Dealmakers: Notable transactions – April 2021 – June 2021

Each quarter, in conjunction with our Commercial Real Estate issue, we publish notable commercial real estate transaction deals across the Upstate. For possible inclusion, submit information to dealmakers@communityjournals.com.

Transactions need to be from the most recent quarter and include all pertinent information: seller or lessor name, square footage or acreage, property address (with city) and buyer/lessee name. We prefer one email/document from each company with all transactions listed. Dealmakers are due on the 15th of the month following each end of quarter. For the November 5, 2021 CRE issue, Dealmakers are due October 15.

LANGSTON-BLACK REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Chuck Langston represented the seller in the selling of 123 acres located at the corner of Hwy. 101 and McElrath Road in Woodruff, to the buyer, Woodruff 101 Land Development LLC. Ford Elliott with SVN Blackstream represented the buyer.

Jim Griffin represented the seller, PWJ LP, in selling 5.7 acres located at the corner of Crestview and Sheffield roads in Easley , to the buyer, J. Scott Seagraves. Marcus Wise of EXP Realty LLC represented the buyer.

represented the seller, PWJ LP, in selling located at the corner of , to the buyer, J. Scott Seagraves. of EXP Realty LLC represented the buyer. Jeff Howell represented the buyer, Regency Investments of SC LLC, in purchasing a 12,880-square-foot office building located at 218 Trade St., Greer , from the seller, Emery Properties LLC. Chuck Langston represented the seller.

represented the buyer, Regency Investments of SC LLC, in purchasing a office building located at , from the seller, Emery Properties LLC. represented the seller. Roger Barnes represented the seller, Pleasant Grove Properties Inc. in selling Lot 1 located at 1425 S. Buncombe Road, Greer , to the buyer, Katazoom LLC. Chuck Langston represented the buyer.

represented the seller, Pleasant Grove Properties Inc. in selling Lot 1 located at , to the buyer, Katazoom LLC. represented the buyer. Chuck Langston represented the landlord, Safrit Real Estate Holdings LLC, in leasing a 3,000-square-foot space located at 410 W. Poinsett St., Greer , to the tenant, Chocolate Dream Shop. Jamie Bertolini of Solomon & Associates Real Estate represented the tenant.

represented the landlord, Safrit Real Estate Holdings LLC, in leasing a space located at , to the tenant, Chocolate Dream Shop. of Solomon & Associates Real Estate represented the tenant. Rick Hammett represented the seller, Roper Mtn Partners LLC, in selling 0. 991 acres on Roper Mountain Road in Greenville , to the buyer, Jackson Stone Properties LLC. Josh Tew and Monty Todd of Pintail Capital Partners represented the buyer.

represented the seller, Roper Mtn Partners LLC, in selling on , to the buyer, Jackson Stone Properties LLC. and of Pintail Capital Partners represented the buyer. Chuck Langston represented the buyer, Clemson Eye Seneca LLC, in purchasing 2.13 acres on Union Station Drive in Seneca , from the sellers, Pete and Faye Dimopoulos. Hope Tz Schmalzl of C. Dan Joyner represented the sellers.

represented the buyer, Clemson Eye Seneca LLC, in purchasing on , from the sellers, Pete and Faye Dimopoulos. of C. Dan Joyner represented the sellers. Jim Griffin and Bradley D. Toy represented the buyer, Sloop Lark Holdings — Lyman LLC, in purchasing a seven-unit, 7,200-square-foot retail building at 38-44 Groce Road, Lyman , from the seller. Angie Northrup of Agent Group Realty represented the seller.

and represented the buyer, Sloop Lark Holdings — Lyman LLC, in purchasing a retail building at , from the seller. of Agent Group Realty represented the seller. TL Baldree represented the sellers, Jane C. Foster and Patricia G. Shuman, in selling 3. 8 acres located at the corner of Sullivan Road and West Georgia Road in Simpsonville , to the buyer, V-Go Holdings, LLC. John Plank of SVN Blackstream represented the buyer.

represented the sellers, Jane C. Foster and Patricia G. Shuman, in selling located at the corner of , to the buyer, V-Go Holdings, LLC. of SVN Blackstream represented the buyer. Jim Griffin represented the landlord, Excalibur 3 LLC, in leasing a 4,642-square-foot space located at 556 Memorial Drive Extension, Suite D, Greer , to the tenant, Trapped in the Upstate. Rob Brissie of Cardinal Commercial Properties represented the tenant.

represented the landlord, Excalibur 3 LLC, in leasing a space located at , to the tenant, Trapped in the Upstate. of Cardinal Commercial Properties represented the tenant. Chuck Langston and Bradley D. Toy represented the seller, Copperland Holdings LLC, in selling a former Copper River Grill located at 102 Southern Center Way, Easley , to the buyer, Southern Center Way LLC. Daniel Holloway and Dustin Tenney of SVN Blackstream represented the buyer.

and represented the seller, Copperland Holdings LLC, in selling a former Copper River Grill located at , to the buyer, Southern Center Way LLC. and of SVN Blackstream represented the buyer. Bob Ashworth represented the tenant, Formel D USA Inc., in leasing 1,000 square feet of office space and 4,000 square feet of warehouse space located at 150 P&S Court, Unit A, Duncan , from the landlord. John Staunton of NAI Earle Furman represented the landlord.

represented the tenant, Formel D USA Inc., in leasing of office space and of warehouse space located at , from the landlord. of NAI Earle Furman represented the landlord. Tim Allender represented the landlord, REJEM Properties, and the tenant, People Link Staffing, in leasing 1,200 square feet located at 1309 W. Poinsett St., Suite A, Greer .

represented the landlord, REJEM Properties, and the tenant, People Link Staffing, in leasing located at . Chuck Langston represented the seller, Keith D. Dill, in selling a 1,600-square-foot retail space located at Lake Forest Shopping Center, 1384 N. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville , to the buyer, William C Morris. Eldris Jana of Realty One Group represented the buyer.

represented the seller, Keith D. Dill, in selling a retail space located at , to the buyer, William C Morris. of Realty One Group represented the buyer. Chuck Langston represented the landlord, 290 LLC, in leasing a property located at 1788-B E. Poinsett St. Extension, Greer , to the tenant, Sparxpress LLC.

represented the landlord, 290 LLC, in leasing a property located at , to the tenant, Sparxpress LLC. Chuck Langston represented the landlord, McCullough’s 1400 LLC, in leasing 5,131 square feet located at 1400-A W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer , to the tenant, Palmetto State Barbell.

represented the landlord, McCullough’s 1400 LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Palmetto State Barbell. Chuck Langston represented the landlord, AHOY Properties I LLC, in leasing 5,760 square feet located at 151 Tandem Drive, Greer , to the tenant, Preferred Home Services LLC.

