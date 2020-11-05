Dealmakers: Notable transactions from August-October 2020

Each quarter, in conjunction with our Commercial Real Estate issue, we publish notable commercial real estate transaction deals across the Upstate. For possible inclusion, submit information to [email protected].

Transactions need to be from the most recent quarter and include all pertinent information: seller or lessor name; square footage or acreage; property address (with city); and buyer/lessee name. We prefer one email/document from each company with all transactions listed. Dealmakers are due the 15th of the month following each end of quarter. For example, for the Feb. 5, 2021 CRE issue, Dealmakers are due Jan. 15.

LANGSTON-BLACK REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Rick Hammett recently represented the sellers, James H. Burns Jr., James B. Burns and Evelyn B. Burns, in selling 36.88 acres of property on Nature Trail Drive, Greer, to the buyer, Mark III Properties LLC.

Roger Barnes represented the tenant, Wenker GMBH & Co., in leasing 7,200 square feet of flex space located at 1097 S. Hwy. 101, Units 5 and 7, Greer .

represented the landlord, Ashworth Victor Hill LLC, in facilitating a five-year lease for a flex building located at , with the tenant, Service Pro Heating & Air Inc. Bradley D. Toy represented the tenant, Neocomm Group, in leasing 1,600 square feet located at 699 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, from the landlord, Brown Investment Properties. The landlord was represented by Jesse Carter of SVN Blackstream.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Dillon Swayngim and Ralph Settle represented the landlords, STAG piedmont 1 LLC and STAG Piedmont 2 LLC, in leasing 300,000 square feet of industrial space located at 1100 Old Piedmont Hwy., Piedmont, to the tenant, Fabri-Kal. Perry Major of JLL represented the tenant.

Scott Burgess and Lance Byars represented the landlord, Pruitt Corporation of Anderson, in leasing 1,500 square feet located at 2900 N. Main St., Anderson , to the tenant, World Finance Corporation.

and represented the landlord, Pruitt Corporation of Anderson, in leasing located at , to the tenant, World Finance Corporation. Scott Burgess and Lance Byars represented the landlord, Doolittle Gallery LLC, in leasing 1,920 square feet located at 605 Haywood Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Grease Monkey Barber Shop.

and represented the landlord, Doolittle Gallery LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Grease Monkey Barber Shop. Scott Burgess and Lance Byars represented the landlord, Gresham LLC, in leasing 2,102 square feet located at 926 N.E. Main St., Simpsonville , to the tenant, P2 Wine and Spirits LLC.

and represented the landlord, Gresham LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, P2 Wine and Spirits LLC. Brantley Anderson , Taylor Allen and Bailey Tollison represented the landlord, Caprocq Greenville LLC, in leasing 4,705 square feet located at 15 S. Main St., Greenville , to the tenant, Zipit Wireless Inc.

, and represented the landlord, Caprocq Greenville LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Zipit Wireless Inc. Brantley Anderson , Taylor Allen and Bailey Tollison represented the tenant, Interior Elements, in leasing 1,490 square feet located at 1122 S. Main St., Greenville , from the landlord, San Miguel Property Management LLC.

, and represented the tenant, Interior Elements, in leasing located at , from the landlord, San Miguel Property Management LLC. Brantley Anderson , Taylor Allen and Bailey Tollison represented the landlord, LCP Liberty Square LLC, in leasing 1,477 square feet located at 55 Beattie Place, Greenville , to the tenant, Hanover Advisors Inc.

, and represented the landlord, LCP Liberty Square LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Hanover Advisors Inc. Brantley Anderson , Taylor Allen and Bailey Tollison represented the landlord, Caprocq Greenville LLC, in leasing 5,186 square feet located at 15 S. Main St., Greenville , to the tenant, Evans General Contractors LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Caprocq Greenville LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Evans General Contractors LLC. Brantley Anderson , Taylor Allen and Bailey Tollison represented the landlord, Caprocq Greenville LLC, and the tenant, Hurley Law PA, in leasing 1,976 square feet located at 15 S. Main St., Greenville .

, and represented the landlord, Caprocq Greenville LLC, and the tenant, Hurley Law PA, in leasing located at . Brantley Anderson , Taylor Allen and Bailey Tollison represented the tenant, Faurecia Interior Systems Inc., in leasing 5,918 square feet located at 84 Villa Road, Greenville , from the landlord, Capital Real Estate Southeast LLC.

, and represented the tenant, Faurecia Interior Systems Inc., in leasing located at , from the landlord, Capital Real Estate Southeast LLC. Ralph Settle and Dillon Swayngim represented the tenant, American Plant & Equipment LLC, in leasing 10,000 square feet located at 1101 Syphrit Road, Wellford , from the landlord, Source One LLC.

and represented the tenant, American Plant & Equipment LLC, in leasing located at , from the landlord, Source One LLC. John Montgomery , Garrett Scott and Brockton Hall represented the tenant, Aircond, in leasing 2,400 square feet located at 120 Old Mill Road, Greenville , from the landlord, Professional Office Rentals LLC.

, and represented the tenant, Aircond, in leasing located at , from the landlord, Professional Office Rentals LLC. John Montgomery , Garrett Scott and Brockton Hall represented the landlord, Suncap Spartanburg LLC, in leasing 213,200 square feet at 1021 Tyger Lake Road, Spartanburg , to an undisclosed tenant.

