AFNB Home Care LLC.

and represented the landlord, Piedmont Center Holding LLC, in leasing at , Greenville, to the tenant, AFNB Home Care LLC. Ned Reynolds and Will Hannah represented the landlord, J & T Holdings LLC, in leasing 1,034 square feet at 1040 W. Washington St., Greenville , to the tenant, Creative Founder LLC.

and represented the landlord, J & T Holdings LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Creative Founder LLC. James McKay and Harris Houser represented the landlord, CPAM Pelham Court LLC, in leasing 1,360 square feet at 115 Pelham Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Movement Solutions LLC.

and represented the landlord, CPAM Pelham Court LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Movement Solutions LLC. James McKay , Harris Houser and William Simpson represented the landlord, WAMB, LLC, in leasing 1,140 square feet at 841 E. Main St., Spartanburg , to the tenant, Sun Med Spa LLC.

, and represented the landlord, WAMB, LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Sun Med Spa LLC. Woodson Hunter , Rob Howell , Gary Lyons and Kelly Avison represented the seller, Superior Plus Energy Services Inc., in selling 0.3 acres at 320 Sibley St., Una , to the buyer, JCKC Investments LLC.

, , and represented the seller, Superior Plus Energy Services Inc., in selling at , to the buyer, JCKC Investments LLC. Ned Reynolds and Will Hannah represented the landlord, Stone Avenue Associates LLC, in leasing 1,600 square feet at 217 E. Stone Ave., Greenville , to the tenant, Liberty Bridge Solutions Inc.

and represented the landlord, Stone Avenue Associates LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Liberty Bridge Solutions Inc. Harris Houser and James McKay represented the landlord, WAMB LLC, in leasing 1,379 square feet at 841 E. Main St., Spartanburg, to the tenant, Active SC One Inc.

BROADSTREET PARTNERS ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Matt Covington and Greer Layne represented the seller in selling 18.34 acres along Highway 81 in Anderson.

Greer Layne represented the buyer in purchasing 2 industrial buildings consisting of 27,615 square feet at 1046 Watkins Road, Anderson .

represented the buyer in purchasing 2 industrial buildings consisting of at . John Parker represented the landlord in leasing 6,397 square feet of flex space at 135 Interstate Blvd., Suite 3, Greenville .

represented the landlord in leasing of flex space at . John Parker represented the landlord in leasing 3,785 square feet of office space at 5 Legacy Park Road, Greenville .

represented the landlord in leasing of office space at . John Parker represented the landlord in leasing 2,400 square feet of retail space at 2555 Boiling Springs Road, Suite A, Boiling Springs .

represented the landlord in leasing of retail space at . John Parker represented the landlord in leasing 3,200 square feet of flex space at 197 Ridgeview Circle, Duncan .

represented the landlord in leasing of flex space at . John Parker represented the landlord in leasing 24,000 square feet of flex space at 1 Club Road, Greenville.

CBRE ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Marcus Cornelius, Campbell Lewis and Catherine Phillips represented the seller in selling 498,960 square feet at 1751 Victor Hill Road, Duncan.

Marcus Cornelius , Campbell Lewis and Catherine Phillips represented the seller in selling 135,200 square feet at 1761 Victor Hill Road, Duncan .

, and represented the seller in selling at . Trey Pennington , Jeff Benedict and Tripp Speaks represented the tenant in a lease renewal with the landlord for 408,240 square feet at 1810 Easley Highway, Piedmont .

, and represented the tenant in a lease renewal with the landlord for at . Marcus Cornelius , Campbell Lewis , Trey Pennington and Jeff Benedict represented the landlord in leasing 348,260 square feet at 110 Exchange Logistics Park Drive, Piedmont .

, , and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 20,249 square feet at 101 E. Court St., Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 19,181 square feet at 110 E. Court St., Greenville , to the tenant. Charles Gouch represented the tenant.

and represented the landlord in leasing at , to the tenant. represented the tenant. Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 13,411 square feet at 101 E. Court St., fourth floor, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 13,411 square feet at 101 E. Court St., seventh floor, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 9,073 square feet at One Liberty Square, 55 Beattie Place, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Marcus Cornelius , Campbell Lewis and Catherine Phillips represented the landlord in leasing 84,362 square feet at 1061 Duncan Reidville Road, Duncan .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 38,573 square feet at 701 Millennium Blvd., Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Trey Pennington , Jeff Benedict and Tripp Speaks represented the seller in selling 9.2 acres on Highway 221 in Roebuck .

, and represented the seller in selling on . Trey Pennington , Jeff Benedict and Tripp Speaks represented the seller in selling 11,570 square feet at 2516 River Road, Piedmont .

, and represented the seller in selling at . Trey Pennington , Jeff Benedict and Tripp Speaks represented the landlord in a lease renewal with the tenant for 149,706 square feet at 202 Hyatt St., Gaffney .

, and represented the landlord in a lease renewal with the tenant for at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 7,251 square feet at One Liberty Square, 55 Beattie Place, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Marcus Cornelius , Campbell Lewis and Catherine Phillips represented the tenant in leasing 20,300 square feet at 820 Antioch Church Road, Greenville .

, and represented the tenant in leasing at . Trey Pennington , Jeff Benedict and Tripp Speaks represented the landlord in leasing 20,300 square feet at 820 Antioch Church Road, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Trey Pennington , Jeff Benedict and Tripp Speaks represented the landlord in a lease renewal with the tenant for 77,969 square feet at 370 Old Laurens Road, Simpsonville .

, and represented the landlord in a lease renewal with the tenant for at . Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 3,889 square feet at 300 N. Main St., Greenville , to the tenant. Charles Gouch represented the tenant.

and represented the landlord in leasing at , to the tenant. represented the tenant. Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 4,777 square feet at One Liberty Square, 55 Beattie Place, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 4,446 square feet at 101 N. Main St., Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch represented the tenant in leasing 4,541 square feet at 201 E. McBee Ave., Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing at . Trey Pennington , Jeff Benedict and Tripp Speaks represented the buyer in purchasing 4,500 square feet at 3670 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Greenville .

, and represented the buyer in purchasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 7,803 square feet at 10 Patewood Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 7,128 square feet at Park 37, 750 Executive Center Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 6,010 square feet at 1 Marcus Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 3,385 square feet at Park 37, 750 Executive Center Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 2,819 square feet at Park 37, 700 Executive Center Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Marcus Cornelius , Campbell Lewis and Catherine Phillips represented the landlord in leasing 20,000 square feet at 200 Ben Hamby Road, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 1,995 square feet at 101 N. Main St., Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 2,078 square feet at 10 Patewood Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 4,663 square feet at 15 Brendan Way, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 7,806 square feet at 80 International Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 1,514 square feet at Park 37, 700 Executive Center Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 3,303 square feet at 10 Patewood Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing at . Charles Gouch and Brittany Farrar represented the landlord in leasing 2,100 square feet at 121 Interstate Blvd., Greenville .

and represented the landlord in leasing at . Brittany Farrar represented the tenant in leasing 2,360 square feet at 37 Villa Road, Greenville.

COLLIERS | SOUTH CAROLINA ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Dillon Swayngim, Brockton Hall, Garrett Scott and John Montgomery represented the buyer, Revman Industries, in purchasing a 431,460-square-foot industrial building at 805 Namesake Road, Duncan.

Bailey Tollison , Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the landlord, Kingdom Builders Properties, in leasing 13,014 square feet of office space at 1655 E. Greenville St., Anderson , to the tenant, Medicus Eye Group PA.

, and represented the landlord, Kingdom Builders Properties, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Medicus Eye Group PA. Brockton Hall , Dillon Swayngim , Garrett Scott and John Montgomery represented the landlord, STAG Industrial Holdings, and the tenant, Vayan Group, in leasing 72,900 square feet of industrial space at 452 Casual Drive, Spartanburg .

, , and represented the landlord, STAG Industrial Holdings, and the tenant, Vayan Group, in leasing of industrial space at . Garrett Scott , Brockton Hall , John Montgomery and Dillon Swayngim represented the landlord, NP BGO Spartanburg Commerce Center, in leasing 1,009,637 square feet of industrial space at 7039 Spartan Enterprise Drive, Spartanburg , to the tenant, Excel Inc. DBA DHL Supply Chain.

, , and represented the landlord, NP BGO Spartanburg Commerce Center, in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant, Excel Inc. DBA DHL Supply Chain. Frank Hammond represented the seller, TAM, in selling 4.25 acres at 1425 W. Butler Road, Mauldin , to the buyer, MetroConnects.

represented the seller, TAM, in selling at , to the buyer, MetroConnects. Garrison Smith , Josh Seibert , Scott Burgess and Zane Landwerlen represented the seller, 7-Eleven, in selling 0.97 acres at 1710 E. Greenville St., Anderson .

, , and represented the seller, 7-Eleven, in selling at . Garrison Smith , Josh Seibert , Scott Burgess and Zane Landwerlen represented the landlord, Southern Development Corp. of Greenville, in leasing 13,266 square feet of retail space at 2110 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville , to the tenant, Galls Workwear.

, , and represented the landlord, Southern Development Corp. of Greenville, in leasing of retail space at , to the tenant, Galls Workwear. Josh Seibert and Scott Burgess represented the landlord, GG REIF 1 Town N Country, in leasing an outparcel at 6101 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley , to the tenant, Brew Culture.

and represented the landlord, GG REIF 1 Town N Country, in leasing an outparcel at , to the tenant, Brew Culture. Kevin Pogue represented the buyer, B2S Properties, in purchasing a 20,000-square-foot industrial building at 6724 Highway 221, Moore .

represented the buyer, B2S Properties, in purchasing a industrial building at . John Montgomery , Brockton Hall , Dillon Swayngim and Garrett Scott represented the seller, Hunt Midwest Real Estate Development, in selling a 476,280-square-foot industrial building at 1090 Fort Prince Blvd., Wellford , to the buyer, Hounen Solar America.

, , and represented the seller, Hunt Midwest Real Estate Development, in selling a industrial building at , to the buyer, Hounen Solar America. Bailey Tollison , Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the tenant, Psychiatry Clinic of Greenville, in leasing 2,150 square feet of office space at 3441 Pelham Road, Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Psychiatry Clinic of Greenville, in leasing of office space at . Bailey Tollison represented the landlord, E Perry Edwards, in leasing 1,540 square feet of office space at 245 E. Broad St., Greenville , to the tenant, Cavanaugh & Thickens. Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the tenant.

represented the landlord, E Perry Edwards, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Cavanaugh & Thickens. and represented the tenant. Bailey Tollison , Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the tenant, Geosyntec Consultants, in leasing 4,656 square feet of office space at 201 E. McBee Ave., Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Geosyntec Consultants, in leasing of office space at . Bailey Tollison , Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the landlord, SW Properties, in leasing 5,950 square feet of office space at 317 The Parkway, Greer , to the tenant, Eye Health America.

, and represented the landlord, SW Properties, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Eye Health America. Bailey Tollison , Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the tenant, Convergent Technologies, in leasing 6,400 square feet of office space at 297 Garlington Road, Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Convergent Technologies, in leasing of office space at . Bailey Tollison , Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the landlord, Kington Builders Properties, in leasing 4,211 square feet of office space at 1655 E. Greenville St., Greenville , to the tenant, Retina Consultants.

, and represented the landlord, Kington Builders Properties, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Retina Consultants. Bailey Tollison , Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the seller, Lonesome Dove Holdings, in selling a 5,288-square-foot office building at 9 Washington Park, Greenville , to the buyer, Vinea Properties.

, and represented the seller, Lonesome Dove Holdings, in selling a office building at , to the buyer, Vinea Properties. Bailey Tollison , Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the tenant, Community Brain Lab, in leasing 1,917 square feet of office space at 25 Woods Lake Road, Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Community Brain Lab, in leasing of office space at . Bailey Tollison , Taylor Allen and Max Feild represented the tenant, TEP OpCo, in leasing of 8,400 square feet of flex space at 125 Sunbelt Court, Greer .

, and represented the tenant, TEP OpCo, in leasing of of flex space at . Dillon Swayngim , Garrett Scott , John Montgomery and Brockton Hall represented the tenant, CNC Associates NY, in leasing 109,200 square feet of industrial space at 2000 Nazareth Church Road, Spartanburg .

, , and represented the tenant, CNC Associates NY, in leasing of industrial space at . Brockton Hall , Dillon Swayngim , Garrett Scott and John Montgomery represented the landlord, STAG Industrial Holdings, and the tenant, Vayan Group, in leasing of 72,900 square feet of industrial space at 452 Casual Drive, Spartanburg .

, , and represented the landlord, STAG Industrial Holdings, and the tenant, Vayan Group, in leasing of of industrial space at . Garrett Scott , John Montgomery , Brockton Hall and Dillon Swayngim represented the tenant, Excel, in leasing 131,615 square feet of industrial space at 16901 Poplar Drive Extension, Greer .

, , and represented the tenant, Excel, in leasing of industrial space at . Dillon Swayngim , Garrett Scott , Brockton Hall and John Montgomery represented the landlord, EastGroup Properties, in leasing 30,510 square feet of industrial space at 164 Tyger River Drive, Duncan , to the tenant, CAPE North America.