represented the landlord, AHOY Properties I LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Preferred Home Services LLC. Chuck Langston represented the seller, H. Dillard Company Inc., in selling 11. 5 acres located on J. Verne Smith Parkway in Greer , to the buyer. Trey Pennington with CBRE represented the buyer.

represented the seller, H. Dillard Company Inc., in selling located on , to the buyer. with CBRE represented the buyer. Chuck Langston represented the landlord, A2E Properties LLC, in leasing a multi-unit flex space located at 1729 Locust Hill Road, Greer , to two tenants.

represented the landlord, A2E Properties LLC, in leasing a multi-unit flex space located at , to two tenants. John Daniel and Chuck Langston represented the landlord, A2E Properties LLC, in leasing a multi-unit flex space located at 1729 Locust Hill Road, Building B, Greer , to the tenant.

and represented the landlord, A2E Properties LLC, in leasing a multi-unit flex space located at , to the tenant. Bob Ashworth represented the landlord, 9 Shelter Drive LLC, in leasing a 40,069-square-foot warehouse/office building on 4. 3 acres located at 9 Shelter Drive, Greer , to the tenant, Automation Engineering Company. Chuck Langston represented the tenant.

represented the landlord, 9 Shelter Drive LLC, in leasing a warehouse/office building on located at , to the tenant, Automation Engineering Company. represented the tenant. Bradley D. Toy represented the tenant, Key Input Solutions LLC, in leasing a 10,000-square-foot industrial/flex space located at 521 John Ross Court, Pelzer .

represented the tenant, Key Input Solutions LLC, in leasing a industrial/flex space located at . Jim Griffin and Bradley D. Toy represented the seller, Colonel Johnson LLC, in selling a 9,865-square-foot office building located at 554 Memorial Drive Extension, Greer , to the buyer, Management Solutions for Emergency Services LLC.

and the seller, Colonel Johnson LLC, in selling a office building located at , to the buyer, Management Solutions for Emergency Services LLC. Chuck Langston represented the landlord, Elias Earle Development Group LLC., in leasing 14,125 square feet located at 845 S. Buncombe Road, Greer , to the tenant, Prisma Health-Upstate. Alex Campbell of NAI Earle Furman represented the tenant.

represented the landlord, Elias Earle Development Group LLC., in leasing located at , to the tenant, Prisma Health-Upstate. of NAI Earle Furman represented the tenant. Chuck Langston represented the landlord, McCullough’s 1400 LLC, in leasing a 2,812-square-foot commercial property on 0. 5 acres located at 1450 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer , to the tenant, Heritage Building Company LLC.

represented the landlord, McCullough’s 1400 LLC, in leasing a commercial property on located at , to the tenant, Heritage Building Company LLC. Jim Griffin represented the seller, PWJ LP, in selling 89 acres located on Hwy. 153 in Easley, to the buyer, David A. McAlister.

AVISON YOUNG ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Kristin Cameron McDonald, Rob Howell and Gary Lyons represented the landlord in leasing of three bays in a 110,000-square-foot industrial building at 2605 Anderson Road, Greenville.

Rob Howell and Kristin McDonald represented the landlord, Condal II Investments LLC, in leasing a 16,000-square-foot warehouse space located at 195 Abbott Lane, Spartanburg .

and represented the landlord, Condal II Investments LLC, in leasing a warehouse space located at . Rakan Draz , John Odom and James McKay represented the tenant, The Opal Bride, in leasing a retail space located at 1282 Pendleton St., Greenville , from the landlord, JBM Investments Group LLC.

, and represented the tenant, The Opal Bride, in leasing a retail space located at , from the landlord, JBM Investments Group LLC. Kristin Cameron McDonald , Rob Howell and Gary Lyons represented the landlord, Exultent Highway 29 LLC, in leasing a 21,250-square-foot industrial property located at 6713 Hwy. 29 North, Pelzer , to the tenant, Lumvatech LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Exultent Highway 29 LLC, in leasing a industrial property located at , to the tenant, Lumvatech LLC. Rakan Draz , John Odom and James McKay represented the tenant, L’Optique, in leasing a 1,073-square-foot retail property located at 121 E. McBee Ave., Unit 102, Greenville , from the landlord, Bookends Commercial LLC.

, and represented the tenant, L’Optique, in leasing a retail property located at , from the landlord, Bookends Commercial LLC. Rhett Craig and Ned Reynolds represented the buyer, VLH Captertree LLC, in purchasing an 11,339-square-foot investment property located at 36 S. Main St., Travelers Rest , from the seller, Dialysis Venture Partners of Travelers Rest LLC. Ted Lyerly of NAI Earle Furman represented the seller.

and represented the buyer, VLH Captertree LLC, in purchasing an investment property located at , from the seller, Dialysis Venture Partners of Travelers Rest LLC. of NAI Earle Furman represented the seller. Rakan Draz , John Odom and James McKay represented the tenant, Comal 864, in leasing a 1,600-square-foot retail building located at 1112 Woodside Ave, Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Comal 864, in leasing a retail building located at . Rhett Craig , Ned Reynolds and Rob Howell represented the landlord in leasing 2,545 square feet located at 1320 Hampton Ave., Bay 11C, Greenville , to the tenant, Escape Artist. Mark Ratchford of KDS Commercial Properties LLC represented the tenant.

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at , to the tenant, Escape Artist. of KDS Commercial Properties LLC represented the tenant. Rhett Craig , Ned Reynolds and Rob Howell represented the landlord in a 1,800-square-foot lease renewal located at 1320 Hampton Ave., Suite 4A, Greenville , to the tenant, Lever Gear.

, and represented the landlord in a lease renewal located at , to the tenant, Lever Gear. Rhett Craig , Ned Reynolds and Rob Howell represented the landlord in leasing a 312-square-foot studio space located at 1320 Hampton Ave., Suite 608, Greenville , to the tenant, Karisma by Kara Jewelry.

, and represented the landlord in leasing a studio space located at , to the tenant, Karisma by Kara Jewelry. Rakan Draz , John Odom and James McKay represented the landlord, WFC Travelers Rest LLC, in leasing 1,779 square feet located at 2 Benton Road, Travelers Rest , to the tenant, The UPS Store.

, and represented the landlord, WFC Travelers Rest LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, The UPS Store. Rakan Draz , John Odom and James McKay represented the seller in selling a 1,491-square-foot building located at 24 Traction St., Greenville .

, and represented the seller in selling a building located at . Rakan Draz, John Odom and James McKay represented the tenant, Modern Real Estate Consultants, in leasing 1,781 square feet of retail space located at the Montgomery Building, 187 N. Church St., Spartanburg.

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD | THALHIMER ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Tai Cohen, Jordan McCarley and Marc Robinson represented the seller, Daniel Corporation, in selling Legacy Haywood, a 244-unit apartment community located at 930 Old Airport Road, Greenville, to the buyer, GrayCo Inc.