, and represented the landlord, Suncap Spartanburg LLC, in leasing at , to an undisclosed tenant. Frank Hammond represented the seller, Johnson Properties II LLC, in selling 4,000 square feet located at 1 Cox St., Greenville , to the buyer, Walduns Tanning Services.

represented the seller, Johnson Properties II LLC, in selling located at , to the buyer, Walduns Tanning Services. Richard Barrett and Brannan Hudson represented the landlord, LowCountry Craft Distribution, in leasing 3,193 square feet located at 197 Ridgeview Center Drive, Duncan , from the tenant, 197 Ridgeview LLC.

and represented the landlord, LowCountry Craft Distribution, in leasing located at , from the tenant, 197 Ridgeview LLC. Richard Barrett and Brannan Hudson represented the landlord, Garlington Park LLC, in leasing 900 square feet of office space located at 319 Garlington Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Traditional Midwife Services LLC.

and represented the landlord, Garlington Park LLC, in leasing of office space located at , to the tenant, Traditional Midwife Services LLC. Richard Barrett and Brannan Hudson represented the landlord, Garlington Park LLC, in leasing 4,205 square feet of flex space located at 319 Garlington Road, Greenville , to the tenant, NJAAHK LLC.

and represented the landlord, Garlington Park LLC, in leasing of flex space located at , to the tenant, NJAAHK LLC. Richard Barrett and Brannan Hudson represented the landlord, Garlington Park LLC, in leasing 1,626 square feet of office space located at 319 Garlington Road, Greenville , to the tenant, MD Inc.

and represented the landlord, Garlington Park LLC, in leasing of office space located at , to the tenant, MD Inc. Richard Barrett and Brannan Hudson represented the landlord, Thomas Centre LLC, in leasing 2,647 square feet of flex space located at 111 Smith Hines Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Caris Healthcare.

and represented the landlord, Thomas Centre LLC, in leasing of flex space located at , to the tenant, Caris Healthcare. Richard Barrett and Brannan Hudson represented the landlord, Peter Weismann/Kinney Hill Associates, in leasing 1,350 square feet of office space located at 105 Corporate Drive, Spartanburg , to the tenant, Source One Corporation.

and represented the landlord, Peter Weismann/Kinney Hill Associates, in leasing of office space located at , to the tenant, Source One Corporation. Brantley Anderson , Taylor Allen and Bailey Tollison represented the landlord, Welltower OM Group LLC, in leasing 3,251 square feet located at 10 Enterprise Blvd., Greenville , to the tenant, Express Pediatric Care PA.

, and represented the landlord, Welltower OM Group LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Express Pediatric Care PA. Frank Hammond represented the seller, Brunelle Properties, in selling 0.5 acres located at 10 W. Stone Ave., Greenville , to the buyer, Moe-Rizon LLC.

represented the seller, Brunelle Properties, in selling located at , to the buyer, Moe-Rizon LLC. Frank Hammond represented the buyer, Claiborne, in purchasing 12.6 acres located on Fairview Road in Simpsonville , from the seller, Martin Family Limited Partnership L.P.

represented the buyer, Claiborne, in purchasing located on , from the seller, Martin Family Limited Partnership L.P. Scott Burgess and Lance Byars represented the tenant, Ultratan Inc, in leasing 1,625 square feet of retail space located in the Shops at Publix Pavilion in Greenwood , from the landlord, ZP No.280 LLC.

and represented the tenant, Ultratan Inc, in leasing of retail space located in the , from the landlord, ZP No.280 LLC. Scott Burgess and Lance Byars represented the landlord, Pacific West Land, in leasing 1,400 square feet of retail space located at 1411 Floyd Baker Blvd., Gaffney , to the tenant, Jersey Mike’s.

and represented the landlord, Pacific West Land, in leasing of retail space located at , to the tenant, Jersey Mike’s. Frank Hammond represented the seller, Whitaker TR LLC, in selling 8 acres located on Hawkins Road in Travelers Rest , to the buyer, Palmetto State Capital LLC.

represented the seller, Whitaker TR LLC, in selling located on , to the buyer, Palmetto State Capital LLC. Frank Hammond represented the tenant, SC Telco Federal Credit Union, in leasing 1,540 square feet located at 117 Batesville Road, Simpsonville , from the landlord, NV LLC.

represented the tenant, SC Telco Federal Credit Union, in leasing located at , from the landlord, NV LLC. Scott Burgess and Lance Byars represented the landlord, Hughes Investments, in leasing 3,400 square feet of restaurant space located at 2100 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville , to the tenant, Fratello’s Restaurant LLC.

and represented the landlord, Hughes Investments, in leasing of restaurant space located at , to the tenant, Fratello’s Restaurant LLC. Scott Burgess and Lance Byars represented the landlord, Woodruff Road SC LLC, in leasing 1,716 square feet of retail space located at 1118 Woodruff Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Crumbl Cookies.

and represented the landlord, Woodruff Road SC LLC, in leasing of retail space located at , to the tenant, Crumbl Cookies. Greyson Furnas represented the seller, Ontop Inc., in selling 4,000 square feet located at 4500 Hwy. 81 N., Anderson , to the tenant, Karim Ali.

represented the seller, Ontop Inc., in selling located at , to the tenant, Karim Ali. John Montgomery , Garrett Scott and Brockton Hall represented the tenant, GSP North America, in leasing 55,963 square feet of industrial space located at 2725 New Cut Road, Spartanburg , from the landlord, Becknell Industrial.

, and represented the tenant, GSP North America, in leasing of industrial space located at , from the landlord, Becknell Industrial. Richard Barrett and Brannan Hudson represented the landlord, MTB Properties LLC, in leasing 10,400 square feet of flex space located at 535 Brookshire Road, Greer , to the tenant, Mungo Homes Inc.

and represented the landlord, MTB Properties LLC, in leasing of flex space located at , to the tenant, Mungo Homes Inc. Don Moss , Chris Neal , Dillon Swayngim and Ralph Settle represented the tenant, Cardin Foods, in leasing 48,000 square feet of industrial space located at 4950 Orchard Park Blvd., Spartanburg , from the landlord, Redland Group.

, , and represented the tenant, Cardin Foods, in leasing of industrial space located at , from the landlord, Redland Group. Ralph Settle and Dillon Swayngim represented the tenant, The Stevens Law Firm PA, in leasing 2,168 square feet of office space located at 1088 N. Church St., Greenville , from the landlord, Audere Est Facere LLC.

and represented the tenant, The Stevens Law Firm PA, in leasing of office space located at , from the landlord, Audere Est Facere LLC. Brantley Anderson, Taylor Allen and Bailey Tollison represented the landlord, US REIF ICP South Carolina LLC, in leasing 11,998 square feet of office space located at 1 Independence Point, Greenville, to the tenant, Quest Global Services-NA Inc.

AVISON YOUNG ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Rob Howell and Kristin Cameron McDonald represented the landlord, Hudson Valley Management, in leasing 22,950 square feet of industrial warehouse space located at 2605 Anderson Road, Greenville, to the tenant, Softshirts LLC.