, , and represented the landlord, EastGroup Properties, in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant, CAPE North America. Frank Hammond represented the buyer, Dwight Smith, in purchasing a 2,100-square-foot office space at 215 N. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville .

represented the buyer, Dwight Smith, in purchasing a office space at . Frank Hammond represented the seller, Brunelle Properties, in selling 0.03 acres at 720 Church St., Greenville , to the buyer, Stanley Martin Homes.

represented the seller, Brunelle Properties, in selling at , to the buyer, Stanley Martin Homes. Frank Hammond represented the seller, Michael Scott Properties, in selling a 12,000-square-foot office building at 1431 Highway 101, Greer , to the buyer, Palmetto Services Properties.

represented the seller, Michael Scott Properties, in selling a office building at , to the buyer, Palmetto Services Properties. Garrison Smith , Josh Seibert , Scott Burgess and Zane Landwerlen represented the seller, Clinton BK Ventures, in selling of a 2,360-square-foot retail building in Clinton .

, , and represented the seller, Clinton BK Ventures, in selling of a retail building in . Garrison Smith , Josh Seibert , Scott Burgess and Zane Landwerlen represented the landlord, Woodruff 1467, in leasing 1,020 square feet of retail space at 1467 Woodruff Road, Greenville , to the tenant, UBIF Atlanta Co.

, , and represented the landlord, Woodruff 1467, in leasing of retail space at , to the tenant, UBIF Atlanta Co. Greyson Furnas represented the landlord, Constantine and Nick Bakaes, in leasing 1,050 square feet of retail space at 110 Rainbow Lake Road, Boiling Springs , to the tenant, Liberty Tax.

represented the landlord, Constantine and Nick Bakaes, in leasing of retail space at , to the tenant, Liberty Tax. Greyson Furnas represented the landlord, Constantine and Nick Bakaes, in leasing 1,050 square feet of retail space at 110 Rainbow Lake Road, Boiling Springs , to the tenant, Vailantsina Nativaika.

represented the landlord, Constantine and Nick Bakaes, in leasing of retail space at , to the tenant, Vailantsina Nativaika. Greyson Furnas represented the seller, Indiana Wesleyan University, in selling a 2,360-square-foot retail space at 622 White Crest Way, Pickens , to the buyer, Mark Resnick.

represented the seller, Indiana Wesleyan University, in selling a retail space at , to the buyer, Mark Resnick. Kevin Pogue represented the landlord, Forrester Drive Greenville, in leasing 67,222 square feet of industrial space at 201 Forrester Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, GS Operating.

represented the landlord, Forrester Drive Greenville, in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant, GS Operating. Kevin Pogue represented the landlord, Forrester Drive Greenville, in leasing 19,200 square feet of industrial space at 201 Forrester Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, Rexel USA.

represented the landlord, Forrester Drive Greenville, in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant, Rexel USA. Kevin Pogue represented the landlord, Forrester Drive Greenville, in leasing 22,144 square feet of industrial space at 201 Forrester Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, Rexel USA.

represented the landlord, Forrester Drive Greenville, in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant, Rexel USA. Kevin Pogue represented the landlord, Forrester Drive Greenville, in leasing 60,800 square feet of industrial space at 201 Forrester Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, GE Gas Turbine.

represented the landlord, Forrester Drive Greenville, in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant, GE Gas Turbine. Taylor Allen , Bailey Tollison and Max Feild represented the landlord, Caprocq Greenville, in leasing 1,577 square feet of office space at 15 S. Main St., Greenville , to the tenant, Garrard Construction Group.

, and represented the landlord, Caprocq Greenville, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Garrard Construction Group. Taylor Allen , Bailey Tollison and Max Feild represented the landlord, Caprocq Greenville, in leasing 3,332 square feet of office space at 15 S. Main St., Greenville , to the tenant, Cushman & Wakefield.

, and represented the landlord, Caprocq Greenville, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Cushman & Wakefield. Taylor Allen , Bailey Tollison and Max Feild represented the tenant, Carter Bank and Trust, in leasing 2,404 square feet of office space at 301 N. Main St., Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Carter Bank and Trust, in leasing of office space at . Taylor Allen , Bailey Tollison and Max Feild represented the buyer, The Buddy Center, in purchasing 3,500 square feet of office space at 310 Mills Ave., Greenville .

, and represented the buyer, The Buddy Center, in purchasing of office space at . Taylor Allen, Bailey Tollison, Max Feild, Scott Burgess, Josh Seibert, Zane Landwerlen and Garrison Smith represented the seller, Caprocq Greenville, in selling 5,154 square feet of office space at 15 S. Main St., Greenville, to the buyer, Oxford Capital Partners.

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Elliott Fayssoux, Kacie Jackson and Drew Walters represented the seller, a subsidiary of STAG Industrial Inc., in selling 226,968 square feet at 50 Peachview Blvd., Gaffney.

Kacie Jackson , Elliott Fayssoux and Drew Walters represented the landlord, a subsidiary of STAG Industrial Inc., in leasing 100,000 square feet at 1104 Piedmont Highway, Piedmont , to the tenant. Kacie Jackson and Kyle Berdugo represented the tenant.

, and represented the landlord, a subsidiary of STAG Industrial Inc., in leasing at , to the tenant. and represented the tenant. Drew Walters, Kacie Jackson and Elliott Fayssoux represented the tenant, Flex Tire Solutions Inc., in leasing 165,000 square feet at 290 Old Anderson Road, Pendleton.

JOYNER COMMERCIAL ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Bryon Culbertson represented the seller, FPG-Villa Rd. LLC, in selling 8,917 square feet on 0.99 acres at 86 Villa Road, Greenville.

Bryon Culbertson represented the landlord, NV LLC, in leasing 1,672 square feet at 330 Scuffletown Road, Suite 108, Simpsonville , to the tenant, Geo Fitness LLC/DBA Alloy Personal Training. Brayden Wynn of Collett represented the tenant.

represented the landlord, NV LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Geo Fitness LLC/DBA Alloy Personal Training. of Collett represented the tenant. Bryon Culbertson represented the landlord, NV LLC, in leasing 1,555 square feet at 1140 E. Butler Road, Suite A, Greenville , to the tenant, Kristinba Rez LLC. Olga Bridges of Success Properties represented the tenant.

represented the landlord, NV LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Kristinba Rez LLC. of Success Properties represented the tenant. Bryon Culbertson represented the landlord, NV LLC, in leasing 1,440 square feet at 1140 E. Butler Road, Suite D, Greenville , to the tenant, French Florist Greenville LLC. Chase Morten of The Keith Corp. represented the tenant.

represented the landlord, NV LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, French Florist Greenville LLC. of The Keith Corp. represented the tenant. Bryon Culbertson represented the seller, William Gillison ETAL, in selling land at 250 Paul Gillison Road, Seneca , to the buyer, Stop-A-Minit #38 LLC. John Ruff of McCoy Wright represented the buyer.

represented the seller, William Gillison ETAL, in selling land at , to the buyer, Stop-A-Minit #38 LLC. of McCoy Wright represented the buyer. Bryon Culbertson represented the landlord, NV LLC, and the tenant, South Society Boutique LLC, in leasing 1,440 square feet at 1140 E. Butler Road, Suite C, Greenville .

represented the landlord, NV LLC, and the tenant, South Society Boutique LLC, in leasing at . Matt Carter represented the seller, Thomas SC Properties LLC, in selling 4,500 square feet on 0.96 acres at 3670 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley .

represented the seller, Thomas SC Properties LLC, in selling on at . Matt Carter represented the seller, Hary H. Howard Revocable Trust, in selling 2,443 square feet on 8.82 acres at 1613 White Horse Road, Greenville . Michael Joseph represented the buyer.

represented the seller, Hary H. Howard Revocable Trust, in selling on at . represented the buyer. Matt Carter represented the seller, Grasmere Holiongs LLC, in selling 5,892 square feet on 0.35 acres at 101 Chapman Drive, Greenville .

represented the seller, Grasmere Holiongs LLC, in selling on at . Hope Tz Schmalzl represented the seller, Ristorante Bergamo Inc., in selling 2,000 square feet at 100 N. Main St., Unit 3, Greenville .

represented the seller, Ristorante Bergamo Inc., in selling at . Rick Cauthen represented the buyer in purchasing a 10,640-square-foot Dollar General store at 3339 Ridgeway Road, Great Falls .

represented the buyer in purchasing a Dollar General store at . Andy Cox represented the tenant, JTJ Installations LLC, in leasing 25,000 square feet at 199 Blackhawk Road, Greenville, from the landlord, GRQ Holdings LLC. Bo Dickens of BVB Properties represented the landlord.

represented the tenant, JTJ Installations LLC, in leasing at from the landlord, GRQ Holdings LLC. of BVB Properties represented the landlord. Hope Tz Schmalzl represented the landlord, Sam Dudhakar – Spitra Tech, in leasing 1,990 square feet at 240 Adley Way, Greenville , to the tenant, Atlas Home Team LLC. Tracy Roberts of Atlas Home Team LLC represented the tenant.

represented the landlord, Sam Dudhakar – Spitra Tech, in leasing at , to the tenant, Atlas Home Team LLC. of Atlas Home Team LLC represented the tenant. Hope Tz Schalzl represented the landlord, Orchard Park LLC, and the tenant, Barwick Family Chiropractic LLC, in leasing 3,000 square feet at 84 and 86 Orchard Park Drive, Greenville .

represented the landlord, Orchard Park LLC, and the tenant, Barwick Family Chiropractic LLC, in leasing at . Matt Carter and Philip Whisnant represented the landlord, 14 S. Main St. LLC, in leasing 6,585 square feet at 14 S. Main St., Greenville , to the tenant, Integral Leaders in Health PBC. Tyson Smoak of Pintail represented the tenant.

and represented the landlord, 14 S. Main St. LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Integral Leaders in Health PBC. of Pintail represented the tenant. Matt Carter and Steve Greer represented the landlord, Juno-Sujin LLC, in leasing 5,345 square feet at 1791 Woodruff Road, Suite F, Greenville , to the tenant, Mariscos El Chef De Nayarit. Josh Hakula of The Founders Group represented the tenant.

and represented the landlord, Juno-Sujin LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Mariscos El Chef De Nayarit. of The Founders Group represented the tenant. Tim Allender represented the tenant, Mountain Creek Kitchen & Bath Inc., in leasing 5,284 square feet at 2819 Wade Hampton Blvd., Unit B095, Taylors , from the landlord, Beach WH LLC. Chiles Steifle of Beach WH LLC represented the landlord.

represented the tenant, Mountain Creek Kitchen & Bath Inc., in leasing at , from the landlord, Beach WH LLC. of Beach WH LLC represented the landlord. Angela Laird represented the tenant, Café & Canella LLC/Magda Cintron Saillant, in leasing 1,490 square feet at 1099 E. Bulter Road, Suite 113, Greenville , from the landlord, H&S Empire LLC. Jake Scott of NAI Earle Furman represented the landlord.

represented the tenant, Café & Canella LLC/Magda Cintron Saillant, in leasing at , from the landlord, H&S Empire LLC. of NAI Earle Furman represented the landlord. Adel Fosythe represented the tenant, Ashley Tennis, in leasing 2,100 square feet at 108 N. Poinsett Highway, Travelers Rest , from the landlord, WCJ Properties LLC.

represented the tenant, Ashley Tennis, in leasing at , from the landlord, WCJ Properties LLC. Tim Allender represented the landlord, RML III LLC, and the tenant, Oak Tree Chiropractic LLC, in leasing 2,100 square feet at 3302 New Easley Highway, Greenville .

represented the landlord, RML III LLC, and the tenant, Oak Tree Chiropractic LLC, in leasing at . Andy Cox represented the landlord, 1300 Park Square LLC, and the tenant, MJT Designs, in leasing 1,014 square feet at 1322 E. Washington St., Suite C2, Greenville .

represented the landlord, 1300 Park Square LLC, and the tenant, MJT Designs, in leasing at . Bryon Culbertson represented the landlord, Artxeb LLC, and the tenant, The Moore, Beauston, Wooham, LLC, in leasing 1,500 square feet at 3447 Pelham Road, Suite 206, Greenville .

represented the landlord, Artxeb LLC, and the tenant, The Moore, Beauston, Wooham, LLC, in leasing at . Hope Tz Schmalzl represented the seller, Ukoona LLC, and the buyer, Bakler Exchange LLC, in selling 2,000 square feet at 2 Davis Keats Drive, Greenville .

represented the seller, Ukoona LLC, and the buyer, Bakler Exchange LLC, in selling at . Angela Laird represented the buyer, Francisco Acuna and Anakarina Fernandez, in purchasing land at 120 Flowing Rock Road, Honea Path .

represented the buyer, Francisco Acuna and Anakarina Fernandez, in purchasing land at . Michael Joseph represented the landlord, Saad Rscources, and the tenant, Kingsway International, in leasing a property at 1111 W. Bramlett Road, Unit 1003, Greenville .

represented the landlord, Saad Rscources, and the tenant, Kingsway International, in leasing a property at . Michael Joseph represented the landlord, Saad Rscources, in leasing 1,000 square feet at 500 E. Lee Road, C1, Taylors , to the tenant, Celestial Chiropractic LLC. Kira Perkins of Prime Realty represented the tenant.

represented the landlord, Saad Rscources, in leasing at , to the tenant, Celestial Chiropractic LLC. of Prime Realty represented the tenant. Michael Joseph represented the landlord, Saad Rscources, and the tenant, Caring Hands Training Center, in leasing 1,000 square feet at 500 E. Lee Road, A1, Taylors .

represented the landlord, Saad Rscources, and the tenant, Caring Hands Training Center, in leasing at . Tim Allender represented the tenant, The Ice Cream District LLC, in leasing 1,206 square feet at 104 Wicker Park Ave., Greer , from the landlord, O’Neal Commercial LLC. Matt Brunner of O’Neal Village LLC represented the landlord.

represented the tenant, The Ice Cream District LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, O’Neal Commercial LLC. of O’Neal Village LLC represented the landlord. Bryon Culbertson represented the landlord, NV LLC, and the tenant, Sandstone Partners Health, in leasing 2,270 square feet at 213 E. Butler Road, Suite D, Mauldin .