Kyle Berdugo and Laura Harmon represented the seller, 1000 North St. Partners LLC, in selling a 16,000-square-foot office building located at 1000 E. North St., Greenville , to the buyer, SP3 Properties LLC.

and represented the seller, 1000 North St. Partners LLC, in selling a office building located at , to the buyer, SP3 Properties LLC. Richard Jackson represented the tenant, Vericor Power Systems, in leasing 40,057 square feet of office space located at 85 Beeco Road, Greer .

represented the tenant, Vericor Power Systems, in leasing of office space located at . Kyle Berdugo and Laura Harmon represented the tenant, CenterWell, in a 11,019-square-foot lease renewal located at 101-115 Orchard Park Drive, Greenville .

and represented the tenant, CenterWell, in a lease renewal located at . Kyle Berdugo and Laura Harmon represented the tenant, Total Quality Logistics LLC, in a 9,649-square-foot lease renewal located at 300 Executive Center Drive, Greenville .

and represented the tenant, Total Quality Logistics LLC, in a lease renewal located at . Brian J. Young, Elliott Fayssoux and Kacie Jackson represented landlord in leasing 240,101 square feet of industrial space located at 545 Brookshire Road, Greer, to the tenant, Marleylilly. Zach Hines of Spencer Hines Properties represented the tenant.

COLDWELL BANKER COMMERCIAL CAINE ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Harry Croxton represented the seller, Gilmer & Sons Mobile Home Sales & RE, in selling a mobile home park with 44 mobile homes on 11.5 acres located at 738 Old Clemson Hwy., Seneca, to the buyer, Carolina Capital Rentals LLC.

Harry Croxton represented the seller, Madison Trust Co., in selling 4. 83 acres at I-26 and SC Hwy. 49 in Enoree , to the buyer, Stuti LLC.

represented the seller, Madison Trust Co., in selling at , to the buyer, Stuti LLC. Robert Zimmerman facilitated the sale of a 19,014-square-foot office building on 0.58 acres located at 110 W. North St., Greenville , between the seller, NPBN LLC, and the buyer, RCSU LLC.

facilitated the sale of a office building on located at , between the seller, NPBN LLC, and the buyer, RCSU LLC. Pete Brett represented the seller, Dickens Holdings LLC, in selling 2. 163 acres located at 212 N.E. Main St., Simpsonville , to the buyer, Simpsonville Holdings LLC.

represented the seller, Dickens Holdings LLC, in selling located at , to the buyer, Simpsonville Holdings LLC. Tim Satterfield represented the seller, Templar Investments LLC, in selling a 9,600-square-foot industrial building on 10 acres located at 112 Terrapin Road., Spartanburg , to the buyer, Cannon LLC.

represented the seller, Templar Investments LLC, in selling a industrial building on located at , to the buyer, Cannon LLC. Pete Brett represented the landlord, Mountain City Land & Improvement Co. LLC, in leasing a 4,847-square-foot office space located at Innovate, 148 River St., Suite 120, Greenville , to the tenant, Millennium Private Wealth LLC.

represented the landlord, Mountain City Land & Improvement Co. LLC, in leasing a office space located at , to the tenant, Millennium Private Wealth LLC. Pete Brett represented the seller, BDK2 LLC, in selling a 3,350-square-foot office building on 0.9 acres located at 102 Pilgrim Road, Greenville , to the buyer, Stanhope and Associates LLC.

represented the seller, BDK2 LLC, in selling a office building on located at , to the buyer, Stanhope and Associates LLC. Pete Brett represented the seller, Min Yue LLC, in selling a 2,640-square-foot Denny’s Restaurant on 0.88 acres located at 3401 Clemson Blvd., Anderson , to the buyer, T & S Food Service II LLC.

represented the seller, Min Yue LLC, in selling a Denny’s Restaurant on located at , to the buyer, T & S Food Service II LLC. Tim Satterfield represented the seller, Cross Roads Youth Ranch Inc., in selling a 2,300-square-foot building on 2 acres located at 5310 S. Pine St., Spartanburg , to the buyer, Michael A. Davidson.

represented the seller, Cross Roads Youth Ranch Inc., in selling a building on located at , to the buyer, Michael A. Davidson. Harry Croxton represented the landlord, Wellington Enterprises LLC, in leasing a 2,800-square-foot office space located at 339 W. Main St., Easley , to the tenant, Spa Renew LLC.

represented the landlord, Wellington Enterprises LLC, in leasing a office space located at , to the tenant, Spa Renew LLC. Pete Brett represented the seller, Wells Fargo Bank NA, in selling a 5,394-square-foot retail building on 0.64 acres located at 200 E. Main St., Union , to the buyer, The County of Union, SC.

represented the seller, Wells Fargo Bank NA, in selling a retail building on located at , to the buyer, The County of Union, SC. Pete Brett and T Cox represented the buyer, Gentry Place SC LLC, in purchasing 0.739 acres located at 2663 Gentry Memorial Hwy., Pickens , from the seller, Jerry D. Roberts.

and represented the buyer, Gentry Place SC LLC, in purchasing located at , from the seller, Jerry D. Roberts. Pete Brett and T Cox represented the buyer, Gentry Place SC LLC, in purchasing 4.761 acres located at 106 Roberts Drive, Pickens , from the sellers, Jerry Roberts, Margaret R. Waldrop and Diane Henderson.

and represented the buyer, Gentry Place SC LLC, in purchasing located at , from the sellers, Jerry Roberts, Margaret R. Waldrop and Diane Henderson. Sammy DuBose represented the seller, Weatherstone LLC, in selling 12. 04 acres on North Harrison Bridge Road in Simpsonville , to the buyer, Durham Homes USA LLC.

represented the seller, Weatherstone LLC, in selling on , to the buyer, Durham Homes USA LLC. Pete Brett and T Cox represented the seller, BJB Holdings LLC, in selling a 6,150-square-foot office building on 0. 56 acres at 9 Legrand Blvd., Greenville , to the buyer, Legrand Group LLC.

and represented the seller, BJB Holdings LLC, in selling a office building on at , to the buyer, Legrand Group LLC. Harry Croxton represented the buyer, Pendleton OZB LLC, in purchasing 1. 15 acres located at 515 Pendleton St., Greenville , from the seller, Kenneth C. and Sarilla B. Cosgrove.

represented the buyer, Pendleton OZB LLC, in purchasing located at , from the seller, Kenneth C. and Sarilla B. Cosgrove. Robert Zimmerman represented the buyer, Lat Purser and Associates Inc., in purchasing 3. 46 acres located at the corner of East Kennedy, Union and East Henry streets in Spartanburg , from the seller, White Horse Investments LLC.