John Odom and Rakan Draz represented the landlord, LaFrance Partners LLC, in leasing 1,200 square feet of retail space located at 6811 Calhoun Memorial Hwy., Easley , to the tenant, Metro by T-Mobile.

and represented the landlord, LaFrance Partners LLC, in leasing of retail space located at , to the tenant, Metro by T-Mobile. Rakan Draz and John Odom represented the landlord, Two Scores Properties LLC, in leasing a 1,400-square-foot space located at 1296 Pendleton St., Greenville , to the tenant, Arcane Remedies LLC.

and represented the landlord, Two Scores Properties LLC, in leasing a space located at , to the tenant, Arcane Remedies LLC. Rakan Draz and John Odom represented the landlord, Two Scores Properties LLC, in leasing a 1,400-square-foot space located at 1296 Pendleton St., Greenville , to the tenant, Revival Butchery Ltd.

and represented the landlord, Two Scores Properties LLC, in leasing a space located at , to the tenant, Revival Butchery Ltd. Rakan Draz and John Odom represented the landlord, Amalien Properties LLC, in leasing a 1,000-square-foot retail space located at 1284 Pendleton St., Greenville , to the tenant, The Fringed Gypsy LLC.

and represented the landlord, Amalien Properties LLC, in leasing a retail space located at , to the tenant, The Fringed Gypsy LLC. Rakan Draz and John Odom represented the landlord, Windward Partners XVI LLC, in leasing 826 square feet of retail space located at 578 Perry Avenue, Greenville , to the tenant, Reedy Construction Group.

and represented the landlord, Windward Partners XVI LLC, in leasing of retail space located at , to the tenant, Reedy Construction Group. Rhett Craig , Chris Prince and Ned Reynolds represented the landlord, Rhett Street LLC, in leasing a 5,765-square-foot office space located at 511 Rhett St., Greenville , to the tenant, Norbord Panels USA Inc. Marty Navarro of NRE Property Group LLC represented the tenant.

, and represented the landlord, Rhett Street LLC, in leasing a office space located at , to the tenant, Norbord Panels USA Inc. of NRE Property Group LLC represented the tenant. Rhett Craig , Chris Prince and Ned Reynolds represented the seller, Madurai LLC, in selling a 12,000-square-foot office building located at 1403 E. Greenville St., Anderson , to the buyer, Greenleaf Capital Partners LLC. Casey Keitchen represented the buyer.

, and represented the seller, Madurai LLC, in selling a office building located at , to the buyer, Greenleaf Capital Partners LLC. represented the buyer. Rakan Draz , John Odom and James McKay represented the landlord, RVS Partners LLC, in leasing 1,750 square feet of retail space located at 219 Pelham Road, Greenville , to the tenant, The Smokers Club Inc.

, and represented the landlord, RVS Partners LLC, in leasing of retail space located at , to the tenant, The Smokers Club Inc. Christopher Prince, Rhett Craig and Ned Reynolds represented the landlord, 656 S. Main Investors LLC, in leasing 3,614 square feet of office space located at 656 S. Main St., Suite 300, Greenville, to the tenant, Rosemont Holdings LLC.

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD | THALHIMER ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Brian J. Young, Elliott Fayssoux and Kacie Jackson represented the landlord, in a 55,963-square-foot lease expansion located at 2725 New Cut Road, Spartanburg, with the tenant, GSP NA.

Kyle Berdugo and Laura Harmon represented the tenant, Jedson Engineering, in leasing 4,169 square feet of office space located at 700 Executive Center Drive, Greenville .

and represented the tenant, Jedson Engineering, in leasing of office space located at . Laura Harmon and Kyle Berdugo represented the seller, North Greenville University, in selling a 3,500-square-foot medical office building located at 18-20 Memorial Medical Drive, Greenville, to the buyer, DJNT Investments LLC.

COLDWELL BANKER COMMERCIAL CAINE ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Sammy DuBose represented the landlord, Verdae Properties LLC, in a lease renewal for a 34,577-square-foot retail space located at The Welcome Center, 20 Haywood Road, Greenville, with the tenant, Michael’s Stores Inc.

Sammy DuBose and David Sigmon represented the seller, 153 Associates LLC, in selling a 1.36-acre lot located at Riverchase Business Park, Hwy. 153, Piedmont , to the buyer, Upstate Oral Maxillofacial Surgery LLC.

and represented the seller, 153 Associates LLC, in selling a lot located at , to the buyer, Upstate Oral Maxillofacial Surgery LLC. Pete Brett , David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the buyer, Rock One LLC , in purchasing a 1,500-square-foot retail building on 0.06 acres located at 120 Lebby St., Pelzer , from the seller, Jordan C. Smith.

, and represented the buyer, , in purchasing a retail building on located at , from the seller, Jordan C. Smith. Sammy DuBose represented the sellers, Everett E. and Nancy A. Collin, in selling 7.967 acres located on SC Hwy. 418 in Fountain Inn , to the buyer, South Industrial Property Partnership LLC.

represented the sellers, Everett E. and Nancy A. Collin, in selling located on , to the buyer, South Industrial Property Partnership LLC. Robert Zimmerman represented the landlord, 233 Greenville LLC, in leasing a 1,335-square-foot office space located at 233 N. Main St., Suite 8, Greenville , to the tenant, Artisan Food Solutions LLC.

represented the landlord, 233 Greenville LLC, in leasing a office space located at , to the tenant, Artisan Food Solutions LLC. Sammy DuBose represented the landlord, Verdae Properties LLC, in a lease renewal for a 2,000-square-foot retail space located at Marketplace Shopping Center, 2445-B Laurens Road, Greenville , with the tenant, H & R Block Eastern Enterprises Inc.

represented the landlord, Verdae Properties LLC, in a lease renewal for a retail space located at , with the tenant, H & R Block Eastern Enterprises Inc. Pete Brett , David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the landlord, Fairway Lane LLC, in leasing a 1,750 square-foot office space located at 408-A N. Church St., Greenville , to the tenant, Success Mortgage Partners Inc.