represented the landlord, NV LLC, and the tenant, Sandstone Partners Health, in leasing at . Bryon Culbertson represented the tenant, Press & Pointer Coffee House, in leasing 2,046 square feet at 103 E. Lauren St., Laurens , from the landlord, Gymnast Strong LLC. Brent Mitchell of SVN Palmetto represented the landlord.

represented the tenant, Press & Pointer Coffee House, in leasing at , from the landlord, Gymnast Strong LLC. of SVN Palmetto represented the landlord. Hope Tz Schmalzl represented the tenant, KDO Enterprise LLC/Aysrtw LLC, in leasing 21,950 square feet at 12 Nesbitt Drive, Inman , from the landlord, Precision Converters Inc. Rob Williams and Carter Keller of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord.

represented the tenant, KDO Enterprise LLC/Aysrtw LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, Precision Converters Inc. and of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord. Tim Allender represented the landlord, 1015 West Poinsett LLC, and the tenant, Renewed Grace LLC, in leasing 1,606 square feet at 1015 W. Poinsett St., Greer .

represented the landlord, 1015 West Poinsett LLC, and the tenant, Renewed Grace LLC, in leasing at . Andy Cox represented the landlord, Sepp Inc., in leasing 5,000 square feet at 1110 W. Butler Road, Suite H, Greenville , to the tenant, Evans Conbstuling Group LLC. Shelly Dobson and Brittany Farrar of CBRE represented the tenant.

represented the landlord, Sepp Inc., in leasing at , to the tenant, Evans Conbstuling Group LLC. and of CBRE represented the tenant. Hope Tz Schmalzl represented the landlord, Huck Properties LLC, in leasing 980 square feet at 115 Webb St., Simpsonville , to the tenant, Bread & More LLC. Chris Schweighart of Klue Real Estate Advisors represented the tenant.

represented the landlord, Huck Properties LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Bread & More LLC. of Klue Real Estate Advisors represented the tenant. Joe Teague represented the seller, Store on the Wheel LLC, in selling 2,200 square feet on 0.1 acres at 50 St. Mark Road, Taylors.

KDS CAINE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Gary Kirby and Mark Masaschi represented the seller, Carter Fairforest LLC, in selling 66 acres in Greenville.

Mark Masaschi and Mark Ratchford represented the seller in selling a Bojangles restaurant at 2527 Woodruff Road, Greenville .

and represented the seller in selling a Bojangles restaurant at . Brad Doyle and Mark Ratchford represented the seller, Elev8t Antrim Drive LLC, in selling an 8,600-square-foot office building.

and represented the seller, Elev8t Antrim Drive LLC, in selling an office building. Brad Doyle and Mark Ratchford represented the seller, ELEV8T Antrim Drive LLC, in selling an office building at 121-123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville .

and represented the seller, ELEV8T Antrim Drive LLC, in selling an office building at . Pamela Jackson represented the buyer in purchasing a 5,000-square-foot medical facility at 3230 Parris Bridge Road, Boiling Springs .

represented the buyer in purchasing a medical facility at . Cox and Harry Croxton represented the landlord, Bright Investments II LLC, in leasing a property at 445 S. Blackstock Road, Suite D, Spartanburg .

and represented the landlord, Bright Investments II LLC, in leasing a property at . Amberleia Glover and Mark B. Ratchford represented the buyer in purchasing a property at 2221 Chesnee Highway, Spartanburg .

and represented the buyer in purchasing a property at . Cox and Greg Norris represented the seller in selling a property at 1309 Woodside Ave., Greenville .

and represented the seller in selling a property at . Doug Webster represented the landlord, YAZCO, in leasing a property at 2 Cessna Court, Greenville.

KLUE REAL ESTATE ADVISORS ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Chris Schweighart represented the landlord, NV LLC, in leasing a 189,830-square-foot industrial property at 28966 Highway 76 E., Clinton, to the tenant.

Lisa S. Williams represented the landlord, John P. Scott, in leasing a 30,000-square-foot industrial property at 37 Freedom Court, Greer , to the tenant, NWP Group LLC.

represented the landlord, John P. Scott, in leasing a industrial property at , to the tenant, NWP Group LLC. Jason Klue represented the seller, Quail Oaks Mobile Home Park LLC, in selling a 20 acre/22-unit mobile home park at 2748 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville , to the buyer, Fountain Inn Investment.

represented the seller, Quail Oaks Mobile Home Park LLC, in selling a mobile home park at , to the buyer, Fountain Inn Investment. Chris Schweighart represented the landlord, VC Holdings LLC, in leasing a 15,000-square-foot flex property at 1239 Vern Cora Road, Laurens , to the tenant, BBM-CPG Technology Inc.

represented the landlord, VC Holdings LLC, in leasing a flex property at , to the tenant, BBM-CPG Technology Inc. Lisa S. Williams represented the landlord, Real Estate Partners Greenville LLC, in leasing 16,000 square feet of flex property at 62 Concourse Way, Greer , to the tenant, Maersk.

represented the landlord, Real Estate Partners Greenville LLC, in leasing of flex property at , to the tenant, Maersk. Jason Klue represented the landlord, Troyer Five Forks Properties LLC, in leasing a 2,000-square-foot flex property at 340 Five Forks Road, Simpsonville , to the tenant, Killian Auto.

represented the landlord, Troyer Five Forks Properties LLC, in leasing a flex property at , to the tenant, Killian Auto. Chris Schweighart represented the tenant, Bread & More LLC, in leasing a 980-square-foot retail space at 115 Webb St., Simpsonville , from the landlord, Hucks Properties LLC.

represented the tenant, Bread & More LLC, in leasing a retail space at , from the landlord, Hucks Properties LLC. Lisa S. Williams represented the buyer, Kranthi Kumar Tammala, in purchasing a 1,960-square-foot office building at 232 Adley Way, Greenville, from the seller, HPI Properties LLC.

LEE & ASSOCIATES ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Jordan Skellie, Andrew Harrill and Payton Drake represented the buyer, Open Industrial Acquisitions LLC, and the seller, Bird Dog Development – S Danzler LLC, in selling 24,000 square feet at 130 E. Victor Hill Road, Duncan.

Micah Williams , Randall Bentley and Whit Trawee k represented the tenants, Neeyaan LLC and Safrel Pharmaceuticals LLC, in leasing 78,520 square feet at 1700 Old Grove Road, Piedmont , from the landlord, MDH Partners LLC.

, and k represented the tenants, Neeyaan LLC and Safrel Pharmaceuticals LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, MDH Partners LLC. Micah Williams , Randall Bentley and Whit Traweek represented the landlord, SunCap Property Group – Charleston, in leasing 41,344 square feet at 201 Forrester Drive, Greenville , the tenant, Rexel USA Inc.

, and represented the landlord, SunCap Property Group – Charleston, in leasing at , the tenant, Rexel USA Inc. Randall Bentley , Micah Williams and Whit Traweek represented the tenant, CAPE North America LLC, in leasing 30,510 square feet at 156 Tyger River Drive, Duncan , from the landlord, EastGroup Properties.

, and represented the tenant, CAPE North America LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, EastGroup Properties. Micah Williams , Randall Bentley and Whit Traweek represented the tenant, Rexel USA Inc., in leasing 30,000 square feet at 1582 Old Grove Road, Piedmont , from the landlord, Weimer Bearing & Transmission Inc.

, and represented the tenant, Rexel USA Inc., in leasing at , from the landlord, Weimer Bearing & Transmission Inc. Jordan Skellie , Andrew Harrill and Payton Drake represented the seller, Tamarack Acquisitions LLC, in selling 50,000 square feet at 925 Berry Shoals Road, Duncan , to the buyer, Knight Hardwood Flooring Inc.

, and represented the seller, Tamarack Acquisitions LLC, in selling at , to the buyer, Knight Hardwood Flooring Inc. Kevin Bentley and Justin Bentley represented the buyer, Dumb Lucky Enterprise LLC, in purchasing 11,605 square feet at 559 Harrison Bridge Road, Simpsonville , from the seller, Elev8t Properties LLC.

and represented the buyer, Dumb Lucky Enterprise LLC, in purchasing at , from the seller, Elev8t Properties LLC. Jordan Skellie , Andrew Harrill and Payton Drake represented the landlord, Tietex Corp., in leasing 85,839 square feet at 160 Lincoln School Road, Spartanburg , to the tenant, True Timber Outdoors Holdings Co.

, and represented the landlord, Tietex Corp., in leasing at , to the tenant, True Timber Outdoors Holdings Co. Jordan Skellie , Andrew Harrill and Payton Drake represented the tenant, Evobox LLC, in leasing 121,160 square feet at 250 Wilson Bridge Road, Fountain Inn , from the landlord, MDH Partners LLC.

, and represented the tenant, Evobox LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, MDH Partners LLC. Jordan Skellie , Andrew Harrill and Payton Drake represented the landlord, Open Industrial Acquisitions LLC, in leasing 12,100 square feet at 130 East Victor Hill Road, Duncan , to the tenant, Crown Trailer Services LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Open Industrial Acquisitions LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Crown Trailer Services LLC. Jordan Skellie , Andrew Harrill and Payton Drake represented the landlord, Open Industrial Acquisitions LLC, in leasing 121,097 square feet at 4613 Dairy Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, Pike Electric LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Open Industrial Acquisitions LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Pike Electric LLC. Randall Bentley , Micah Williams and Whit Traweek represented the tenant, Specfab Services Inc., and the landlord, ACC Properties 1 LLC, in leasing 40,000 square feet at 310 Industrial Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Specfab Services Inc., and the landlord, ACC Properties 1 LLC, in leasing at . Payton Drake , Jordan Skellie and Andrew Harrill represented the tenant, A Grade Above Others LLC, in leasing 2,296 square feet at 1244 E. Butler Road, Greenville , from the landlord, Maher Hanna Inc.

, and represented the tenant, A Grade Above Others LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, Maher Hanna Inc. Darath Mackie and Chris Schwab represented the landlord, EG Storage Augusta LLC, in leasing 1,325 square feet at 7740 Augusta Road, Piedmont , to the tenant, Matilda Smith.

and represented the landlord, EG Storage Augusta LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Matilda Smith. Jordan Skellie , Andrew Harrill and Payton Drake represented the landlord, Ark Foods Group Inc., in leasing 17,600 square feet at 1050 Canaan Road, Roebuck , to the tenant, Milo’s Tea Co. Inc.

, and represented the landlord, Ark Foods Group Inc., in leasing at , to the tenant, Milo’s Tea Co. Inc. Chris Schwab and Darath Mackie represented the landlord, Fairview Way LLC, et. al., in leasing 1,400 square feet at 655 Fairview Road, Simpsonville , to the tenant, Gateway Paint Center LLC.

and represented the landlord, Fairview Way LLC, et. al., in leasing at , to the tenant, Gateway Paint Center LLC. Justin Bentley and Kevin Bentley represented the landlord, Red Sled OBM LLC, in leasing 1,600 square feet at 319 Garlington Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Life In Abundance.

and represented the landlord, Red Sled OBM LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Life In Abundance. Elledge Willis represented the tenant, SignSouth LLC, in leasing 5,000 square feet at 2001 Perimeter Road, Greenville , from the landlord, De Family LLC.

represented the tenant, SignSouth LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, De Family LLC. Darath Mackie and Chris Schwab represented the buyer, Tina & Tracy Black, in selling 591,980 square feet at 310 Penson Road, Honea Path , from the seller, Alta Jane Kayse, et. al.

and represented the buyer, Tina & Tracy Black, in selling at , from the seller, Alta Jane Kayse, et. al. Kevin Bentley and Justin Bentley represented the landlord, EF Enterprises LLC, in leasing 63,400 square feet at 101 Groce Road, Lyman , to the tenant, Remarketing Solutions International.

and represented the landlord, EF Enterprises LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Remarketing Solutions International. Justin Bentley , Kevin Bentley , Darath Mackie and Chris Schwab represented the buyer, Jeriah Cooper, and the seller, Michael C Rock, in selling 5,000 square feet at 501 W. Butler Road, Greenville .

, , and represented the buyer, Jeriah Cooper, and the seller, Michael C Rock, in selling at . Whit Traweek , Randall Bentley and Micah Williams represented the buyer, Compton Commercial Properties LLC, in selling 9,100 square feet at 3711 Farrs Bridge Road, Easley , from the seller, Bmpr Easley LLC.

, and represented the buyer, Compton Commercial Properties LLC, in selling at , from the seller, Bmpr Easley LLC. Micah Williams , Randall Bentley and Whit Traweek represented the buyer, Universal Manufacturing & Design Co. LLC, and the seller, Wenker Inc. – Greer, in selling 141,570 square feet at 2691 E. Phillips Road, Greer .

, and represented the buyer, Universal Manufacturing & Design Co. LLC, and the seller, Wenker Inc. – Greer, in selling at . Kevin Bentley and Justin Bentley represented the landlord, KAWAC LLC, in leasing 19,750 square feet at 736 Hampton Road, Williamston , to the tenant, Richpower Industries.

and represented the landlord, KAWAC LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Richpower Industries. Darath Mackie and Chris Schwab represented the seller, 157-159 Commons Way LLC, in selling 2,200 square feet at 157 Commons Way, Greenville , to the buyer, Umbrella Health Holdings LLC.

and represented the seller, 157-159 Commons Way LLC, in selling at , to the buyer, Umbrella Health Holdings LLC. Payton Drake , Jordan Skellie , Andrew Harrill , Randall Bentley , Micah Williams and Whit Traweek represented the tenant, A Plus Pallet Co LLC, in leasing 51,700 square feet at 1090 S. Shamrock Ave., Landrum , from the landlord, Shamrock Ave Investment LLC.