represented the buyer, Lat Purser and Associates Inc., in purchasing located at the corner of , from the seller, White Horse Investments LLC. Tim Satterfield represented the sellers, Merevision LLC and Merelegacy LLC, in selling a 1,920-square-foot and a 1,600-square-foot retail building on 1. 17 acres located at 3808 and 3810 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs , to the buyer, LRJ III LLC.

represented the sellers, Merevision LLC and Merelegacy LLC, in selling a and a retail building on located at , to the buyer, LRJ III LLC. Rick Cauthen represented the tenant, Royal Flush Plumbing LLC, in leasing a 1,950-square-foot industrial space located at Merovan Business Center, 1200 Woodruff Road, Unit G-18, Greenville , from the landlord, Zeta Partnership LLC.

represented the tenant, Royal Flush Plumbing LLC, in leasing a industrial space located at , from the landlord, Zeta Partnership LLC. Sammy DuBose represented the landlord, Verdae Properties LLC, in leasing an 8,450-square-foot retail space located at Marketplace Shopping Center, 2435 Laurens Rd., Greenville , to the tenant, The CATO Corporation.

represented the landlord, Verdae Properties LLC, in leasing an retail space located at , to the tenant, The CATO Corporation. Pete Brett and T Cox represented the landlord, Bright Investments II LLC, in leasing a 2,700-square-foot retail space located at Garlington Crossing, 700 Garlington Road, Suites F and G, Greenville, to the tenant, Glam Salon LLC.

LEE & ASSOCIATES ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Chad Stepp, Randall Bentley and Kevin Bentley represented the landlord, Anderson Warehouse LLC, in a 121,000-square-foot lease renewal at 2 Greentree Road, Anderson, with the tenant, Electrolux Home Products Inc.

Andrew Harrill represented the landlord, Remoca Corporation, in leasing 1,200 square feet located at 103-105 E. Butler Road, Suite K, Mauldin , to the tenant, Purdie LLC dba Foot Solutions Greenville.

represented the landlord, Remoca Corporation, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Purdie LLC dba Foot Solutions Greenville. Randall Bentley and Darath Mackie represented the seller, Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County SC Inc., in selling 4,900 square feet located at 49 Greenland Drive, Greenville , to the buyer, Arbor Engineering Inc.

and represented the seller, Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County SC Inc., in selling located at , to the buyer, Arbor Engineering Inc. Adam Padgett represented the landlord, Lamar Holdings LLC, in leasing 10,000 square feet located at 180 New Hope Drive, Building I, Wellford , to the tenant, American Stainless LLC. Jordan Skellie represented the tenant.

represented the landlord, Lamar Holdings LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, American Stainless LLC. represented the tenant. Jordan Skellie and Adam Padgett represented the landlord, JOJAD LLC, in leasing 80,000 square feet located at 130 Derrick Road, Spartanburg , to the tenant, True Timber Outdoors Holding Company.

and represented the landlord, JOJAD LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, True Timber Outdoors Holding Company. Jordan Skellie and Matthew Reynolds represented the landlord, Wazuflex Company LLC, in leasing 3,000 square feet located at 320 Business Parkway, Suite E, Greer , to the tenant, Carolina Shred LLC.

and represented the landlord, Wazuflex Company LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Carolina Shred LLC. Chad Stepp , Randall Bentley and Kevin Bentley represented the tenant, ATCO Industries Inc., in leasing 48,000 square feet located at 1495 Victor Hill Road, Suite A, Duncan , from the landlord, KIDCO LLC.

, and represented the tenant, ATCO Industries Inc., in leasing located at , from the landlord, KIDCO LLC. Kevin Bentley , Randall Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the landlord, Bell Garrett Lathan LLC, in leasing 3,000 square feet located at 1310 Garlington Road, Suite F, Greenville , to the tenant, Altech Electronics & YESCO Signs.

, and represented the landlord, Bell Garrett Lathan LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Altech Electronics & YESCO Signs. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the landlord, GCP Building I LLC, in leasing 30,123 square feet located at 678 Brockman McClimon Road, Suite D, Greer , to the tenant, Microstar Keg Management LLC. Jordan Skellie and Matthew Reynolds represented the tenant.

, and represented the landlord, GCP Building I LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Microstar Keg Management LLC. and represented the tenant. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the landlord, Garlington Road Properties LLC, in leasing 63,189 square feet located at 500 Hartness Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, JR Automation Technolgies LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Garlington Road Properties LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, JR Automation Technolgies LLC. Darath Mackie and Randall Bentley represented the landlord, Woodruff-Carter LLC, in leasing 5,440 square feet located at 81 Rocky Slope Road, Suite B, Greenville , to the tenant, Lion Power LLC.

and represented the landlord, Woodruff-Carter LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Lion Power LLC. Darath Mackie and Randall Bentley represented the landlord, Tian Fu Capital LLC, in leasing 3,700 square feet located at 10 Winchester Court, Mauldin , to the tenant, Vinea Properties LLC.

and represented the landlord, Tian Fu Capital LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Vinea Properties LLC. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the seller, Brookgreen Ventures LP, in selling 35,000 square feet located at 199 Ridgeview Center Drive, Spartanburg , to the buyer, SixWilson LLC. Adam Padgett represented the buyer.

, and represented the seller, Brookgreen Ventures LP, in selling located at , to the buyer, SixWilson LLC. represented the buyer. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the landlord, Friddle & Friddle I LLC, in a 3,600-square-foot lease renewal located at 3550 Hwy. 153, Powdersville , with the tenant, The Cellular Connection.

, and represented the landlord, Friddle & Friddle I LLC, in a lease renewal located at , with the tenant, The Cellular Connection. Adam Padgett represented the seller, 3550 S Harlan #313 LLC et. al., in selling 33,404 square feet located at 4231 Orchard Park Blvd., Spartanburg , to the buyer, AWL USA Inc.

represented the seller, 3550 S Harlan #313 LLC et. al., in selling located at , to the buyer, AWL USA Inc. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the landlord, Accurate Brazing Corporation, in a 625-square-foot lease renewal of the cell tower located at 299C Garlington Road, Greenville , with the tenant, Express Lane Traffic LLC.

, and represented the landlord, Accurate Brazing Corporation, in a lease renewal of the cell tower located at , with the tenant, Express Lane Traffic LLC. Darath Mackie and Randall Bentley represented the landlord, SEPP Inc., in a 3,000-square-foot lease renewal located at 1110 W. Butler Road, Suite E, Greenville , with the tenant, Meridian IT Inc.

and represented the landlord, SEPP Inc., in a lease renewal located at , with the tenant, Meridian IT Inc. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the landlord, EastGroup Properties LP, in leasing 31,186 square feet located at 370 Old Laurens Road, Suite G, Simpsonville , to the tenant, Cosmos Granite Southeast LLC.