, and represented the landlord, Fairway Lane LLC, in leasing a office space located at , to the tenant, Success Mortgage Partners Inc. Sammy DuBose represented the landlord, Thrift Group Inc., in a lease renewal for a 5,220-square-foot retail space located at 423 Oak Road, Piedmont , with the tenant, Sun Solutions of the Upstate LLC.

represented the landlord, Thrift Group Inc., in a lease renewal for a retail space located at , with the tenant, Sun Solutions of the Upstate LLC. Pete Brett and T Cox represented the landlord, SUSO4 Armstrong LP, in leasing a 1,500-square-foot retail space located at Armstrong Plaza, 1103 N. Main St., Unit 20, Fountain Inn , to the tenant, NeoComm SC Inc. d/b/a Boost Mobile.

and represented the landlord, SUSO4 Armstrong LP, in leasing a retail space located at , to the tenant, NeoComm SC Inc. d/b/a Boost Mobile. Tim Satterfield and Wiley North represented the landlord, Richardson and Sons Enterprises Inc., in leasing a 4,500-square-foot office building located at 371 Successful Way, Spartanburg , to the tenant, City Gate Ministries International.

and represented the landlord, Richardson and Sons Enterprises Inc., in leasing a office building located at , to the tenant, City Gate Ministries International. Tim Satterfield represented the landlord, Eyedoc LLC, in leasing a 1,056-square-foot office space located at 397 E. Henry St., Spartanburg , to the tenant, Carolina Wellness, a division of MidLevel Health.

represented the landlord, Eyedoc LLC, in leasing a office space located at , to the tenant, Carolina Wellness, a division of MidLevel Health. Wiley North represented the seller, Kenneth L. Lemley Jr., in selling a 3,344-square-foot office/retail/flex building on 0.46 acres located at 449 W. Centennial St., Spartanburg , to the buyer, Hope Ministry Network Inc.

represented the seller, Kenneth L. Lemley Jr., in selling a office/retail/flex building on located at , to the buyer, Hope Ministry Network Inc. Tim Satterfield represented the landlord, Mary Black Foundation Inc., in a 3,410-square-foot office space lease renewal located at 349 E. Main St., 2nd Floor, Spartanburg , with the tenant, Raymond James & Associates Inc.

represented the landlord, Mary Black Foundation Inc., in a office space lease renewal located at , with the tenant, Raymond James & Associates Inc. Matt Vanvick and T Cox represented the landlord, J & T Holdings LLC, in leasing a 753-square-foot office space located at 1040 W. Washington St., Greenville , to the tenant, Ecendance, Ecommerce & Digital Marketing.

and represented the landlord, J & T Holdings LLC, in leasing a office space located at , to the tenant, Ecendance, Ecommerce & Digital Marketing. Pete Brett , David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the tenant, 4 Rooms LLC, in leasing a 4,500-square-foot industrial flex space located at Merovan Center, 1200 Woodruff Road, Unit A-9, Greenville , from the landlord, Zeta Partnership LLC.

, and represented the tenant, 4 Rooms LLC, in leasing a industrial flex space located at , from the landlord, Zeta Partnership LLC. Pete Brett , David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the landlord, Carolina Living Real Estate LLC, in leasing a 1,950-square-foot office space located at 337 Prado Way, Greenville , to the tenant, Wyatt Brothers Financial LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Carolina Living Real Estate LLC, in leasing a office space located at , to the tenant, Wyatt Brothers Financial LLC. Pete Brett , David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the landlord, Shelmore Property Co. LLC, in leasing a 1,300-square-foot retail space located at 150 Tanner Road, Suite A, Greenville , to the tenant, The Hair Society.

, and represented the landlord, Shelmore Property Co. LLC, in leasing a retail space located at , to the tenant, The Hair Society. Sammy DuBose represented the buyer, Turn One Properties LLC, in purchasing a 13,171-square-foot industrial building situated on 1.2 acres located at 9 Ellwood Court, Greenville , from the seller, Rollout LLC.

represented the buyer, Turn One Properties LLC, in purchasing a industrial building situated on located at , from the seller, Rollout LLC. Tim Satterfield represented the buyer, Big Bend Falls LLC, in purchasing a 5,272-square-foot office building situated on 0.51 acres located at 216 E. Henry St., Spartanburg , from the seller, Henry Street LLC.

represented the buyer, Big Bend Falls LLC, in purchasing a office building situated on located at , from the seller, Henry Street LLC. Pete Brett , David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the tenant, Holliday Ingram LLC, in a lease renewal and expansion for a 5,700-squre-foot office space located at 25 E. Court St., Suites 201 and 202, Spartanburg , the landlord, from Kent Properties LLC.

, and represented the tenant, Holliday Ingram LLC, in a lease renewal and expansion for a office space located at , the landlord, from Kent Properties LLC. Pete Brett , David Sigmon , Matt Vanvick and T Cox represented the landlord, Immanuel Holdings LLC, in leasing a 1,200-square-foot retail space located at Hillcrest Marketplace, 647 S.E. Main St., Unit 3, Simpsonville , to the tenant, Beautifully Marked Esthetics LLC.

, , and represented the landlord, Immanuel Holdings LLC, in leasing a retail space located at , to the tenant, Beautifully Marked Esthetics LLC. Pete Brett , David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the buyer, Lazarus-Shouse Model Homes LLC, in purchasing a 2,200-square-foot office condominium on 0.034 acres located at 12 Waite St., Unit D, Greenville , from the seller, 312 Grove Road LLC.

, and represented the buyer, Lazarus-Shouse Model Homes LLC, in purchasing a office condominium on located at , from the seller, 312 Grove Road LLC. Pete Brett , David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the seller, Legrand Office Property LLC, in selling a 3,000-square-foot office condominium on 0.034 acres located at 310 Mills Ave., Suite 103, Greenville , to the buyer, Didiega Properties LLC.

, and represented the seller, Legrand Office Property LLC, in selling a office condominium on located at , to the buyer, Didiega Properties LLC. Pete Brett , David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the buyer, Vertical Strategies LLC, in purchasing of a 3,700-square-feet medical office on 0.36 acres located at 713 Pendleton St., Greenville , from the seller, Innovate Holdings LLC.