, , , , and represented the tenant, A Plus Pallet Co LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, Shamrock Ave Investment LLC. Elledge Willis , Randall Bentley , Micah Williams and Whit Traweek represented the landlord, Orthosource LLC, in leasing 7,256 square feet at 4741 Highway 153, Easley , to the tenant, Bearing Distributors.

, , and represented the landlord, Orthosource LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Bearing Distributors. Kevin Bentley and Justin Bentley represented the landlord, JL’s Properties LLC, in leasing 8,000 square feet at 219 Ladean Court, Simpsonville , to the tenant, Baker Distributing Co. LLC.

and represented the landlord, JL’s Properties LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Baker Distributing Co. LLC. Chris Schwab , Darath Mackie , Randall Bentley , Micah Williams and Whit Traweek represented the tenant, Heavy Equipment Movers & Installation LLC, in leasing 4,861 square feet at 301 N. Main St., Greenville , from the landlord, CAPA Real Estate LLC.

, , , and represented the tenant, Heavy Equipment Movers & Installation LLC, in leasing at , from the landlord, CAPA Real Estate LLC. Matt Roos represented the landlord, Cleveland 3 Limited Partnership, in leasing 2,000 square feet at 51 Dexter Road, Spartanburg , to the tenant, Robin’s Service Center.

represented the landlord, Cleveland 3 Limited Partnership, in leasing at , to the tenant, Robin’s Service Center. Payton Drake , Andrew Harrill and Jordan Skellie represented the buyer, Pine State Contracting Inc., in purchasing 3,328 square feet at 156 S. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg , from the seller, H & D Holdings LLC.

, and represented the buyer, Pine State Contracting Inc., in purchasing at , from the seller, H & D Holdings LLC. Randall Bentley , Micah Williams and Whit Traweek represented the landlord, Sikes Properties LLC, in leasing 1,808 square feet at 5151 Pelham Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Liquor & Wine World.

, and represented the landlord, Sikes Properties LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Liquor & Wine World. Kevin Bentley and Justin Bentley represented the landlord, KAWAC LLC, in leasing 10,000 square feet at 119 Prosperity Blvd., Piedmont , to the tenant, Tricounty Upfitters LLC.

and represented the landlord, KAWAC LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Tricounty Upfitters LLC. Andrew Harrill , Jordan Skellie and Payton Drake represented the landlord, 19 Concourse LLC, in leasing 10,000 square feet at 19 Concourse Way, Greer , to the tenant, MB Haynes Corp.

, and represented the landlord, 19 Concourse LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, MB Haynes Corp. Randall Bentley , Micah Williams , Whit Traweek , Jordan Skellie , Andrew Harrill and Payton Drake represented the landlord, GCP Building 3 LLC, in leasing 32,149 square feet at 560 Commerce Park Drive, Greer , to the tenant, Ellsworth Adhesives Specialty Chemical Distribution Inc.

, , , , and represented the landlord, GCP Building 3 LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Ellsworth Adhesives Specialty Chemical Distribution Inc. Jordan Skellie , Andrew Harrill and Payton Drake represented the landlord, Wazuflex Co. LLC, in leasing 7,000 square feet at 411 Industrial Court, Greer , to the tenant, KS Renewal Southeast LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Wazuflex Co. LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, KS Renewal Southeast LLC. Andrew Harrill , Jordan Skellie and Payton Drake represented the landlord, 1040 Upstate LLC, in leasing 5,000 square feet at 2581 E. Phillips Road, Greer , to the tenant, IAQS Operations LLC.

, and represented the landlord, 1040 Upstate LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, IAQS Operations LLC. Darath Mackie and Chris Schwab represented the tenant, APEX OSN SC LLC, and the landlord, Rajman 01 LLC, in leasing 3,000 square feet at 274 Commonwealth Drive, Greenville .

and represented the tenant, APEX OSN SC LLC, and the landlord, Rajman 01 LLC, in leasing at . Micah Williams , Randall Bentley and Whit Traweek represented the buyer, Jacob’s Plumbing LLC, and the seller, MDub Properties LLC, in selling 2,686 square feet at 1851 Easley Highway, Pelzer .

, and represented the buyer, Jacob’s Plumbing LLC, and the seller, MDub Properties LLC, in selling at . Matt Roos represented the landlord, 550 Brookshire Road LLC, in leasing 3,240 square feet at 550 Brookshire Road, Greer , to the tenant, Applied Technical Services.

represented the landlord, 550 Brookshire Road LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Applied Technical Services. Randall Bentley , Micah Williams , Whit Traweek , Jordan Skellie , Andrew Harrill and Payton Drake represented the tenant, Advantage Sport & Fitness Inc., and the landlord, GCP Building 3 LLC, in leasing 21,656 square feet at 560 Commerce Park Drive, Greer .

, , , , and represented the tenant, Advantage Sport & Fitness Inc., and the landlord, GCP Building 3 LLC, in leasing at . Darath Mackie and Chris Schwab represented the landlord, Fairview Way LLC, et. al., in leasing 1,394 square feet at 655 Fairview Road, Simpsonville , to the tenant, BenchMark Physical Therapy.

and represented the landlord, Fairview Way LLC, et. al., in leasing at , to the tenant, BenchMark Physical Therapy. Darath Mackie and Chris Schwab represented the landlord, EG Storage Augusta LLC, in leasing 1,313 square feet at 7740 Augusta Road, Piedmont , to the tenant, HRS of Greenville Inc.

and represented the landlord, EG Storage Augusta LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, HRS of Greenville Inc. Jordan Skellie , Andrew Harrill and Payton Drake represented the landlord, Hwy 101 North LLC, in leasing 1,200 square feet at 3828 N. Highway 101, Greer , to the tenant, Iron Horse Diesel Repair LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Hwy 101 North LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Iron Horse Diesel Repair LLC. Micah Williams , Randall Bentley and Whit Traweek represented the landlord, Bsb Holdings LLC, in leasing 8,400 square feet at 125 Sunbelt Court, Greer , to the tenant, TEP OpCo LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Bsb Holdings LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, TEP OpCo LLC. Elledge Willis represented the tenant, Utility Solutions Group Inc., in leasing 5,000 square feet at 133 Wagon Wheel Road, Cowpens , from the landlord, JA Holdings LLC.

represented the tenant, Utility Solutions Group Inc., in leasing at , from the landlord, JA Holdings LLC. Darath Mackie, Chris Schwab, Micah Williams, Randall Bentley and Whit Traweek represented the seller, Trupat2 LLC, in selling 2,537 square feet at 296 E. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg, to the buyer, Lemarr Enterprises LLC.

LYONS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES/CORFAC INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Bobby Lyons and Luke Lyons represented the sublandlord, PR Hoffman Machine Products Inc., in subleasing 23,100 square feet at 140 Corporate Drive, Spartanburg, to the subtenant, PJ Fitzpatrick LLC.

Chris Hober represented the seller in selling 26 acres on Southport Road in Spartanburg.

MCCOY WRIGHT COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Rich Bennett represented the seller, H&T Commercial Properties LLC, in selling 120,000 square feet of industrial space on 52.93 acres at 1715 Highway 29 S., Anderson.

Jackson Williamson and Ben Wilson represented the seller, All Wheels LLC, in selling 10.44 acres at 4707 Whitehorse Road, Greenville .

and represented the seller, All Wheels LLC, in selling at . John Ruff represented the buyer, Drake Family Properties LLC, in purchasing 52.2 acres at 2100 Blue Ridge Blvd., Seneca .

represented the buyer, Drake Family Properties LLC, in purchasing at . Max Kinser and Ben Wilson represented the seller, Wesley Boggs, in selling 18,850 square feet of industrial space at 1046 Watkins Road, Anderson .

and represented the seller, Wesley Boggs, in selling of industrial space at . Ben Wilson and Jackson Williamson represented the seller, Gondek Commercial Properties LLC, in selling a 4,500-square-foot retail strip center at 99 Welpine Road, Pendleton , to the buyer, Perpetual Partners LLC. John Wright Jr . and Rich Bennett represented the buyer.

and represented the seller, Gondek Commercial Properties LLC, in selling a retail strip center at , to the buyer, Perpetual Partners LLC. . and represented the buyer. Jackson Williamson represented the seller, Exit 4 Properties LLC, in selling 127.3 acres at 000 Dobbins Bridge Road, Fair Play .

represented the seller, Exit 4 Properties LLC, in selling at . Jackson Williamson represented the seller, First Citizens Bank, in selling a 3,764-square-foot bank building at 3115 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Anderson .

represented the seller, First Citizens Bank, in selling a bank building at . Jackson Williamson represented the seller, JWS Holdings of Anderson LLC, in selling 3,700 square feet of restaurant space at 4141 Clemson Blvd., Anderson .

represented the seller, JWS Holdings of Anderson LLC, in selling of restaurant space at . John Wright Jr. represented the seller, MSI Durham Center Property Owner LLC, in selling a 17,330-square-foot investment retail strip center at 1626 N. Main St., Anderson .

represented the seller, MSI Durham Center Property Owner LLC, in selling a investment retail strip center at . John Wright Jr. represented the seller, Aywa LLC, in selling a 5,100-square-foot investment special-purpose building at 106 Hammett Acres, Anderson.

NAI EARLE FURMAN ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: John Gray and Drew Stamm represented the buyer in purchasing 1,355.5 acres at 804 Latimer Mill Road, Honea Path.

Brian Hammond , Scout Hammond , Richard Heatly and Alec Moncini represented the seller in selling 425 acres at 998 Blacksburg Highway, Blacksburg .

, , and represented the seller in selling at . Hunter Garrett , John Staunton and Josh Kenyon represented the buyer in purchasing 226,968 square feet at 50 Peachview Blvd., Gaffney .

, and represented the buyer in purchasing at . Peter Couchell , Robert Schmidt and Lawrence Myers represented the seller in selling a 15,616-square-foot The Goddard School at 557 Harrison Bridge Road, Simpsonville .

, and represented the seller in selling a The Goddard School at . Will Coker , Clay Williams and Grice Hunt represented the buyer in purchasing 15,478 square feet of industrial space at 438 Mayfield Road, Duncan .

, and represented the buyer in purchasing of industrial space at . Jimmy Wright , Jake Scott and Charles Wheeler represented the seller in selling 9,860 square feet of retail space at 210 Westgate Mall Drive, Spartanburg .

, and represented the seller in selling of at . John Stathakis , Scott Jones and Chrestman Rainey represented the seller in selling 8,921 square feet of office space at 86 Villa Road, Greenville .

, and represented the seller in selling of office space at . Hunter Garrett , Tom Daniel , James Malm , John Staunton and Josh Kenyon represented the landlord in leasing 621,468 square feet of industrial space at 1200 Commerce Blvd., Building One, Laurens , to the tenant, Suniva Inc.

, , , and represented the landlord in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant, Suniva Inc. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the tenant, First Bank, in leasing 29,321 square feet of office space at 101 E. Court St., Greenville , from the landlord, 101 East Court Street, LLC.

, and represented the tenant, First Bank, in leasing of office space at , from the landlord, 101 East Court Street, LLC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Coffee Investments, in leasing 7,752 square feet of office space at 301 N. Main St., Suite 306, Greenville , to the tenant, ASE Private Wealth Ltd. Co.

, and represented the landlord, Coffee Investments, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, ASE Private Wealth Ltd. Co. Jimmy Wright and Jake Scott represented the buyer, H&S Empire II LLC, in purchasing an 8,320-square-foot Family Dollar at 10 S Piedmont Highway, Piedmont .

and represented the buyer, H&S Empire II LLC, in purchasing an Family Dollar at . Geoff Beans , Jake Scott and Jason Richards represented the buyer in purchasing 0.49 acres at 101 S. Hudson St., Greenville , from the seller, Hudson BJC LLC.

, and represented the buyer in purchasing at , from the seller, Hudson BJC LLC. Rusty Hamrick and John Etheridge represented the seller in selling 50.7 acres at 1609 Holiday Dam Road, Belton .

and represented the seller in selling at . Rusty Hamrick and John Etheridge represented the seller in selling 109.85 acres on Shady Grove Road in Sunset .

and represented the seller in selling on . Dan Dunn and John Easterling represented the buyer in purchasing 30.08 acres at 2467 Battleground Road, Cowpens .

and represented the buyer in purchasing at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the buyer in purchasing a 2,200-square-foot office building at 710 Laurens Road, Greenville .

, and represented the buyer in purchasing a office building at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, PE Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Natalia Etse, for 1,052 square feet of office space at 600 E. North St., Suite 205, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, PE Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Natalia Etse, for of office space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord in leasing 5,711 square feet of office space at 10 S. Academy St., Suite 250, Greenville , to the tenant, Vista Capital Management Group.

, and represented the landlord in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Vista Capital Management Group. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord in leasing 2,404 square feet of office space at 301 N. Main St., Suite 1602, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing of office space at . Jimmy Wright , Jake Scott , Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, New South Properties of Clemson LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Spartanburg Regional, for a 13,115-square-foot medical office building at 575 Ingles Drive, Inman .