, and represented the landlord, EastGroup Properties LP, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Cosmos Granite Southeast LLC. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the landlord, EastGroup Properties LP, in leasing 45,360 square feet located at 360 Old Laurens Road, Simpsonville , to the tenant, Responsive Industries LLC.

, and represented the landlord, EastGroup Properties LP, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Responsive Industries LLC. Jordan Skellie represented the buyer, Meva Formwork Systems Inc., in purchasing 55,915 square feet located at 298 Commercial Road, Spartanburg , from the seller, American First Federal.

represented the buyer, Meva Formwork Systems Inc., in purchasing located at , from the seller, American First Federal. Adam Padgett represented the landlord, Global Supply Bonded Warehouse LLC, in a 26,800-square-foot lease renewal located at 1685 Price House Road, Roebuck , with the tenant, Kobelco Construction Machinery USA Inc. Jordan Skellie represented the tenant.

represented the landlord, Global Supply Bonded Warehouse LLC, in a lease renewal located at , with the tenant, Kobelco Construction Machinery USA Inc. represented the tenant. Kevin Bentley , Randall Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the seller, RAI Holdings LLC, in selling 20. 7 acres located at 2092 Old Laurens Road, Fountain Inn , to the buyer, Sunny Days Entertainment LLC.

, and represented the seller, RAI Holdings LLC, in selling located at , to the buyer, Sunny Days Entertainment LLC. Darath Mackie represented the tenant, Greenville SC Caregiving LLC d/b/a Cornerstone Caregiving, in leasing 1,300 square feet located at 1 Caledon Court, Suite D, Greenville , from the landlord, MBI Properties LLC.

represented the tenant, Greenville SC Caregiving LLC d/b/a Cornerstone Caregiving, in leasing located at , from the landlord, MBI Properties LLC. Darath Mackie represented the buyer, South Carolina Federal Credit Union, in purchasing 5. 352 acres located at 2536 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville , from the seller, Betty Jay Allen Trust.

represented the buyer, South Carolina Federal Credit Union, in purchasing located at , from the seller, Betty Jay Allen Trust. Jordan Skellie represented the buyer, Brinkley Melvin, in purchasing 27,600 square feet located at 5874 Chesnee Hwy., Chesnee , from the seller, Jerry Steve Henderson.

represented the buyer, Brinkley Melvin, in purchasing located at , from the seller, Jerry Steve Henderson. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the seller in selling 1. 17 acres located at Brookfield Oaks Drive, Lot 13, Greenville , to the buyer, Cedar Mountain Properties LLC.

, and represented the seller in selling located at , to the buyer, Cedar Mountain Properties LLC. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the seller, Beck Investment Properties LLC, in selling 6. 3 acres located at 127 Sandra Ave., Greenville , to the buyer, PTESAN LLC.

, and represented the seller, Beck Investment Properties LLC, in selling located at , to the buyer, PTESAN LLC. Kevin Bentley , Randall Bentley and Chad Step represented the buyer, Stanley McJunkin, in purchasing 23,700 square feet located at 126 McDougall Court, Mauldin , from the seller, the City of Mauldin.

, and represented the buyer, Stanley McJunkin, in purchasing located at , from the seller, the City of Mauldin. Randall Bentley , Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the seller, Sam B Phillips, in selling 4. 17 acres located at 1381 Jones Mill Road, Simpsonville , to the buyer, CWK LLC.

, and represented the seller, Sam B Phillips, in selling located at , to the buyer, CWK LLC. Jordan Skellie and Matthew Reynolds represented the seller, Farmerson Worldwide Inc, in selling 16,000 square feet located 2341 Cross Keys Hwy., Union , to the buyer, Jayro Sale Khan.

and represented the seller, Farmerson Worldwide Inc, in selling located , to the buyer, Jayro Sale Khan. Randall Bentley, Kevin Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the landlord, GSP74 LLC, and the tenant, Prevost Corp., in leasing 37,712 square feet located at 74 Brookfield Oaks Drive, Unit 3, Greenville.

CBRE ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Trey Pennington and Jeff Benedict represented the landlord in a 192,910-square-foot lease expansion located at 1201 Woods Chapel Road, Duncan.

Marcus Cornelius and Nick Hollstegge represented the seller in selling 190,192 square feet located at 877 Torrington Road, Clinton.

and represented the seller in selling located at Trey Pennington and Jeff Benedict represented the landlord in leasing 157,581 square feet located at 1201 Woods Chapel Road, Duncan .

and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Trey Pennington and Jeff Benedict represented the tenant in leasing 2,700 square feet located at 319 Garlington Road, Greenville .

and represented the tenant in leasing located at . Trey Pennington and Jeff Benedict represented the tenant in a 26,700-square-foot lease renewal located at 2788 Fairforest Clevedale Road, Spartanburg .

and represented the tenant in a lease renewal located at . Trey Pennington and Jeff Benedict represented the buyer in purchasing 11. 5 acres located at J. Verne Smith Parkway in Greer .

and represented the buyer in purchasing located at . Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 1,900 square feet located at 642 Leonard Road, Duncan .

represented the landlord in leasing located at . Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 8,000 square feet located at 211 Fairforest Way, Greenville .

represented the landlord in leasing located at . Shelby Dodson represented the tenant in leasing 2,110 square feet located at 1503 E. North St., Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing located at . Charles Gouch and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 1,000 square feet located at 4320 Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors .

and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Charles Gouch and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 1,825 square feet located at 4328 Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors .

and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Brittany Farrar represented the tenant in leasing 2,624 square feet located at 504 Rhett St., Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing located at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 3,346 square feet located at Harbinger, 777 Lowndes Hill Road, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 3,326 square feet located at Office Park Patewood, 10 Patewood Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 9,649 square feet located at Park 37, 300 Executive Center Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 5,132 square feet located at 101 N. Main St., Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 2,078 square feet located at Office Park Patewood, 10 Patewood Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Charles Gouch represented the tenant in leasing 2,977 square feet located at 420 E. Park Ave., Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing located at . Charles Gouch represented the landlord in leasing 1,512 square feet located at 250 Commonwealth Drive, Greenville .

represented the landlord in leasing located at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 1,533 square feet located at 101 N. Main St., Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 754 square feet located at 101 N. Main St., Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 16,028 square feet located at One Liberty Square, 55 Beattie Place, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 4,576 square feet located at Office Park Patewood, 10 Patewood Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 310 square feet located at Park 37, 150 Executive Center Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Charles Gouch and Brittany Farrar represented the landlord in leasing 1,200 square feet located at 121 Interstate Blvd., Greenville .