, and represented the buyer, Vertical Strategies LLC, in purchasing of a medical office on located at , from the seller, Innovate Holdings LLC. Tim Satterfield represented the sellers, John A. Jordan, Carmen S. Loudermilk and Jacqueline L. Brown, in selling 13 acres located on Billings Road in Enoree , to the buyers, Barton C. Mitchell Sr. and Barton C. Mitchell II.

represented the sellers, John A. Jordan, Carmen S. Loudermilk and Jacqueline L. Brown, in selling located on , to the buyers, Barton C. Mitchell Sr. and Barton C. Mitchell II. Pete Brett , David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the landlord, Tempo Holdings LLC, in leasing a 1,500-square-foot office space located at 2 Whitsett St., Greenville , to the tenant, Palmetto Industrial Products LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Tempo Holdings LLC, in leasing a office space located at , to the tenant, Palmetto Industrial Products LLC. T Cox represented the tenant, Phoenix Automation Services Ltd., in leasing a 2,015-square-foot industrial space located at The Brandi Building, 203 Greer Drive, Unit 3, Simpsonville, from the landlord, Cynthia J. Cox.

LEE & ASSOCIATES ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Chad Stepp, Randall Bentley and Kevin Bentley represented the landlord, Anderson Warehouse LLC, in leasing 121,000 square feet located at 2 Greentree Road, Anderson, to the tenant, Electrolux Home Products Inc.

James McKay and Randall Bentley represented the landlord, Sikes Properties LLC, in leasing 1,808 square feet located at 5151 Pelham Road, Suite B, Greenville , to the tenant, Liquor & Wine World.

and represented the landlord, Sikes Properties LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Liquor & Wine World. Jordan Skellie and Adam D. Padgett represented the landlord, Victor LeBron, in a 8,000-square-foot lease renewal located at 4220 S. Church St., Roebuck , with the tenant, Alliance North America Inc.

and represented the landlord, Victor LeBron, in a lease renewal located at , with the tenant, Alliance North America Inc. Darath Mackie represented the landlord, SEPP Inc., in a 6,326-square-foot lease renewal located at 1110 W. Butler Road, Suite AB, Greenville , with the tenant, Deck Masters Contracting LLC.

represented the landlord, SEPP Inc., in a lease renewal located at , with the tenant, Deck Masters Contracting LLC. Randall Bentley represented the landlord, Friddle & Friddle LLC II, in a 4,528-square-foot lease renewal located at 525 Congaree Road, Greenville , with the tenant, T-Mobile South LLC.

represented the landlord, Friddle & Friddle LLC II, in a lease renewal located at , with the tenant, T-Mobile South LLC. Andrew Harrill represented the buyer, Remoca Corporation, in purchasing 23,000 square feet located at 103-105 E. Butler Road, Mauldin , from the seller, Borrowdale Properties LLC.

represented the buyer, Remoca Corporation, in purchasing located at , from the seller, Borrowdale Properties LLC. Andrew Harrill represented the landlord, Remoca Corporation, in leasing 3,200 square feet located at 1170 Woodruff Road, Suites 1 and 2, Greenville , to the tenant, Steal of a Deal Furniture & More LLC.

represented the landlord, Remoca Corporation, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Steal of a Deal Furniture & More LLC. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the seller, RTL Properties LLC, in selling 45,000 square feet located at 200 Brozzini Court, Greenville , to the buyer, Amihoud Tal.

, and represented the seller, RTL Properties LLC, in selling located at , to the buyer, Amihoud Tal. Randall Bentley represented the landlord, Armaly Properties LLC, in a 1,524-square-foot lease renewal located at 8595 Pelham Road, Suite 600, Greenville , with the tenant, Lawson Chiropractic Wellness.

represented the landlord, Armaly Properties LLC, in a lease renewal located at , with the tenant, Lawson Chiropractic Wellness. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the landlord, Grammer Properties LLC, in leasing 8,250 square feet located at 466 Fairforest Way, Greenville , to the tenant, X-Ray Industries LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Grammer Properties LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, X-Ray Industries LLC. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the landlord, Meyer Tool Inc., in a 11,203-square-foot lease renewal and expansion located at 7660 Pelham Road, Suite AB, Greenville , with the tenant, Industrial Project Innovation LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Meyer Tool Inc., in a lease renewal and expansion located at , with the tenant, Industrial Project Innovation LLC. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the landlord, Bell, Garrett, Lathan LLC, in leasing 6,000 square feet located at 1310 Garlington Road, Suite I, Greenville , to the tenant, LeafFilter North Inc.

, and represented the landlord, Bell, Garrett, Lathan LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, LeafFilter North Inc. Andrew Harrill represented the seller, Maples Properties LLC, in selling 2,185 square feet located at 62 Saint Mark Road, Taylors , to the buyer, Run the Race LLC.

represented the seller, Maples Properties LLC, in selling located at , to the buyer, Run the Race LLC. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the landlord, Dreibrodt, Allison and Corbin LLC, in leasing 8,700 square feet located at 1105 Old Buncombe Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Wheelman Properties LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Dreibrodt, Allison and Corbin LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Wheelman Properties LLC. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the landlord, Friddle Pelham LLC, in a 19,200-square-foot lease renewal of 105 Ben Hamby Drive, Suite F, Greenville , with the tenant, Optibelt Corporation.

, and represented the landlord, Friddle Pelham LLC, in a lease renewal of , with the tenant, Optibelt Corporation. Andrew Harrill , Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the seller, Rollout LLC, in selling 13,171 square feet located at 9 Ellwood Court, Greenville , to the buyer, Turn One Properties LLC.

, , and represented the seller, Rollout LLC, in selling located at , to the buyer, Turn One Properties LLC. Darath Mackie represented the seller, Noble Moose Holdings LLC, in selling 2,000 square feet located at 870 Cleveland St., Unit D, Greenville , to the buyers, Michael S. Dennis and Patricia R. Dennis.

represented the seller, Noble Moose Holdings LLC, in selling located at , to the buyers, Michael S. Dennis and Patricia R. Dennis. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the landlord, Holland Oaks LLC, in leasing 2,894 square feet located at 96 Brookfield Oaks Drive, Suite 100, Greenville , to the tenant, Cardinal Health 414 LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Holland Oaks LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Cardinal Health 414 LLC. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the tenant, Luxor Scientific LLC, in leasing 3,000 square feet located at 1322 Miller Road, Greenville , from the landlord, Brock Commercial Properties LLC.