, , , and represented the landlord, New South Properties of Clemson LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Spartanburg Regional, for a medical office building at . Jimmy Wright and Jake Scott represented the landlord, Skyview Investments LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Hometown Finance LLC, for 1,440 square feet of retail space at 1417 Laurens Road, Suite B, Greenville .

and represented the landlord, Skyview Investments LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Hometown Finance LLC, for of retail space at . Jimmy Wright and Jake Scott represented the landlord, Skyview Investments LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Surge Staffing LLC, for 1,440 square feet of retail space at 1417 Laurens Road, Suite F, Greenville .

and represented the landlord, Skyview Investments LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Surge Staffing LLC, for of retail space at . John Gray represented the buyer, Greenville Arena District, in purchasing a 2,500-square-foot office at 408 N. Church St., Unit D, Greenville .

represented the buyer, Greenville Arena District, in purchasing a office at . John Gray represented the buyer, Oakwood Baptist Church, in purchasing a 3,300-square-foot office at 302 Pearman Dairy Road, suites G and H, Anderson .

represented the buyer, Oakwood Baptist Church, in purchasing a office at . Katherine Fulmer represented the seller, First Citizens and Trust Co, in selling a 1,384-square-foot office at 408 Pacolet St., Jonesville .

represented the seller, First Citizens and Trust Co, in selling a office at . John Stathakis , Scott Jones and Chrestman Rainey represented the seller, K4K LLC, in selling 0.12 acres at 105 Woodruff Place Circle, Simpsonville .

, and represented the seller, K4K LLC, in selling at . Peter Couchell , Robert Schmidt and Lawrence Myers represented the seller in selling 1.5 acres at 100 Stone Village Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the seller in selling at . Peter Couchell , Robert Schmidt and Lawrence Myers represented the seller in selling an 11,605-square-foot Parkside Pediatrics at 559 Harrison Bridge Road, Simpsonville .

, and represented the seller in selling an Parkside Pediatrics at . Katherine Fulmer represented the buyer, Family Trust Federal Credit Union, in purchasing 0.79 acres at 699 W. Butler Road, Mauldin .

represented the buyer, Family Trust Federal Credit Union, in purchasing at . Stuart Smith and Light McNiel represented the seller, H & D Holdings LLC, in selling 3,328 square feet of office space at 156 S. Blackstock Road, Spartanburg .

and represented the seller, H & D Holdings LLC, in selling of office space at . Mike Tanbonliong II and Grayson Atkins represented the seller, Trio Investors of Asheville LLC, in selling 8,000 square feet of industrial space at 110 Venture Blvd., Spartanburg .

and represented the seller, Trio Investors of Asheville LLC, in selling of industrial space at . Stuart Smith represented the seller, Wealth Management Associates Inc., in selling 3,631 square feet of office space at 311 E. Main St., Spartanburg .

represented the seller, Wealth Management Associates Inc., in selling of office space at . Stuart Smith represented the seller, Steven Scott LLC., in selling 5,250 square feet of retail space at 201 Sha Lane, Spartanburg .

represented the seller, Steven Scott LLC., in selling of retail space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord in a lease renewal with the tenant, Hoffman Hydronics LLC, for 1,366 square feet of office space at 918 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in a lease renewal with the tenant, Hoffman Hydronics LLC, for of office space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Gower Corp., in a lease renewal with the tenant, RestorePro Reconstruction Inc., for 1,914 square feet of office space at 355 Woodruff Road, Suite 207, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, Gower Corp., in a lease renewal with the tenant, RestorePro Reconstruction Inc., for of office space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Camperdown Co. Inc., in a lease renewal with the tenant, Prisma Health – Upstate, for 6,425 square feet of office space at 1350-A Cleveland St., Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, Camperdown Co. Inc., in a lease renewal with the tenant, Prisma Health – Upstate, for of office space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Camperdown Co. Inc., in a lease renewal with the tenant, Prisma Health – Upstate, for 1,776 square feet of office space at 1350-A Cleveland St., Suite B, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, Camperdown Co. Inc., in a lease renewal with the tenant, Prisma Health – Upstate, for of office space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Padna LLC, in leasing 2,589 square feet of retail space at 810 Powdersville Road, Suite D, Greenville , to the tenant, Upstate TeeHouse LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Padna LLC, in leasing of retail space at , to the tenant, Upstate TeeHouse LLC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Padna LLC, in leasing 1,341 square feet of retail space at 810 Powdersville Road, Suite C, Greenville , to the tenant, Realty One Group Freedom.

, and represented the landlord, Padna LLC, in leasing of retail space at , to the tenant, Realty One Group Freedom. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the tenant, Rygen Technologies Inc., in leasing 7,481 square feet of office space at 201 E. McBee Ave., Suite 400, Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Rygen Technologies Inc., in leasing of office space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Coffee Investments LLC, in leasing 3,351 square feet of office space at 850 Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 206, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, Coffee Investments LLC, in leasing of office space at . John Stathakis , Scott Jones and Chrestman Rainey represented the landlord in a lease renewal with the tenant for 1,250 square feet of office space at 415 N. Pleasantburg Drive, Suite F, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in a lease renewal with the tenant for of office space at . John Stathakis , Scott Jones and Chrestman Rainey represented the landlord in a lease renewal with the tenant for 1,900 square feet of office space at 415 N. Pleasantburg Drive, Suite B, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in a lease renewal with the tenant for of office space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Milton Shockley, in a lease renewal with the tenant, World Relief Corporation of National Associates of Evangelicals, for 1,600 square feet of office space at 2510-C Wade Hampton Blvd., main and upper levels, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, Milton Shockley, in a lease renewal with the tenant, World Relief Corporation of National Associates of Evangelicals, for of office space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Saddle Brook Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Nicholtown Child and Family Collaborative, for 1,323 square feet of office space at 25 Woods Lake Road, Suite 510, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, Saddle Brook Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Nicholtown Child and Family Collaborative, for of office space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Milton Shockley Jr., in a lease renewal with the tenant, World Relief Corp. of National Associates of Evangelicals, for 2,712 square feet of office space at 2510-C Wade Hampton Blvd., lower level, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, Milton Shockley Jr., in a lease renewal with the tenant, World Relief Corp. of National Associates of Evangelicals, for of office space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the tenant, Carolina Spine and Pain Centers LLC, in leasing 2,000 square feet of medical space at 845 Johns Hopkins Drive, Suite A, Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Carolina Spine and Pain Centers LLC, in leasing of medical space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Saddle Brook Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, New Dawn Counseling LLC, for 1,353 square feet of office space at 25 Woods Lake Road, Suite 403, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, Saddle Brook Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, New Dawn Counseling LLC, for of office space at . John Stathakis , Scott Jones and Chrestman Rainey represented the landlord in a lease renewal with the tenant for 1,300 square feet of office space at 415 N. Pleasantburg Drive, Suite E, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in a lease renewal with the tenant for of office space at . John Stathakis , Scott Jones and Chrestman Rainey represented the landlord, Moss Real Properties LLC, in leasing 2,800 square feet of office space at 125 Pelham Commons Blvd., Greenville , to the tenant, Body Flow Massage & Spa LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Moss Real Properties LLC, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Body Flow Massage & Spa LLC. Keith Jones , Jon Good , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord in leasing 1,710 square feet of office space at 918 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, Hart & Hickman PC.

, , and represented the landlord in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Hart & Hickman PC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Gower Corp., in leasing 1,637 square feet of office space at 355 Woodruff Road, Suite 208, Greenville , to the tenant, Quest Diagnostics Clinical Laboratories Inc.

, and represented the landlord, Gower Corp., in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Quest Diagnostics Clinical Laboratories Inc. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the tenant, Carolina Spine and Pain Centers LLC, in leasing 2,000 square feet of office space at 123 Sunnybrook Road, Suite 120, Greenville , from the landlord, Colson & Colson, LLC.

, and represented the tenant, Carolina Spine and Pain Centers LLC, in leasing of office space at , from the landlord, Colson & Colson, LLC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord in leasing 2,607 square feet of office space at 25 Woods Lake Road, Suite 704, Greenville , to the tenant, Uptick LLC.

, and represented the landlord in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Uptick LLC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord in leasing 1,014 square feet of office space at 25 Woods Lake Road, Suite 408, Greenville , to the tenant, Acupuncture & Fertility LLC.

, and represented the landlord in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Acupuncture & Fertility LLC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord in leasing 4,609 square feet of office space at 325 W. McBee Ave., Suite 302, Greenville , to the tenant, Sugg Johnson LLC.

, and represented the landlord in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Sugg Johnson LLC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord in leasing 2,150 square feet of office space at 3441 Pelham Road, Suite 100, Greenville , to the tenant, Psychiatry Clinic of Greenville LLC.

, and represented the landlord in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Psychiatry Clinic of Greenville LLC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord in leasing 2,438 square feet of office space at 355 Woodruff Road, Suite 110, Greenville , to the tenant, Stronghouse Solutions LLC.

, and represented the landlord in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Stronghouse Solutions LLC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, Real Estate Ventures LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Neo Corp., for 4,800 square feet of office space at 2508 Wade Hampton Blvd., Suite A-D, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, Real Estate Ventures LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Neo Corp., for of office space at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord in leasing 3,000 square feet of office space at 490 Garlington Road, Greenville , to the tenant, XSell Upstate LLC.

, and represented the landlord in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, XSell Upstate LLC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord, GrandCo LLC, in leasing 1,184 square feet of industrial space at 3090 S. Highway 14, Greer , to the tenant, The NJM Partnership.

, and represented the landlord, GrandCo LLC, in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant, The NJM Partnership. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord in leasing 4,861 square feet of office space at 301 N. Main St., Suite 1500, Greenville , to the tenant, Heavy Equipment Movers & Installation LLC.

, and represented the landlord in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Heavy Equipment Movers & Installation LLC. Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Will Williamson represented the landlord in leasing 1,200 square feet of office space at 1615 Wade Hampton Blvd., Suite B, Greenville , to the tenant, Milliken Advisors Inc.

, and represented the landlord in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Milliken Advisors Inc. Jimmy Wright and Jake Scott represented the landlord, H&S Empire LLC, in leasing 1,490 square feet of retail space at 1099 E. Butler Road, Suite 113, Greer , to Cafe & Canela LLC.

and represented the landlord, H&S Empire LLC, in leasing of retail space at , to Cafe & Canela LLC. Jimmy Wright and Jake Scott represented the landlord in a lease renewal with the tenant, H&R Block, for 1,853 square feet of retail space at 1407 W. Wade Hampton, Suite D, Greer .

and represented the landlord in a lease renewal with the tenant, H&R Block, for of retail space at . Geoff Beans , Jake Scott , Hunter Garrett and John Staunton represented the landlord, Big H Shopping Center LLC, in leasing 7,000 square feet of industrial space at 902 South St., Simpsonville , to the tenant, Greer Flooring Center Inc.

, , and represented the landlord, Big H Shopping Center LLC, in leasing of industrial space at , to the tenant, Greer Flooring Center Inc. Geoff Beans and Jake Scott represented the landlord in a lease renewal with the tenant, Shinyuu Enterprises LLC, for 1,288 square feet of retail space at 664 Fairview Road, Suite B, Simpsonville .

and represented the landlord in a lease renewal with the tenant, Shinyuu Enterprises LLC, for of retail space at . Geoff Beans and Jake Scott represented the landlord in a lease renewal with the tenant, Marked Down Furniture, for 4,400 square feet of retail space at 535 Congaree Road, Suite B, Greenville .

and represented the landlord in a lease renewal with the tenant, Marked Down Furniture, for of retail space at . Grice Hunt , Clay Williams and Will Coker represented the landlord in leasing industrial space at 509 Camson Road, Anderson .

, and represented the landlord in leasing industrial space at . Grice Hunt , Clay Williams and Will Coker represented the landlord in leasing industrial space at 1582 Old Grove Road, Piedmont .

, and represented the landlord in leasing industrial space at . Will Coker , Grice Hunt and Clay Williams represented the landlord in leasing industrial space at 140 Congress Blvd., Suite B, Duncan .

, and represented the landlord in leasing industrial space at . Grice Hunt , Clay Williams and Will Coker represented the landlord in leasing industrial space at the Merovan at Donaldson Business Park in Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing industrial space at the . Alec Moncini , Brian Hammond , Richard Heatly and Scout Hammond represented the landlord, Larkins Properties, in leasing 2,200 square feet of retail space at 1722 Highway 72 Bypass, Greenwood , to the tenant, Refresqueria Vykos.

, , and represented the landlord, Larkins Properties, in leasing of retail space at , to the tenant, Refresqueria Vykos. Katherine Fulmer and John Easterling represented the landlord, Niren Patel, in leasing 1,400 square feet of retail space at 200 Dawn Redwood, Suite 700, Spartanburg , to the tenant, Ulric Brown.

and represented the landlord, Niren Patel, in leasing of retail space at , to the tenant, Ulric Brown. Stuart Smith , Mike Tanbonliong II and Grayson Atkins represented the landlord, Alex Kiriakides, in leasing 2,000 square feet of office space at 3211 Reidville Road, Suite E, Spartanburg , to Bluebird Roofing.

, and represented the landlord, Alex Kiriakides, in leasing of office space at , to Bluebird Roofing. Alec Moncini , Brian Hammond , Richard Heatly and Scout Hammond represented the landlord, Larkins Properties, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Forbidden Arts Tattoo, for 1,500 square feet of retail space at 1724 Highway 72 Bypass, Greenwood .

, , and represented the landlord, Larkins Properties, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Forbidden Arts Tattoo, for of retail space at . Katherine Fulmer represented the landlord, NAI Earle Furman LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Rock-It Pest Control, for 90 square feet of office space at 1 Real Estate Way, Suite B-13, Spartanburg .

represented the landlord, NAI Earle Furman LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Rock-It Pest Control, for of office space at . Alec Moncini , Brian Hammond , Richard Heatly and Scout Hammond represented the landlord, Larkins Properties, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Mainstay Fitness, for 3,500 square feet of retail space at 1728 Hwy 72 Bypass, Greenwood .