and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 1,995 square feet located at 101 N. Main St., Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Charles Gouch , Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 2,630 square feet located at Two Liberty Square, 75 Beattie Place, Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Blaine Hart represented the tenant in leasing 2,182 square feet located at 317 Scuffletown Road, Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing located at . Blaine Hart represented the tenant in leasing 2,154 square feet located at 1467 Woodruff Road, Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing located at . Blaine Hart represented the landlord in leasing 2,829 square feet located at Landmark, 301 N. Main St., Greenville .

represented the landlord in leasing located at . Blaine Hart represented the tenant in leasing 3,593 square feet located at 135 Commonwealth Drive, Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing located at . Blaine Hart represented the tenant in leasing 7,296 square feet located at 304 Ashby Park Lane, Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing located at . Blaine Hart and Tommy Molin represented the landlord in leasing 3,633 square feet located at Poe West, 556 Perry Ave., Greenville .

and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Justin Hirsch represented the seller in selling 30 acres located at 4040 Midway Road, Belton .

represented the seller in selling located at . Justin Hirsch represented the seller in selling 48 acres located at 4040 Midway Road, Belton .

represented the seller in selling located at . Nick Hollstegge and Brian Scurlock represented the landlord in leasing 12,974 square feet located at Judson Mill, 701 Easley Bridge Road, Greenville .

and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Nick Hollstegge represented the tenant in leasing 5,440 square feet located at 81 Rocky Slope Road, Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing located at . Nick Hollstegge represented the buyer in purchasing 190,192 square feet located at 877 Torrington Road, Clinton .

represented the buyer in purchasing located at . Nick Hollstegge and Brian Scurlock represented the landlord in leasing 6,825 square feet located at Judson Mill, 701 Easley Bridge Road, Greenville .

and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Campbell Lewis and Andrew Miller represented the tenant in leasing 63,189 square feet located at 500 Hartness Drive, Greenville .

and represented the tenant in leasing located at . Campbell Lewis represented the landlord in leasing 3,200 square feet located at 4 McDougall Court, Greenville .

represented the landlord in leasing located at . Campbell Lewis represented the landlord in leasing 1,500 square feet located at 1200 W. Butler Road, Greenville .

represented the landlord in leasing located at . Campbell Lewis represented the tenant in a 60,800-square-feet lease renewal located at 201 Forrester Drive, Greenville .

represented the tenant in a lease renewal located at . Tommy Molin represented the tenant in leasing 4,500 square feet located at 235 Rolling Hills Circle, Easley .

represented the tenant in leasing located at . Tommy Molin and Brian Scurlock represented the landlord in leasing 4,928 square feet located at Hillcrest Market Place, 1905 E. Main St., Spartanburg .

and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Tommy Molin and Brian Scurlock represented the landlord in leasing 7,123 square feet located at Verdae Village, 101 Verdae Blvd., Greenville .

and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Tommy Molin and Brian Scurlock represented the landlord in leasing 1,500 square feet located at Verdae Village, 101 Verdae Blvd., Greenville .

and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Brian Scurlock represented the tenant in leasing 1,800 square feet located at 1601 Woodruff Road, Greenville .

represented the tenant in leasing located at . Brian Scurlock represented the tenant in leasing 1,400 square feet located at 655 Fairview Road, Simpsonville.

KDS COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Rickey Heaton represented the landlord, Vinea Capital, in leasing 5,326 square feet of office space located at 18 and 20 Memorial Medical Drive, Greenville, to the tenant, Able Kids.

Mike Kiriakides represented the seller in selling the Flower’s Bakery facility located at 8110 White Horse Road, Greenville .

represented the seller in selling the Flower’s Bakery facility located at . Mark Ratchford and Brad Doyle represented the seller in selling 1.71 acres located at 6800 State Park Road, Travelers Rest .

and represented the seller in selling located at . Brad Doyle represented the tenant, Edward Jones Corporate, in the leasing of the second-floor office in the Keith Building located at 340 Rocky Slope Road, Suite 200, Greenville .

represented the tenant, Edward Jones Corporate, in the leasing of the second-floor office in the Keith Building located at . Larry Webb represented the landlord, JBM Investments Group, in leasing 1,653 square feet of office space located at 1282 Pendleton St., Greenville , to the tenant, Paramount Residential Mortgage Group.

represented the landlord, JBM Investments Group, in leasing of office space located at , to the tenant, Paramount Residential Mortgage Group. Larry Webb represented the landlord, JBM Investments Group, in leasing 843 square feet of retail space located at 1282 Pendleton St., Greenville , to the tenant, The Opal Bride. Rakan Draz of Avison Young represented the tenant.

represented the landlord, JBM Investments Group, in leasing of retail space located at , to the tenant, The Opal Bride. of Avison Young represented the tenant. Mark Ratchford represented the seller in selling a 3. 33-acre commercial site on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville .

represented the seller in selling a commercial site on . Mike Kiriakides represented the seller in selling 0. 62 acres located at 1 E. Butler Road, Mauldin , to the buyer, The Parker Group.

represented the seller in selling located at , to the buyer, The Parker Group. Mark Ratchford represented the tenant, JAMMS LLC, in a lease extension of a medical office located at 9 Hawthorne Park Court, Greenville .

represented the tenant, JAMMS LLC, in a lease extension of a medical office located at . Rickey Heaton represented the landlord, Vinea Capital in leasing 3,700 square feet of office space located at 10 Winchester Court, Mauldin, to the tenant, Able Kids.

NAI EARLE FURMAN ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Kevin Pogue and Dan Dunn represented the seller, American First Federal Inc., in selling a 59,724-square-foot industrial property located at 298 Commercial Road, Spartanburg, to the buyer, Dingler US Properties Inc.

Drew Stamm represented the tenant, Crossroads Treatment Centers, in leasing a 20,824-square-foot office space located at 200 E. Broad St., Suite 300, Greenville .

represented the tenant, Crossroads Treatment Centers, in leasing a office space located at . Keith Jones , McNeil Epps and Earle Furman represented the seller, First Citizens Bank and Trust Company, in selling a 10,856-square-foot office building located at 501 Roper Mountain Road, Greenville , to the buyer, Roper Mountain Road Investors LLC.