, and represented the tenant, Luxor Scientific LLC, in leasing located at , from the landlord, Brock Commercial Properties LLC. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the landlord, Peter & Martha LLC, in leasing 9,388 square feet located 126 Corporate Drive, Suite D, Simpsonville , to the tenant, White Water Gear Inc.

, and represented the landlord, Peter & Martha LLC, in leasing located , to the tenant, White Water Gear Inc. Jordan Skellie and Adam D. Padgett represented the buyer, Jeff Allen, in purchasing 7,200 square feet located at 442 S. Church St., Spartanburg , from the seller, JKP Properties LLC.

and represented the buyer, Jeff Allen, in purchasing located at , from the seller, JKP Properties LLC. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the landlord, HSBUILDCO LLC, in leasing 10,000 square feet located at 105 Prosperity Blvd., Piedmont , to the tenant, Carolina Finance Holdings.

, and represented the landlord, HSBUILDCO LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Carolina Finance Holdings. Andrew Harrill represented the landlord, Remoca Corporation, in leasing 1,500 square feet located at 103-105 E. Butler Road, Suite A, Mauldin , to the tenant, Kim Chee Asian Market.

represented the landlord, Remoca Corporation, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Kim Chee Asian Market. Andrew Harrill represented the landlord, Remoca Corporation, in leasing 1,500 square feet located at 103-105 E. Butler Road, Suite I, Mauldin , to the tenant, Shining Star Tutoring LLC.

represented the landlord, Remoca Corporation, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Shining Star Tutoring LLC. Darath Mackie and Randall Bentley represented the landlord, Friddle & Friddle LLC, in leasing 970 square feet located at 3552-A Highway 153, Powdersville , to the tenant, TBP Tax & Accounting LLC.

and represented the landlord, Friddle & Friddle LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, TBP Tax & Accounting LLC. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the seller, William A Stubbs, in selling 8,910 square feet located at 768 Mauldin Road, Greenville , to the buyer, TRI SC Real Estate LLC.

, and represented the seller, William A Stubbs, in selling located at , to the buyer, TRI SC Real Estate LLC. Andrew Harrill represented the seller, Ulricke H Wilson, in selling 2.59 acres located at Nash Mill Road and Hwy. 418 in Fountain Inn , to the buyer, Heritage Land & Timber.

represented the seller, Ulricke H Wilson, in selling located at , to the buyer, Heritage Land & Timber. Andrew Harrill represented the landlord, Sulkor LLC, in a 527-square-foot lease renewal located at 25 Concourse Way, Greer , to the tenant, Batson Construction.

represented the landlord, Sulkor LLC, in a lease renewal located at , to the tenant, Batson Construction. Randall Bentley, Adam Padgett and Jordan Skellie represented the landlord, GCP Building I LLC, in leasing 41,435 square feet located at 678 Brockman McClimon Road, Suite A, Greer, to the tenant, Total Packaging Companys Inc.

NAI EARLE FURMAN ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Andrew Hewitt, Shane Knight and John Bauknight represented the landlord, Young Properties Inc, in leasing 12,000 square feet of industrial space located at 105 Southport Road, Suite B, Spartanburg, to the tenant, Wine and Gifts LLC.

Stuart Smith represented the landlords, Bright Investment I LLC, and Properties LLC, in leasing a 10,000-square-foot industrial property located at 297 Tucapau Road, Duncan , to the tenant, Myaderm Inc.

represented the landlords, Bright Investment I LLC, and Properties LLC, in leasing a industrial property located at , to the tenant, Myaderm Inc. Bill Sims and Will Freeman represented the landlord, Saddle Brook Properties LLC, in leasing a 2,600-square-foot retail space located at 1099 E Butler Road, Suite 101, Greenville , to the tenant, Chun Chun Asian Cuisine LLC.

and represented the landlord, Saddle Brook Properties LLC, in leasing a retail space located at , to the tenant, Chun Chun Asian Cuisine LLC. Jake Van Gieson and Chandler Ayers represented the landlord, Metro Drive Investments LLC, in leasing 6,108 square feet of industrial space located at 180 Metro Drive, Spartanburg , to the tenant, Tekna Packaging Inc.

and represented the landlord, Metro Drive Investments LLC, in leasing of industrial space located at , to the tenant, Tekna Packaging Inc. Stuart Smith represented the landlord, Cat-Dog Developers LLC, in leasing a 2,500-square-foot industrial space located at 119 Ian Court, Suite I, Spartanburg , to the tenant, Buckley Brothers LLC.

represented the landlord, Cat-Dog Developers LLC, in leasing a industrial space located at , to the tenant, Buckley Brothers LLC. Keith Jones and McNeil Epps represented the landlord, Hawkins Law Firm, in leasing a 2,800-square-foot office space located at 607 Pendleton St., Suite 101B, Greenville , to the tenant, Novus Advisors LLC.

and represented the landlord, Hawkins Law Firm, in leasing a office space located at , to the tenant, Novus Advisors LLC. Keith Jones and McNeil Epps represented the landlord, Brookstone Ventures of Greenville LLC, in leasing a 6,262-square-foot office space located at 536 Old Howell Road, Greenville, to the tenant, Medbridge Healthcare LLC.

ALINE CAPITAL ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Ryan Robertson, Cheyenne Miranda and Graham Hardaway represented the buyer, Hope Ministry Network Inc., in purchasing 3,200 square feet located at 449 W. Centennial St., Spartanburg, from the seller, Kenneth L. Lemley Jr.

Ryan Robertson , Cheyenne Miranda and Graham Hardaway represented the seller, ANDA Enterprises LLC, in selling 2,500 square feet located at 511 N. Main St., Mauldin , to the buyer, Fridas Mexican Restaurant LLC.