, , and represented the landlord, Larkins Properties, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Mainstay Fitness, for of retail space at . Alec Moncini, Brian Hammond, Richard Heatly and Scout Hammond represented the landlord, Larkins Properties, in a lease renewal with the tenant, Cuts R Us, for 3,500 square feet of retail space at 1730 Highway 72 Bypass, Greenwood.

PINTAIL ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: David Sigmon, Matt Vanvick and Tom McMeekin represented the seller, Lenhardt Land LLC, in selling 414 acres at Lenhardt Road and Norman Lane in Pickens County, to the buyer, Loblolly 123 LLC.

Reynolds Flowe and Brian Scurlock represented the buyer, Devereaux Group, in purchasing an 85,210-square-foot Publix anchored shopping center at 479 By-Pass NW, Greenwood , from the seller, ZT #2 LLC.

and represented the buyer, Devereaux Group, in purchasing an Publix anchored shopping center at , from the seller, ZT #2 LLC. Ross Kester represented the landlord, 2006 Perimeter Road Partners LLC, in leasing a 50,498-square-foot warehouse at 2006 Perimeter Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Aristo-Cote Inc.

represented the landlord, 2006 Perimeter Road Partners LLC, in leasing a warehouse at , to the tenant, Aristo-Cote Inc. Reynolds Flowe represented the tenant, Thompson Turner Construction, in leasing a 9,262-square-foot storefront retail/office space at 154 Magnolia St., Spartanburg , from the landlord, Spring & Magnolia LLC.

represented the tenant, Thompson Turner Construction, in leasing a storefront retail/office space at , from the landlord, Spring & Magnolia LLC. David Sigmon , Matt Vanvick and Stewart Johnson represented the landlord, Coker & Carlin Properties LLC, in leasing a 4,500-square-foot medical office space at 1003 Grove Road, suites D and E, Greenville , to the tenant, Prisma Health.

, and represented the landlord, Coker & Carlin Properties LLC, in leasing a medical office space at , to the tenant, Prisma Health. Tom McMeekin , David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the buyer, Faris Legacy LLC, in purchasing an 8,650-square-foot office building at 127 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville , from the seller, ELEV8T Antrim LLC.

, and represented the buyer, Faris Legacy LLC, in purchasing an office building at , from the seller, ELEV8T Antrim LLC. Monty Todd and Josh Tew represented the landlord, Burroughs & Chapin, in leasing a 6,310-square-foot office space at 103 N. Main St., Suite 301, Greenville , to the tenant, Haley & Aldrich.

and represented the landlord, Burroughs & Chapin, in leasing a office space at , to the tenant, Haley & Aldrich. David Sigmon , Matt Vanvick and Tom McMeekin represented the buyer, Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict d/b/a/ MetroConnects, in purchasing 4.7 acres at 1135 W. Butler Road, Greenville , from the seller, TAM Lakewood LLC.

, and represented the buyer, Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict d/b/a/ MetroConnects, in purchasing at , from the seller, TAM Lakewood LLC. Ross Kester represented the seller, Footbridge Realty LLC, in selling a 2,275-square-foot turn-key dental office at 16 Mills Ave., Unit 5, Building D, Greenville , to the buyer, AG Belmont LLC.

represented the seller, Footbridge Realty LLC, in selling a turn-key dental office at , to the buyer, AG Belmont LLC. Josh Tew and Evan Chudyk represented the buyer, 3x5K LLC, in purchasing a 16,320-square-foot strip center and a 10,000-square-foot flex building at 2705 N. Main St. and 4,6,8, Boland Court, Anderson , from the seller, MY Properties LLC.

and represented the buyer, 3x5K LLC, in purchasing a strip center and a flex building at , from the seller, MY Properties LLC. Evan Chudyk and Josh Tew represented the buyer, Mike Yost, in purchasing a 4,000-square-foot showroom at 2211 Rutherford Road, Greenville , from the seller, Brock Commercial Properties LLC.

and represented the buyer, Mike Yost, in purchasing a showroom at , from the seller, Brock Commercial Properties LLC. Tyson Smoak represented the tenant, Integral Leaders in Health PBC, in leasing a 6,585-square-foot office space at 14 S. Main St., Greenville , from the landlord, 14 South Main LLC.

represented the tenant, Integral Leaders in Health PBC, in leasing a office space at , from the landlord, 14 South Main LLC. Tom McMeekin represented the landlord, Steve Wilson, in leasing a 3,055-square-foot restaurant at 191 E. St John St., Spartanburg , to the tenant, The Taco Spot.

represented the landlord, Steve Wilson, in leasing a restaurant at , to the tenant, The Taco Spot. Monty Todd and Josh Tew represented the landlord, TAM Lakewood LLC, in leasing a 6,052-square-foot warehouse at 269 Lakewood Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, Stuart Pro Heating and Air.

and represented the landlord, TAM Lakewood LLC, in leasing a warehouse at , to the tenant, Stuart Pro Heating and Air. Monty Todd and Josh Tew represented the landlord, TAM Lakewood LLC, in leasing a 6,000-square-foot warehouse at 271 Lakewood Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, Entr Dock LLC.

and represented the landlord, TAM Lakewood LLC, in leasing a warehouse at , to the tenant, Entr Dock LLC. Tom McMeekin represented the buyer, Watts & James LLC, in purchasing 3 acres at 2979 Carolina Drive Extension, Roebuck , from the seller, David G. Shirah.

represented the buyer, Watts & James LLC, in at , from the seller, David G. Shirah. Andreas Heinzelmann represented the tenant, Idealworks Inc., in leasing a 10,000-square-foot warehouse at 756 Mauldin Road, Greenville , from the landlord, 20/20 Auto Glass Property LLC.

represented the tenant, Idealworks Inc., in leasing a warehouse at , from the landlord, 20/20 Auto Glass Property LLC. Reynolds Flowe represented the tenant, WW Sanders Agency LLC, in leasing a 1,789-square-foot office space at 3101 Augusta St., Greenville , from the landlord, 3101 Augusta Street Investors LLC.

represented the tenant, WW Sanders Agency LLC, in leasing a office space at , from the landlord, 3101 Augusta Street Investors LLC. Evan Chudyk and Monty Todd represented the landlord, Herr Osage LLC, in leasing a 5,000-square-foot warehouse space at 111 Osage Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, Superior Fence.

and represented the landlord, Herr Osage LLC, in leasing a warehouse space at , to the tenant, Superior Fence. Evan Chudyk represented the landlord, 3X5K LLC, in leasing a 1,611-square-foot office space at 38A Boland Court, Greenville , to the tenant, All About Plumbing SC LLC.

represented the landlord, 3X5K LLC, in leasing a office space at , to the tenant, All About Plumbing SC LLC. Monty Todd and Josh Tew represented the landlord, SweetK12 LLC, in leasing a 6,550-square-foot office space at 25 Sweetbriar Road, suites A, B and K, Greenville , to the tenant, Saint Thomas Church Anglican.

and represented the landlord, SweetK12 LLC, in leasing a office space at , to the tenant, Saint Thomas Church Anglican. Ross Kester represented the tenant, Southern MEP Inc., in leasing a 10,642-square-foot office space at 120 Augusta Arbor Way, Piedmont , to from the landlord, Gracely Investments LLC.

represented the tenant, Southern MEP Inc., in leasing a office space at , to from the landlord, Gracely Investments LLC. Josh Tew , Monty Todd and Tom McMeekin represented the landlord, HTI Properties LLC, in leasing a 2,500-square-foot office space at 105 N. Spring St., Greenville , to the tenant, Barringer Construction LLC.

, and represented the landlord, HTI Properties LLC, in leasing a office space at , to the tenant, Barringer Construction LLC. Monty Todd and Josh Tew represented the landlord, Kairos Development LLC, in leasing a 2,996-square-foot office space at 118 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, to the tenant, Perseva Salon.

PRIME REALTY ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: W. Ashley Lewis represented the buyer, Upstate Hearing LLC, in purchasing a property at 123 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville.

W. Ashley Lewis and Kira Perkins represented the landlord, MYCO Properties, in leasing a property at 673 Sandy Springs Road, Piedmont .

and represented the landlord, MYCO Properties, in leasing a property at . W. Ashley Lewis and Kira Perkins represented the tenant, Celestial Chiropractic, in leasing a property at 500 E. Lee Road, Suite C1, Taylors .

and represented the tenant, Celestial Chiropractic, in leasing a property at . W. Ashley Lewis and Kira Perkins represented the tenant, Reedy River Jiu-Jitsu LLC, in leasing a property at 104 Miller Road, Mauldin .

and represented the tenant, Reedy River Jiu-Jitsu LLC, in leasing a property at . W. Ashley Lewis and Kira Perkins represented the tenant, Stern Veterinary Services LLC, in leasing a property at 13455 E. Wade Hampton Blvd., Suite 8, Greer .

and represented the tenant, Stern Veterinary Services LLC, in leasing a property at . W. Ashley Lewis and Kira Perkins represented the tenant, Walls Home Services LLC, in leasing a property at 113 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville .

and represented the tenant, Walls Home Services LLC, in leasing a property at . W. Ashley Lewis and Kira Perkins represented the tenant, Berkana Collective, in leasing a property at 732 Wade Hampton Blvd., Suite C, Greer .

and represented the tenant, Berkana Collective, in leasing a property at . W. Ashley Lewis and Kira Perkins represented the tenant, Upstate TeeHouse LLC, in leasing a property at 810 Powdersville Road, Suite D, Easley.

REEDY PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Chandler Ayers, Bennett Mahon, Gaston Albergotti and Chris Harrison represented the seller, Martha J. Fletcher, in selling an 85-unit residential portfolio in Greenville County, to the buyer, Five Star MHP LLC.

Anderson Drake , Josh Hester , Tanner Wilhelm and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, Rebecca Lee Keller, Robert R. McBride and James W. McBride in selling 234.22 acres at Woodbine and Calhoun Memorial Highway, Pickens , to the buyer, Silver Falls Farms LLC.

, , and represented the seller, Rebecca Lee Keller, Robert R. McBride and James W. McBride in selling at , to the buyer, Silver Falls Farms LLC. Lindsey Twining represented the buyer, Bigg G Holdings LLC, in purchasing a 30,000-square-foot commercial/industrial property on 1.8 acres at 1651-1659 Batesville Road, Greer , from the seller, ZREK Properties LLC.

represented the buyer, Bigg G Holdings LLC, in purchasing a commercial/industrial property on at , from the seller, ZREK Properties LLC. Chandler Ayers , Bennett Mahon and Chris Toates represented the seller, Property Plus Holdings LLC, in selling a 15,000-square-foot flex building on 1.65 acres at 340 Interstate Blvd., Greenville , to the buyer, BAMF Enterprises LLC. Carl Hocker represented the buyer.

, and represented the seller, Property Plus Holdings LLC, in selling a flex building on at , to the buyer, BAMF Enterprises LLC. represented the buyer. Knox Duncan , Gabe Grammer , Jonathan Monts , Denton Warlick , Anderson Drake , Josh Hester , Tanner Wilhelm and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, 107 Ladson LLC (ETAL), and the buyers, Tara Gurney and Will Gurney, in selling 101.7 acres on Hobby Lane (Bush River) in Kinards .

, , , , , , and represented the seller, 107 Ladson LLC (ETAL), and the buyers, Tara Gurney and Will Gurney, in selling on . Jenks Patrick represented the seller, Clemson University Real Estate Foundation Inc., in selling 23.2 acres at Tract B2 on North Little River Road in Salem , to the buyer, Banker Exchange LLC as QI for The Cletus G. Mobley Sr. Revocable Trust u/a dated January 4, 2021 and Vision 3, LLC.

represented the seller, Clemson University Real Estate Foundation Inc., in selling at , to the buyer, Banker Exchange LLC as QI for The Cletus G. Mobley Sr. Revocable Trust u/a dated January 4, 2021 and Vision 3, LLC. Logan Mitchell , Tyler Whims and Peyton Howard represented the buyer, Cartee E F Est & Gary L. Cartee, in purchasing 268 acres on North McAlister and Hunter Mill roads in Pickens , from the seller, Sirrine St Farms LLC.

, and represented the buyer, Cartee E F Est & Gary L. Cartee, in purchasing on , from the seller, Sirrine St Farms LLC. Denton Warlick , Knox Duncan , Gabe Grammer and Jonathan Monts represented the sellers, William and Robert Caldwell, in selling 179 acres on Caldwell Road, Tract A in Blacksburg , to the buyer, NAV LLC.

, , and represented the sellers, William and Robert Caldwell, in selling on , to the buyer, NAV LLC. Ellice Niedrach represented the seller, CAPA Real Estate LLC, in selling a 32,000-square-foot commercial building on 4.99 acres at 198-202 Spartanburg Highway, Lyman , to the buyer, Marbro Realty LLC.

represented the seller, CAPA Real Estate LLC, in selling a commercial building on at , to the buyer, Marbro Realty LLC. Knox Duncan , Jonathan Monts , Gabe Grammer and Denton Warlick represented the seller, Tortoise and Hare LLC, in selling 153.34 acres at 5440 Old Milton Road, Clinton , to the buyer, Charles E. Holder.

, , and represented the seller, Tortoise and Hare LLC, in selling at , to the buyer, Charles E. Holder. Logan Mitchell , Tyler Whims and Peyton Howard represented the seller, FB Land Holdings LLC, in selling 5.076 acres on Concord Church Road, Lot 2, Pickens , to the buyers, Mary Bonnie and John Aloysius Johannemann.