, and represented the seller, First Citizens Bank and Trust Company, in selling a office building located at , to the buyer, Roper Mountain Road Investors LLC. Keith Jones and McNeil Epps represented the seller, JSCI GMS LLC, in selling 16 acres located at 105 Stewart Drive, Easley , to the buyer, Getty’s Middle Holdings LLC.

and represented the seller, JSCI GMS LLC, in selling located at , to the buyer, Getty’s Middle Holdings LLC. Ellice Niedrach represented the sellers, Lynwood Jordan, Mary Lynn Lowe and Susan Hendrix, in selling 61. 24 acres located at 2030 and 2040 Old Orchard Road, Woodruff , to the buyer, Ivan Block.

represented the sellers, Lynwood Jordan, Mary Lynn Lowe and Susan Hendrix, in selling located at , to the buyer, Ivan Block. Jimmy Wright represented the seller, Russell Stover Chocolates LLC, in selling a 4,400-square-foot retail property located at 101 Destination Blvd., Anderson , to the buyer, AJ’s Bar and Grill, LLC.

represented the seller, Russell Stover Chocolates LLC, in selling a retail property located at , to the buyer, AJ’s Bar and Grill, LLC. John Powell and Michael Branch represented the seller, JLT Investments LLC, in selling a 2,750-square-foot office property located at 110 Montgomery Drive, Anderson , to the buyer, Learn Upstate LLC.

and represented the seller, JLT Investments LLC, in selling a office property located at , to the buyer, Learn Upstate LLC. Keith Jones and McNeil Epps represented the landlord, Welltower, in leasing a 3,230-square-foot office space located at 10 Enterprise Blvd., Suite 111, Greenville , to the tenant, Elle OBGYN LLC.

and represented the landlord, Welltower, in leasing a office space located at , to the tenant, Elle OBGYN LLC. Keith Jones and McNeil Epps represented the landlord, DJNT Investments LLC, in leasing a 5,326-square-foot office space located at 18-20 Memorial Medical Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, Vinea Properties LLC.

and represented the landlord, DJNT Investments LLC, in leasing a office space located at , to the tenant, Vinea Properties LLC. Geoff Beans represented the landlord, 117 Haywood Road LLC, in leasing a 2,962-square-foot retail space located at 117 Haywood Road, Suite B, Greenville , to the tenant, VLove Esthetics LLC.

represented the landlord, 117 Haywood Road LLC, in leasing a retail space located at , to the tenant, VLove Esthetics LLC. Michael Roth and Geoff Beans represented the landlord, Sun Management Corp, in leasing a 2,700-square-foot retail space located at 1120 N. Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 302 B, Greenville , to the tenant, Global Staffing Solutions LLC.

and represented the landlord, Sun Management Corp, in leasing a retail space located at , to the tenant, Global Staffing Solutions LLC. Hunter Garrett and John Staunton represented the landlord, 2355 Hwy 101 LLC, in leasing a 3,000-square-foot industrial space located at 2355 Hwy. 101 S., Suite B, Greer , to the tenant, Liberty Communities LLC.

and represented the landlord, 2355 Hwy 101 LLC, in leasing a industrial space located at , to the tenant, Liberty Communities LLC. Keith Jones and McNeil Epps represented the landlord, Windstream, in leasing a 4,369-square-foot office space located at 301 N. Main St., Suite LL, Greenville , to the tenant, Zuendt Engineering LLC.

and represented the landlord, Windstream, in leasing a office space located at , to the tenant, Zuendt Engineering LLC. Hunter Garrett and John Staunton represented the landlord, Spartanburg Center No 2 LLC, in leasing a 6,800-square-foot industrial space located at 101-111 Fortis Drive, Suite 109, Duncan , to the tenant, Taz Mechanical.

and John Staunton represented the landlord, Spartanburg Center No 2 LLC, in leasing a industrial space located at , to the tenant, Taz Mechanical. Hunter Garrett and John Staunton represented the landlord, Peden Properties LP SC Ltd Partnership, in leasing a 31,250-square-foot industrial property located at 208 Old Fork Shoals Road, Greenville , to the tenant, MECART.

and represented the landlord, Peden Properties LP SC Ltd Partnership, in leasing a industrial property located at , to the tenant, MECART. Hunter Garrett and John Staunton represented the landlord, Dial Dubose, in leasing a 46,200-square-foot industrial space located at 2425 Rutherford Road, Suite A, Greenville , to the tenant, Diversified Systems.

and represented the landlord, Dial Dubose, in leasing a industrial space located at , to the tenant, Diversified Systems. Jimmy Wright represented the landlord, Magnolia Property Group Inc, in leasing a 5,000-square-foot retail space located at 932 N.E. Main St., Simpsonville , to the tenant, Express Oil Change LLC. Ted Lyerly and Geoff Beans represented the tenant.

represented the landlord, Magnolia Property Group Inc, in leasing a retail space located at , to the tenant, Express Oil Change LLC. and represented the tenant. Alex Campbell represented the landlord, Greenville Business Center LLC, in leasing a 4,633-square-foot industrial property located at 171 Johns Road, Suite B, Greer, to the tenant, Huxtable Electric Inc. McNeil Epps and Keith Jones represented the tenant.

WINDSOR AUGHTRY COMPANY ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Matt Brashier and Laurens Nicholson represented the seller, Kidco LLC, in selling 38 acres at 300 Masters Blvd., Anderson.

Matt Brashier and Bobby Barreto represented the seller, Town Square Development LLC, in selling 10 acres in downtown Williamston to the buyer, Ingles Markets Inc.

and represented the seller, Town Square Development LLC, in selling in to the buyer, Ingles Markets Inc. Gray Morgan represented the seller, 1698 Perimeter Road Investors LLC, in selling a 50,000-square-foot industrial building located at 1698 Perimeter Road, Greenville .

represented the seller, 1698 Perimeter Road Investors LLC, in selling a industrial building located at . Ben Goforth and Leif Busby represented the buyer, Foothills Ear Nose and Throat, in the acquisition of 2 Roper Corners Court, Greenville .

and represented the buyer, Foothills Ear Nose and Throat, in the acquisition of . Matt Brashier and Laurens Nicholson represented the landlord, Kidco LLC, in leasing 48,000 square feet of industrial space at 1495 Victor Hill Road, Duncan.

ALINE CAPITAL ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Jonathan Kessler and Britt Gillespie represented the buyer, Spark CC LLC, in purchasing 43 units located at 13 Staunton Bridge Road, Greenville, from the seller, Carolina Apts 1 LLC.

Ryan Robertson and Cheyenne Miranda represented the tenant in leasing 5,523 square feet located at 113 S. Main St., Greenville , from the landlord, 3-12 South Main LLC.

and represented the tenant in leasing located at , from the landlord, 3-12 South Main LLC. Ryan Robertson and Cheyenne Miranda represented the tenant, Brewery & Social Club, in leasing 5,355 square feet located at Bridgeway Station in Mauldin , from the landlord, Bridgeway Station.

and represented the tenant, Brewery & Social Club, in leasing located at , from the landlord, Bridgeway Station. Ryan Robertson and Cheyenne Miranda represented the seller in selling 56 acres located at 102 Forest Drive, Travelers Rest, to the buyer, TR Upstate Development LLC.

PINTAIL CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Ross Kester represented the seller, South East Border LLC, in selling 34,800 square feet located at 135 Interstate Blvd., Greenville.