, and represented the seller, ANDA Enterprises LLC, in selling located at , to the buyer, Fridas Mexican Restaurant LLC. Ryan Robertson , Cheyenne Miranda and Graham Hardaway represented the landlord, Centre East Properties LLC, in leasing 1,800 square feet located at 4200 E. North St., Greenville , to the tenant, Carolina Speech & Hearing Inc.

, and represented the landlord, Centre East Properties LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Carolina Speech & Hearing Inc. Ryan Robertson , Cheyenne Miranda and Graham Hardaway represented the landlord, Laurens Shared Workspaces, in leasing 1,000 square feet located at 205-B N. Laurens St., Greenville , to the tenant, Zenith Real Estate.

, and represented the landlord, Laurens Shared Workspaces, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Zenith Real Estate. Ryan Robertson , Cheyenne Miranda and Graham Hardaway represented the tenant, Fadi Chris Khalaf, in leasing 1,365 square feet located at 654 Fairview Road, Simpsonville , from the landlord, Fairview Road Partners LLP.

, and represented the tenant, Fadi Chris Khalaf, in leasing located at , from the landlord, Fairview Road Partners LLP. Ryan Robertson, Cheyenne Miranda and Graham Hardaway represented the sublessee, Rocky Moo LLC, in subleasing 1,649 square feet located at 3608 Pelham Road, Greenville, from the sublessor, Palmetto Reader LLC.

SPENCER HINES PROPERTIES ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Andy Hayes and Ben Hines facilitated the sale of 66.2 acres located at 199 Mayson Cove Drive, Inman, between the buyers, Ashley and Lynn Bullington, and the seller, Charles Gilliam.

Lynn Spencer facilitated the sale of a 30,000-square-foot industrial space located at 1550 International Drive, Spartanburg , between the buyer, Southwest Tech, and the seller, ARTEP.

facilitated the sale of a industrial space located at , between the buyer, Southwest Tech, and the seller, ARTEP. Andy Hayes and Ben Hines facilitated the sale of a 9,000-square-foot investment property located at 3130 Grady Road, Mullins , between the buyer, Norman Resources Group, and the seller, RBW Group.

and facilitated the sale of a investment property located at , between the buyer, Norman Resources Group, and the seller, RBW Group. Andy Hayes and Ben Hines facilitated the sale of 1.14 acres located at 1675 E. Main St., Duncan , between the buyer, Associated Realty Partners, and the seller, ROIF Highway 290 West.

and facilitated the sale of located at , between the buyer, Associated Realty Partners, and the seller, ROIF Highway 290 West. Guy Harris and Guy Harris Jr. facilitated the sale of a 3,200-square-foot office space located at 1410 Skylyn Drive, Spartanburg , between the buyer, The Brand LLC, and the seller, 1410 Skylyn Prop. LLC.

and facilitated the sale of a office space located at , between the buyer, The Brand LLC, and the seller, 1410 Skylyn Prop. LLC. Andy Hayes and Ben Hines facilitated the sale of a 12,692-square-foot office space located at 1075 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs , between the buyer, CCRII Of Spartanburg, and the seller, North & West Grove Properties.

and facilitated the sale of a office space located at , between the buyer, CCRII Of Spartanburg, and the seller, North & West Grove Properties. Guy Harris , Guy Harris Jr , Andy Hayes and Ben Hines facilitated the leasing of a 5,511-square-foot office space located at 740 Oak Grove Road, Spartanburg , between the tenant, R Mathis 002 and the landlord, Patrick Knie.

, , and facilitated the leasing of a office space located at , between the tenant, R Mathis 002 and the landlord, Patrick Knie. Guy Harris and Guy Harris Jr. facilitated the leasing of a 10,378-square-foot office space located at 1650 Skylyn Drive, Spartanburg , between the tenant, ADCS Clinics, and the landlord, Altera Mary Black.

and facilitated the leasing of a office space located at , between the tenant, ADCS Clinics, and the landlord, Altera Mary Black. Andy Hayes and Ben Hines facilitated the leasing of a 27,500-square-foot industrial space located at 1700 Victor Hill Drive, Duncan , between the tenant, LEL International, and the landlord, Big Sky Properties.

and facilitated the leasing of a industrial space located at , between the tenant, LEL International, and the landlord, Big Sky Properties. Mike Tan , Guy Harris and Guy Harris Jr. facilitated the leasing of a 400-square-foot office space located at 269 S. Church St., Unit 210, Spartanburg , between the tenant, Healthy Spines, and the landlord, Case Group.

, and facilitated the leasing of a office space located at , between the tenant, Healthy Spines, and the landlord, Case Group. Dale Seay facilitated the leasing of a 2,795-square-foot retail space located at 1000 N. Pine St., Unit 32, Spartanburg , between the tenant, Walgreen Co, and the landlord, Baker & Baker.

facilitated the leasing of a retail space located at , between the tenant, Walgreen Co, and the landlord, Baker & Baker. Guy Harris , Guy Harris Jr. , Mike Tan and Craig Jacobs facilitated the leasing of a 1,075-square-foot office space located at 8811 Warren H Abernathy Hwy., Suite B, Spartanburg , between the tenant, Spartanburg County Democratic Party, and the landlord, Newlands Real Estate.

, , and facilitated the leasing of a office space located at , between the tenant, Spartanburg County Democratic Party, and the landlord, Newlands Real Estate. Andy Hayes and Ben Hines facilitated the leasing of a 4,500-square-foot industrial space located 390 Mount Pleasant Road, Spartanburg , between the tenant, LTC Health Solutions, and the landlord, The Kinetic Group.

and facilitated the leasing of a industrial space located , between the tenant, LTC Health Solutions, and the landlord, The Kinetic Group. Dale Seay facilitated the leasing of a 1,344 square-foot office space located at 203 S. Pine St., Spartanburg, between the tenants, Kyle and Andrea Atkins, and the landlordm PS I Love You Ministries.

CBRE ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Trey Pennington represented the landlord in a 82,400-square-foot lease expansion located at 2010 Nazareth Church Road, Spartanburg.

Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in a 35,367-square-foot lease renewal at 101 N. Main St., Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in a lease renewal at . Brian Scurlock represented the landlord in leasing 18,242 square feet located at 908 Anderson St., Piedmont .

represented the landlord in leasing located at . Trey Pennington represented the landlord in a 16,875-square-foot lease renewal located at 204 Schmid Road, Anderson .

represented the landlord in a lease renewal located at . Tommy Molin represented the tenant in leasing 10,567 square feet located at 1600 Augusta St., Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing located at . Brian Scurlock and Nick Hollstegge represented the landlord in leasing 10,091 square feet located at 701 Easley Bridge Road, Greenville .

and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Charles Gouch represented the landlord in leasing 9,520 square feet located at 250 Commonwealth Drive, Greenville .

represented the landlord in leasing located at . Blaine Hart represented the tenant in leasing 9,520 square feet located at 250 Commonwealth Drive, Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing located at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the buyer in purchasing 7,917 square feet located at 122 Edgeworth St., Greenville.

, and represented the buyer in purchasing located at Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 7,917 square feet located at 122 Edgeworth St., Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 6,447 square feet located at 777 Lowndes Hill Road, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Charles Gouch and Blaine Hart represented the landlord in leasing 5,918 square feet located at 84 Villa Road, Greenville .

and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Blaine Hart and Ryan Clark represented the tenant in leasing 5,099 square feet located at 100 Powers Blvd., Powdersville .

and represented the tenant in leasing located at . Charles Gouch represented the tenant in leasing 4,705 square feet located at 15 S. Main St., Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing located at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in a 4,636-square-foot lease expansion located at 1 Marcus Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in a lease expansion located at . Blaine Hart represented the tenant in leasing 4,536 square feet located at 3115-D Brushy Creek Road, Greer .

represented the tenant in leasing located at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 4,169 square feet located at Park 37 in Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Blaine Hart and Ryan Clark represented the tenant in leasing 3,689 square feet located at 702 N. A St., Easley .

and represented the tenant in leasing located at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 2,218 square feet located at 75 Beattie Place, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Brian Scurlock and Tommy Molin represented the landlord in leasing 1,482 square feet located at 1067 Tiger Blvd., Clemson .

and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Brian Scurlock represented the tenant in leasing 1,400 square feet located at 1665 E. Main St., Duncan .

represented the tenant in leasing located at . Tommy Molin and Brian Scurlock represented the landlord in leasing 1,276 square feet located at 1067 Tiger Blvd., Clemson .

and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Brian Scurlock represented the tenant in leasing 1,200 square feet located at 108 Station Blvd., Anderson .

represented the tenant in leasing located at . Brittany Farrar represented the tenant in leasing 1,200 square feet located at 16 Powderhorn Road, Simpsonville .

represented the tenant in leasing located at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 1,154 square feet located at 300 N. Main St., Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in a 1,038-square-foot lease renewal located at Park 37 in Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in a lease renewal located at . Brian Scurlock represented the landlord in leasing 1,000 square feet located at 860 S. Church St., Greenville .

represented the landlord in leasing located at . Blaine Hart and Brittany Farrar represented the landlord in leasing 1,000 square feet located at 1613 E. North St., Greenville .

and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Justin Hirsch represented the seller in selling 50 acres located at 750 Jenkins Bridge Road, Simpsonville .

represented the seller in selling located at . Justin Hirsch and Trey Pennington represented the seller in selling 2.5 acres located at Highway 8 and I-85 in Pelzer .

and represented the seller in selling located at . Tommy Molin represented the seller in selling 1.14 acres located at 1665 E. Main St., Duncan.

PINTAIL CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the buyer, Kanin LLC, in purchasing a 12,000-square-foot flex investment building located at 2427 New Easley Hwy., Greenville, from the seller, Stylecraft Corporation.

Jeff Day represented the buyer, Fox Commercial Partners LLC, in purchasing two buildings on 1.4 acres located at 200 and 202 S. Main St., Mauldin , from the seller, Griffin James Milton II (Trust).

represented the buyer, Fox Commercial Partners LLC, in purchasing two buildings on located at , from the seller, Griffin James Milton II (Trust). Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the landlord, San Miguel Property Management LLC, in leasing a 1,490-square-foot office space located at 1122 S. Main St., Greenville , to the tenant, Interior Elements LLC.

and represented the landlord, San Miguel Property Management LLC, in leasing a office space located at , to the tenant, Interior Elements LLC. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the buyer, 111-A Powell Mill Holdings LLC, in purchasing a 2,800-square-foot medical office located at 111-A Powell Mill Road, Spartanburg , from the seller, Frick Investments LLC.

and represented the buyer, 111-A Powell Mill Holdings LLC, in purchasing a medical office located at , from the seller, Frick Investments LLC. Josh Tew represented the landlord, Kanine LLC, in leasing a 3,200-square-foot space located at 2421 New Easley Hwy., Greenville , to the tenant, Destino Church Inc.

represented the landlord, Kanine LLC, in leasing a space located at , to the tenant, Destino Church Inc. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the landlord, Kairos Holdings III LLC, in leasing a 1,450-square-foot retail space located at 20 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, Reliable Staffing Services Inc.

and represented the landlord, Kairos Holdings III LLC, in leasing a retail space located at , to the tenant, Reliable Staffing Services Inc. Lakin Parr and Jeff Day represented the buyer, Valley Falls 8915 LLC, in purchasing a vacant Rite Aid located at 8915 Valley Falls Road, Boiling Springs , from the seller, PASI Inc.

and represented the buyer, Valley Falls 8915 LLC, in purchasing a vacant Rite Aid located at , from the seller, PASI Inc. Ross Kester represented the seller, W&D Holdings LLC, in selling a 4,500-square-foot medical office building located at 3929 Hwy. 14, Greenville , to the buyer, Larry L. Huneycutt.

represented the seller, W&D Holdings LLC, in selling a medical office building located at , to the buyer, Larry L. Huneycutt. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the landlord, JWS Properties LLC, in leasing a 1,590-square-foot space located at 302 Ashby Park Lane, Greenville, to the tenant, Chrysalis Orofacial.

KDS COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Brad Doyle and Mark Ratchford represented the buyer, Grace Church, in purchasing a 111,650-square-foot building on 12.05 acres located at 999 Geer Hwy., Travelers Rest.