, and represented the seller, FB Land Holdings LLC, in selling on , to the buyers, Mary Bonnie and John Aloysius Johannemann. Tanner Wilhelm , Josh Hester , Anderson Drake and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, Shell Creek Land Co LLC, in selling 6.7 acres on Young Road in Clinton , to the buyers, April and Chris Simpson.

, , and represented the seller, Shell Creek Land Co LLC, in selling on , to the buyers, April and Chris Simpson. Anderson Drake , Tanner Wilhelm , Josh Hester and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, Shady Grove Road Land Co LLC, in selling 6.02 acres on Holliday Dam Road in Honea Path , to the buyers, Clinton and Christy Hulsey.

, , and represented the seller, Shady Grove Road Land Co LLC, in selling on , to the buyers, Clinton and Christy Hulsey. Logan Mitchell , Tyler Whims and Peyton Howard represented the seller, FB Land Holdings LLC, in selling 5.338 acres on Concord Church Road, Lot 3 in Pickens , to the buyer, Rick A. Babka.

, and represented the seller, FB Land Holdings LLC, in selling on , to the buyer, Rick A. Babka. Logan Mitchell , Tyler Whims and Peyton Howard represented the seller, DCM Mill Pine Farms LLC, in selling 5 acres at Mill Pine Lot 1-1 in Liberty , to the buyers, John and Lisa Murray.

, and represented the seller, DCM Mill Pine Farms LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, John and Lisa Murray. Jenks Patrick represented buyers, Samara Azevedo de Oliveira and Vincent Cacioppo, in purchasing 15.01 acres on Whitewater Point Road in Salem , from the seller, Rambor Investments Corp. by Gregory D. Sposito as authorized agent.

represented buyers, Samara Azevedo de Oliveira and Vincent Cacioppo, in purchasing on , from the seller, Rambor Investments Corp. by Gregory D. Sposito as authorized agent. Jenks Patrick represented buyers, Robert Kallio and Amy Kallio, in purchasing 24.49 acres on North Little River Road in Salem , from the seller, Clemson University Real Estate Foundation Inc.

represented buyers, Robert Kallio and Amy Kallio, in purchasing on , from the seller, Clemson University Real Estate Foundation Inc. Bennett Mahon and Chandler Ayers represented the landlords, THF Holdings LLC and Chass Holdings LLC, in leasing 2,183 square feet of retail space at 838 Powdersville Road, suites A, B and C, Easley , to the tenant, Capelli Salon.

and represented the landlords, THF Holdings LLC and Chass Holdings LLC, in leasing of retail space at , to the tenant, Capelli Salon. Josh Hester , Anderson Drake , Tanner Wilhelm and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling 21.04 acres at Neal Shoals, Lot F and I in Union , to the buyers, Gregory C. and Kelly A Wamsley.

, , and represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, Gregory C. and Kelly A Wamsley. Sam Butler represented the landlord, Beck Plaza LLC, in the lease renewal with the tenant, Brewer’s Catering LLC, for 1,000 square feet at 1016 N.E. Main St., Simpsonville .

represented the landlord, Beck Plaza LLC, in the lease renewal with the tenant, Brewer’s Catering LLC, for at . Bennett Mahon , Chandler Ayers and Jenks Patrick represented the seller, Albert D. McAlister, in selling 4.51 acres at 105 Downs St., Laurens , to the buyer, The Littier Family Trust.

, and represented the seller, Albert D. McAlister, in selling at , to the buyer, The Littier Family Trust. Bennett Mahon , Chandler Ayers and Jenks Patrick represented the seller, Albert D. McAlister, in selling 0.5 acres at 3 and 4 Liberty Lane, in Laurens , to the buyer, The Littier Family Trust.

, and represented the seller, Albert D. McAlister, in selling at , to the buyer, The Littier Family Trust. Logan Mitchell , Tyler Whims and Peyton Howard represented the seller, Block Nine Builders LLC, in selling 10.147 acres at Spring Valley Lots 1 and 2 in Liberty , to the buyers, Christopher J Horan and Sarah D. Horan.

, and represented the seller, Block Nine Builders LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, Christopher J Horan and Sarah D. Horan. Gaston Albergotti and Chris Harrison represented the tenant, Dunean Capital Management LLC, in leasing 2,404 square feet of office space at 301 N. Main St., Suite 1602, Greenville , from the landlord, Coffee Investments as Agent for CAPA Real Estate LLC.

and represented the tenant, Dunean Capital Management LLC, in leasing of office space at , from the landlord, Coffee Investments as Agent for CAPA Real Estate LLC. Bennett Mahon and Chandler Ayers represented the landlord, Mecklenburg Land Trust, in leasing 600 square feet of retail/flex space located at 104 Miller Road, Suite A, Mauldin , to the tenant, Petals & Co.

and represented the landlord, Mecklenburg Land Trust, in leasing of retail/flex space located at , to the tenant, Petals & Co. Jenks Patrick represented the sellers, Matthew C. Key and Deanne L. Key, in selling 9.35 acres at 829 Bramlett Road, Laurens , to the buyer, Jon Moline.

represented the sellers, Matthew C. Key and Deanne L. Key, in selling at , to the buyer, Jon Moline. Bennett Mahon and Chandler Ayers represented the buyer, 103 McCall LLC, in purchasing a 20,000-square-foot commercial building on 2.01 acres at 373 Huntington Road, Gaffney , from the seller, Sticker Mule LLC.

and represented the buyer, 103 McCall LLC, in purchasing a commercial building on at , from the seller, Sticker Mule LLC. Anderson Drake , Josh Hester , Tanner Wilhelm and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling 2.48 acres on Neal Shoals Road, Lot 1 (A), Union , to the buyers, Gina B. North and Howard E. North III.

, , and represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling on , to the buyers, Gina B. North and Howard E. North III. Anderson Drake , Josh Hester , Tanner Wilhelm and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling 20.16 acres on Neal Shoals Road, lots D and E, Union , to the buyers, Nolan James Maxwell and Autumn Maxwell.

, , and represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling on , to the buyers, Nolan James Maxwell and Autumn Maxwell. Logan Mitchell , Tyler Whims and Peyton Howard represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling 10.43 acres on Gibson Ridge Hood Road, Lot 2, Easley , to the buyers, Amita Hiers and Austyn Hiers.

, and represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling on , to the buyers, Amita Hiers and Austyn Hiers. Anderson Drake , Josh Hester , Tanner Wilhelm and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling 10.27 acres on 890 Old Hundred Road (South Green Farms, Lot A-9), Pelzer, to the buyers, Steven Robert Klepac and Telena Gail Klepac.

, , and represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling on to the buyers, Steven Robert Klepac and Telena Gail Klepac. Carl Hocker represented the buyers, Harold E and Rhonda Reid, in purchasing an 1,800-square-foot commercial building on 0.228 acres at 602 Pettigru St., Greenville , from the seller, Banker Exchange LLC as QI for Smart Guys LLC.

represented the buyers, Harold E and Rhonda Reid, in purchasing an commercial building on at , from the seller, Banker Exchange LLC as QI for Smart Guys LLC. Gaston Albergotti and Chris Harrison represented the tenant, Suggs Johnson LLC, in leasing 4,609 square feet of office space at 325 W. McBee Ave., Greenville , from the landlord, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

and represented the tenant, Suggs Johnson LLC, in leasing of office space at , from the landlord, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Jonathan Monts , Knox Duncan , Gabe Grammer and Denton Warlick represented the seller, Robert E. Bradley Jr., in selling 7.49 acres at 7588 Ekom Beach Road, Ware Shoals , to the buyer, Pax Real Estate Holdings LLC.

, , and represented the seller, Robert E. Bradley Jr., in selling at , to the buyer, Pax Real Estate Holdings LLC. Jonathan Monts , Knox Duncan , Gabe Grammer and Denton Warlick represented the seller, Double U Investments LLC, in selling 2.22 acres at 00 Oconee Station Road, Walhalla , to the buyer, Clayton Homes.

, , and represented the seller, Double U Investments LLC, in selling at , to the buyer, Clayton Homes. Bennett Mahon and Chandler Ayers represented the landlord, Mecklenburg Land Trust, in leasing 3,200 square feet of retail/flex space at 104 Miller Road, Mauldin , to the tenant, Reedy River Jiu-Jitsu LLC.

and represented the landlord, Mecklenburg Land Trust, in leasing of retail/flex space at , to the tenant, Reedy River Jiu-Jitsu LLC. Anderson Drake , Josh Hester , Tanner Wilhelm and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling 5.89 acres on Neal Shoals Road, Lot C, Union , to the buyer, Morgan Avila.

, , and represented the seller, DCMFV Farms 24 LLC, in selling on , to the buyer, Morgan Avila. Jenks Patrick represented the buyer, Cauldrick Land and Timber LLC, in purchasing 20 acres at 00 Georgia Road, Gray Court , from the seller, Gregory D. Stoddard et. al.

represented the buyer, Cauldrick Land and Timber LLC, in purchasing at , from the seller, Gregory D. Stoddard et. al. Knox Duncan , Gabe Grammer , Jonathan Monts and Denton Warlick represented the seller, Sirrine St Farms LLC, in selling 14.39 acres on Dobbins Road, tracts 1 and 2, Townville , to the buyers, Matthew and Jennifer Tolley.

, , and represented the seller, Sirrine St Farms LLC, in selling on , to the buyers, Matthew and Jennifer Tolley. Anderson Drake , Josh Hester , Tanner Wilhelm and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, Patriot Land Investing LLC, in selling 5.09 acres on Guest Circle, Lot 5, Anderson , to the buyers, Robert and Dawn Lanier.

, , and represented the seller, Patriot Land Investing LLC, in selling on , to the buyers, Robert and Dawn Lanier. Bennett Mahon and Chandler Ayers represented the seller, TCP Properties LLC, in selling a 3,623-square-foot commercial building on 1.3 acres at 4349 S. Church St. Extension, Roebuck , to the buyer, Print Perfect Design Co LLC.

and represented the seller, TCP Properties LLC, in selling a commercial building on at , to the buyer, Print Perfect Design Co LLC. Bennett Mahon and Chandler Ayers represented the landlord, Mecklenburg Land Trust, in leasing 950 square feet of retail/flex space at 100 Miller Road, Suite E, Mauldin , to the tenant, F8ith City Church Inc.

and represented the landlord, Mecklenburg Land Trust, in leasing of retail/flex space at , to the tenant, F8ith City Church Inc. Tanner Wilhelm , Josh Hester , Anderson Drake and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, 107 Ladston LLC (ETAL), in selling 14.5 acres at 106 Hobby Lane (Bush River, Lot 38A), Kinards , to the buyer, Panther Crossing LLC.

, , and represented the seller, 107 Ladston LLC (ETAL), in selling at , to the buyer, Panther Crossing LLC. Peyton Howard , Logan Mitchell and Tyler Whims represented the seller, FB Land Holdings LLC, in selling 5.331 acres on Concord Church Road, Lot 7, Pickens , to the buyers, Bret and Carey Perry.

, and represented the seller, FB Land Holdings LLC, in selling on , to the buyers, Bret and Carey Perry. Jenks Patrick represented the buyers, Clarence Walter Crawford and Allison Foreback Crawford, in purchasing 9.4 acres at 1861 Standing Springs Road, Greenville , from the sellers, Mary E. Cooper and Bruce E. Cooper Jr.

represented the buyers, Clarence Walter Crawford and Allison Foreback Crawford, in purchasing at , from the sellers, Mary E. Cooper and Bruce E. Cooper Jr. David Rosenberg represented the landlord, Gracely Investments LLC, in leasing 11,000 square feet of office space at 120 Augusta Arbor Way, Greenville , to the tenant, Southern MEP Inc.

represented the landlord, Gracely Investments LLC, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, Southern MEP Inc. Bennett Mahon and Chandler Ayers represented the landlord, PGA Properties LLC, in leasing 18,000 square feet of flex space at 201 Greer Drive, Simpsonville , to the tenants, Tim and Shelby Dickensheets.

and represented the landlord, PGA Properties LLC, in leasing of flex space at , to the tenants, Tim and Shelby Dickensheets. Jenks Patrick represented the buyer, Sirrine St Farms LLC, in purchasing 127.3 acres at Wooten Road and Highway 243 in Fair Play , from the seller, Exit 4 Properties LLC.

represented the buyer, Sirrine St Farms LLC, in purchasing at , from the seller, Exit 4 Properties LLC. Denton Warlick , Knox Duncan , Jonathan Monts and Gabe Grammer represented the sellers, William Caldwell and Robert Caldwell, in selling 105 acres at Caldwell Road, Tract C, Blacksburg , to the buyer, John Gregory Raymond Trust u/a dated June 15, 2022.

, , and represented the sellers, William Caldwell and Robert Caldwell, in selling at , to the buyer, John Gregory Raymond Trust u/a dated June 15, 2022. John Stillwell represented the seller, Southeastern Broadcast Associates Inc., in selling 7.58 acres at 315 Hillcrest Drive, Laurens , to the buyer, Holmes Enterprises Inc.

represented the seller, Southeastern Broadcast Associates Inc., in selling at , to the buyer, Holmes Enterprises Inc. Anderson Drake , Josh Hester , Tanner Wilhelm and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, Elford Grove Development LLC, in selling 19.94 acres on Elford Grove Road, Lot 1, Jonesville , to the buyers, Nickolas C. Morales and Kallista L. Morales.

, , and represented the seller, Elford Grove Development LLC, in selling on , to the buyers, Nickolas C. Morales and Kallista L. Morales. Josie Hollingsworth represented the landlord, Garrett Greenwood LLC, in leasing a 49,180-square-foot retail space at 712 Bypass 25 N.E., Greenwood , to the tenant, Goldie Greenwood LLC dba Big Air Trampoline Park.

represented the landlord, Garrett Greenwood LLC, in leasing a retail space at , to the tenant, Goldie Greenwood LLC dba Big Air Trampoline Park. Bennett Mahon and Chandler Ayers represented landlord, LaVG Holdings LLC, in leasing 0.45 acres at 323 New Neely Ferry Road, Laydown Yard, Mauldin , to the tenant, Roper Automotive and Towing LLC.

and represented landlord, LaVG Holdings LLC, in leasing at , to the tenant, Roper Automotive and Towing LLC. Josh Hester , Tanner Wilhelm , Anderson Drake and Tripp Taylor represented the seller, Elford Grove Development LLC, in selling 13.49 acres on Elford Grove, Lot 6, Jonesville , to the buyer, William Luke Harris.

, , and represented the seller, Elford Grove Development LLC, in selling on , to the buyer, William Luke Harris. John Stillwell represented the seller, AssetsForAcres LLC, in selling 2.83 acres at 1610 Cannon Bottom Road, Lot 1, Belton , to the buyer, Luther Allen Ross LLC.

represented the seller, AssetsForAcres LLC, in selling at , to the buyer, Luther Allen Ross LLC. Alex Powell and Lindsey Twining represented the landlord, Park View (Greer) LLC, in leasing 4,154 square feet of retail/office space at 155 Jason St., Greer , to the tenant, LOML LLC dba Burn Boot Camp Greer.

and represented the landlord, Park View (Greer) LLC, in leasing of retail/office space at , to the tenant, LOML LLC dba Burn Boot Camp Greer. Tanner Wilhelm , Anderson Drake , Josh Hester and Tripp Taylor represented the sellers, 107 Ladson, Reedy Run Real Estate LLC, Dunean Ventures LLC and Ayer-Dent Inc., in selling 5.08 acres on Crowder Road (Bush River) Lot 24, Kinards , to the buyer, Chad Stroud.

, , and represented the sellers, 107 Ladson, Reedy Run Real Estate LLC, Dunean Ventures LLC and Ayer-Dent Inc., in selling on , to the buyer, Chad Stroud. Peyton Howard , Tyler Whims and Logan Mitchell represented the seller, DCM Mill Pine Farms LLC, in selling 5 acres at Mill Pine Road, Lot 9, Liberty , to the buyers, Brandyn A. Watkins and Thomas J. Watkins.

, and represented the seller, DCM Mill Pine Farms LLC, in selling at , to the buyers, Brandyn A. Watkins and Thomas J. Watkins. Anderson Drake , Josh Hester , Tanner Wilhelm and Tripp Taylor represented the sellers, Thomas Wirthlin and Angela Wirthlin, in selling 10.23 acres on 275 Terry Shop Road, Fountain Inn , to the buyer, Brian C. Flavell and Andra E. Flavell, Trustee of the Flavell Family Trust dated June 11, 2024, and any amendments thereto.

, , and represented the sellers, Thomas Wirthlin and Angela Wirthlin, in selling on , to the buyer, Brian C. Flavell and Andra E. Flavell, Trustee of the Flavell Family Trust dated June 11, 2024, and any amendments thereto. Sam Butler represented the landlord, Weems Acres LLC, in leasing 1,900 square feet of retail/office space at 146 E. Main St., Suite A, Spartanburg , to the tenant, Bodysculptors LLC.

represented the landlord, Weems Acres LLC, in leasing of retail/office space at , to the tenant, Bodysculptors LLC. Ellice Niedrach represented the seller, Chass Holdings LLC, in selling a 4,800-square-foot commercial building on 0.72 acres at 760 E. Main St., Laurens , to the buyer, Travis Shultz.

represented the seller, Chass Holdings LLC, in selling a commercial building on at , to the buyer, Travis Shultz. Jonathan Monts, Denton Warlick, Knox Duncan and Gabe Grammer represented the seller, Hepler Alpha Fund LLC, in selling 2.5 acres at 0A Lake Hill Drive, St. Stephens, to the buyers Paula Craig and Ricky Craig.

TRINITY PARTNERS ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Chisolm Nicholson, Walt Robinson and Dawson Kellett represented the seller, Colorican Holdings LLC, in selling 15,000 square feet on 12 acres at 438 Mayfield Road, Duncan.

Cheyenne Putnam represented the landlord, Almas Investor LLC, in leasing 1,800 square feet at 393 College Ave., Unit 102, Clemson .

represented the landlord, Almas Investor LLC, in leasing at . Rakan Draz represented the tenant, RU Greenville LLC, in leasing 2,166 square feet at 24 W. North St., Greenville .

represented the tenant, RU Greenville LLC, in leasing at . Jeff Day represented the tenant, ACAC Fitness & Wellness Centers, in leasing 30,700 square feet at 3620 Pelham Road, Greenville .

represented the tenant, ACAC Fitness & Wellness Centers, in leasing at . Chisolm Nicholson , Walt Robinson and Dawson Kellett represented the landlord, For Warming Only LLC, in leasing 11,900 square feet on 3.2 acres at 470 Old Greenville Road, Spartanburg .

, and represented the landlord, For Warming Only LLC, in leasing on at . Chisolm Nicholson , Walt Robinson and Dawson Kellett represented the landlord, Flex Marbro Realty, LLC, in leasing 165,000 square feet at 290 Old Anderson Road, Pendleton .

, and represented the landlord, Flex Marbro Realty, LLC, in leasing at . Grayson Burgess , Nick Stomski and Edward Wilson represented the seller, Southern Medical Investments, in selling 0.37 acres on Chapman Hill Road in Clemson .

, and represented the seller, Southern Medical Investments, in selling on . Lakin Parr and Tyson Glasser represented the seller, BMPR Easley LLC, in selling 9,100 square feet at 3711 Farrs Bridge Road, Easley .

and represented the seller, BMPR Easley LLC, in selling at . Jeff Day represented the buyer, Falcon Real Estate Lending LLC dba Falcon Real Estate Development, in purchasing 94.64 acres on Gas Plant Road in Moore .

represented the buyer, Falcon Real Estate Lending LLC dba Falcon Real Estate Development, in purchasing on . Chisolm Nicholson , Dawson Kellett and Walt Robinson represented the buyer, Unlimited Landscape, in purchasing 10,000 square feet at 177 Brookshire Road, Greer .

, and represented the buyer, Unlimited Landscape, in purchasing at . Jeff Day represented the tenant, Karalina Enterprises Inc. (DBA Little Caesars), in leasing 1,500 square feet at 123 Spartanburg Highway, Unit 6, Lyman .

represented the tenant, Karalina Enterprises Inc. (DBA Little Caesars), in leasing at . Grayson Burgess and Edward Wilson represented the tenant, Hart & Hickman, in leasing 1,710 square feet at 918 S. Pleasantburg Drive, second floor, Greenville .

and represented the tenant, Hart & Hickman, in leasing at . Rakan Draz represented the landlord, 46 Lois Ave LLC, in leasing 132 square feet at 46 Lois Ave., C7, Greenville .

represented the landlord, 46 Lois Ave LLC, in leasing at . Walt Robinson , Chisolm Nicholson and Dawson Kellett represented the tenant, Advanced Automation Solutions, in leasing 12,000 square feet at 108 War Birds Blvd., Spartanburg .

, and represented the tenant, Advanced Automation Solutions, in leasing at . Edward Wilson and Grayson Burgess represented the landlord, Grove Flex Partners LLC, in leasing 8,088 square feet at 1136 Grove Road, Greenville .

and represented the landlord, Grove Flex Partners LLC, in leasing at . Edward Wilson , Chisolm Nicholson and Walt Robinson represented the landlord, 297 Garlington LLC, in leasing 5,750 square feet at 297 Garlington Road, Suite C, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, 297 Garlington LLC, in leasing at . Rakan Draz and Cheyenne Putnam represented the landlord, Branwood Properties LLC, in leasing 333 square feet at 31 Burdette St., Space 6, Greenville .

and represented the landlord, Branwood Properties LLC, in leasing at . Jeff Day and Lakin Parr represented the tenant, Circle K Stores, Inc., in leasing 2.51 acres at North Highway 81 and Dunlap Road in Anderson .

and represented the tenant, Circle K Stores, Inc., in leasing at . Rakan Draz represented the tenant, Creative Founder LLC, in leasing 1,034 square feet at 1040 W. Washington St., Greenville .

represented the tenant, Creative Founder LLC, in leasing at . Rakan Draz represented the tenant, CBK Greenville LLC dba Kind Café Greenville, in leasing 3,366 square feet at 455 Buncombe St., Suite 100, Greenville .

represented the tenant, CBK Greenville LLC dba Kind Café Greenville, in leasing at . Chisolm Nicholson , Walt Robinson and Dawson Kellett represented the landlord, 14 Crystal LLC, in leasing 6,000 square feet at 245 Inglesby Parkway, Duncan .

, and represented the landlord, 14 Crystal LLC, in leasing at . Rakan Draz represented the landlord, Branwood Properties LLC, in leasing 643 square feet at 1256 Pendleton St., C4, Greenville .

represented the landlord, Branwood Properties LLC, in leasing at . Declan More , Walt Robinson , Chisolm Nicholson and Dawson Kellett represented the tenant, Cash Dummie Entertainment LLC, in leasing 5,000 square feet at 700 E. Fairfield Road, Greenville .

, , and represented the tenant, Cash Dummie Entertainment LLC, in leasing at . Rakan Draz represented the landlord, 46 Lois Ave LLC, in leasing 110 square feet at 46 Lois Ave., C6, Greenville .

represented the landlord, 46 Lois Ave LLC, in leasing at . Rakan Draz represented the landlord, 46 Lois Ave LLC, in leasing 110 square feet at 46 Lois Ave, C10, Greenville .

represented the landlord, 46 Lois Ave LLC, in leasing at . Rakan Draz represented the tenant, D & S Pizza LLC, in a lease renewal with the landlord for 1200 square feet at 2038-C Laurens Road, Greenville .

represented the tenant, D & S Pizza LLC, in a lease renewal with the landlord for at . Grayson Burgess , Edward Wilson and Anthony Porchetta represented the landlord, Greenville 10 MP WRK7 LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant for 4,864 square feet at 10 Enterprise Blvd., suites 111 and 110, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, Greenville 10 MP WRK7 LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant for at . Rakan Draz , Grayson Burgess and Edward Wilson represented the landlord, Baker Commercial Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant for 2,576 square feet at 1000 N. Pine St., Space 30, Spartanburg .

, and represented the landlord, Baker Commercial Properties LLC, in a lease renewal with the tenant for at . Edward Wilson and Grayson Burgess represented the seller, Ladd Holdings LLC, in selling 3,500 square feet at 310 Mills Ave., Suite 203, Greenville .

and represented the seller, Ladd Holdings LLC, in selling at . Jeff Day and Lakin Parr represented the seller, Tigers & Bears LLC, in selling 1.99 acres at Highway 418 and Greenpond Road in Fountain Inn .

and represented the seller, Tigers & Bears LLC, in selling at . Edward Wilson and Lakin Parr represented the buyer, Palmetto Air Balance, in purchasing 12,000 square feet on 1.48 acres at 1431 S.C. Highway 101, Greer.

WATERSHED GVL ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Brad Dunson represented the buyers in purchasing an 8,000-square-foot industrial at 1303 Buncombe Road, Greenville.

Cameron Smith and Joseph Fuduric represented the tenant, Imaginary Bikeworks, in leasing a space at 201 Smythe St., Greenville .

and represented the tenant, Imaginary Bikeworks, in leasing a space at . Cameron Smith and Joseph Fuduric represented the buyer, Allen Arms, in purchasing land and buildings at 15 Renfrew Ave., Travelers Rest .

and represented the buyer, Allen Arms, in purchasing land and buildings at . Brad Dunson represented the sellers in selling a 20-pad mobile home park at 200 Deer Park Drive, Seneca.

WILSON KIBLER ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Scott Snedigar and Givens Stewart represented the seller in selling a 1,200-square-foot office building at 5502 Reidville Road, Moore, to the buyer, AEAP.

Brad Toy represented the landlord in leasing a 1,200-square-foot retail space at 2038 Laurens Road, Greenville , to the tenant, D & S Pizza.

represented the landlord in leasing a retail space at , to the tenant, D & S Pizza. Scott Snedigar and Givens Stewart represented the landlord, Greg & Joan Heintz State Farm, in leasing a 2,000-square-foot office space at 1970 Highway 101 S., Suite B, Greer .

and represented the landlord, Greg & Joan Heintz State Farm, in leasing a office space at . Robert Carter represented the landlord in leasing a 1,245-square-foot office space at 620 N. Main St., Greenville , to the tenant, Vive.

represented the landlord in leasing a office space at , to the tenant, Vive. Brad Toy represented the landlord in leasing a 1,000-square-foot office space at 109 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville .

represented the landlord in leasing a office space at . Brad Toy represented the tenant, ATI Physical Therapy, in leasing a 3,013-square-foot retail space at 1705 E. Main St., Duncan .

represented the tenant, ATI Physical Therapy, in leasing a retail space at . Brad Toy represented the buyer, SA & RH Holdings, in purchasing a 3,552-square-foot retail space at 3334-336 S. Main St., Belton .

represented the buyer, SA & RH Holdings, in purchasing a retail space at . Scott Snedigar and Givens Stewart represented the seller in selling 46.43 acres at 607 Highway 28 Bypass, Anderson.

WINDSOR AUGHTRY ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Leif Busby and Ben Goforth represented the seller in selling multiple land parcels near the Greenville Pickens Speedway.