David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the seller, Brains on Fire Properties, in selling a 5,333-square-foot office space located at 1263 S. Pendleton St., Greenville , to the buyer, TR Investment Group LLC.

and represented the seller, Brains on Fire Properties, in selling a office space located at , to the buyer, TR Investment Group LLC. Monty Todd and Josh Tew represented the tenant, Early Autism Project Inc., in leasing 6,000 square feet located at 1 Marcus Drive, Greenville , from the landlord, ROIB 385 Greenville LLC.

and represented the tenant, Early Autism Project Inc., in leasing located at , from the landlord, ROIB 385 Greenville LLC. Jeff Day and Tyson Smoak represented the landlord, DGV LLC, in selling an 11,500-square-foot building located at 180 Halton Road, Greenville , to the buyer, 180 Halton Rd. Partners LLC.

and represented the landlord, DGV LLC, in selling an building located at , to the buyer, 180 Halton Rd. Partners LLC. David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the landlord, Coker & Carlin Properties LLC, in leasing 2,443 square feet of office space located at 1003 Grove Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region.

and represented the landlord, Coker & Carlin Properties LLC, in leasing of office space located at , to the tenant, Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region. David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the buyer, Poinsett Alliance Holdings LLC, in purchasing a 7,500-square-foot flex building located at 179 Verdin Road, Greenville , from the seller, Standridge Management Group LLC.

and represented the buyer, Poinsett Alliance Holdings LLC, in purchasing a flex building located at , from the seller, Standridge Management Group LLC. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the seller, Roper Mtn Partners LLC, in selling 0. 99 acres located at 429 Roper Mountain Road, Greenville , to the buyer, Jackson Stone Properties LLC.

and represented the seller, Roper Mtn Partners LLC, in selling located at , to the buyer, Jackson Stone Properties LLC. Tyson Smoak , Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the buyer, TFI SC LLC, in purchasing a 17,300-square-foot office building located at 86 Brookfield Oaks Drive, Greenville , from the seller, Longhorn Holdings LLC.

, and represented the buyer, TFI SC LLC, in purchasing a office building located at , from the seller, Longhorn Holdings LLC. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the buyer, 3X5K LLC, in purchasing of two flex buildings totaling 36,000 square feet located at 4-8 and 26-38 Boland Court, Greenville , from the seller, Robert J. Boland Family Trust.

and represented the buyer, 3X5K LLC, in purchasing of flex buildings totaling located at , from the seller, Robert J. Boland Family Trust. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the landlord, 3X5K LLC, in leasing 6,400 square feet located at 6-8 Boland Court, Greenville , to the tenant, CrossFit Full Auto.

and represented the landlord, 3X5K LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, CrossFit Full Auto. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the landlord, 3X5K LLC, in leasing 2,920 square feet located at 28 Boland Court, Greenville , to the tenant, Croach Pest Control.

and represented the landlord, 3X5K LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Croach Pest Control. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the landlord, 3X5K LLC, in leasing 2,920 square feet located at 26 Boland Court, Greenville , to the tenant, Home Comfort Solutions Heating and Air.

and represented the landlord, 3X5K LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Home Comfort Solutions Heating and Air. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the landlord, CCRP Pelham LLC, in leasing 2,094 square feet located at 115 Pelham Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Paint with a Twist.

and represented the landlord, CCRP Pelham LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Paint with a Twist. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the landlord, CCRP Pelham LLC, in leasing 1,360 square feet located at 115 Pelham Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Movement Solutions.

and represented the landlord, CCRP Pelham LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Movement Solutions. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the landlord, CCRP Pelham LLC, in leasing 1,214 square feet located at 115 Pelham Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Wax Room.

and represented the landlord, CCRP Pelham LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Wax Room. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the landlord, CCRP Pelham LLC, in leasing 1,292 square feet located at 115 Pelham Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Wakefield Catering.

and represented the landlord, CCRP Pelham LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Wakefield Catering. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the landlord, CCRP Pelham LLC, in leasing 5,209 square feet located at 115 Pelham Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Savvy Bride Boutique Greenville LLC.

and represented the landlord, CCRP Pelham LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Savvy Bride Boutique Greenville LLC. Ross Kester represented the seller, GS Seneca LLC, in selling 3,271 square feet located at 1313 Sandifer Blvd., Seneca , to the buyer, Brotherhood Limited Partnership.

represented the seller, GS Seneca LLC, in selling located at , to the buyer, Brotherhood Limited Partnership. Josh Tew , Monty Todd and Anna Newton represented the tenant, Home Care Assistance, in leasing 2,000 square feet located at 405 Parker Ivey Drive, Greenville , from the landlord, Ukoona LLC.

, and represented the tenant, Home Care Assistance, in leasing located at , from the landlord, Ukoona LLC. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the landlord, Sweet K12 LLC, in leasing 1,400 square feet located at 25 Sweetbriar Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, 864 Sound.

and represented the landlord, Sweet K12 LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, 864 Sound. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the landlord, Sweet K12 LLC, in leasing 1,333 square feet located at 25 Sweetbriar Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, New Growth Counseling.

and represented the landlord, Sweet K12 LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, New Growth Counseling. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the landlord, Sweet K12 LLC, in leasing 2,500 square feet located at 25 Sweetbriar Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, Ricardo Parra.

and represented the landlord, Sweet K12 LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Ricardo Parra. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the landlord, KX Antrim LLC, in leasing 1,200 square feet located at 219 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, 1869 Liquor Wine.

and represented the landlord, KX Antrim LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, 1869 Liquor Wine. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the landlord, KX Antrim LLC, in leasing 5,200 square feet located at 219 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, Geoycelyn Henderson.

and represented the landlord, KX Antrim LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Geoycelyn Henderson. David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the landlord, Tap Worldwide LLC, in leasing 9,800 square feet located at 1018 Woodruff Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Lorenz Crawford LLP.

and represented the landlord, Tap Worldwide LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Lorenz Crawford LLP. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the landlord, 152 Milestone Way LP, in leasing 1,250 square feet located at 152 Milestone Way, Greenville , to the tenant, Wellspring Counseling LLC.

and represented the landlord, 152 Milestone Way LP, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Wellspring Counseling LLC. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the buyer, CG Property Management LLC, in purchasing a 7,278-square-foot multi-tenant professional office building located at 109 Laurens Road, Building 4, Greenville, from the seller, Overlook Four LP.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Garrett Scott, John Montgomery, Brockton Hall and David Cuda represented the tenant, One World Technologies, in leasing 350,490 square feet of industrial space located at 1201 Woods Chapel Road, Duncan.

Frank Hammond represented the seller, Vine LLC, in selling of 10 Williams St., Greenville , to the buyer, Williams Street Holdings LLC.

represented the seller, Vine LLC, in selling of , to the buyer, Williams Street Holdings LLC. Garrett Scott , John Montgomery and Brockton Hall represented the seller, Cherokee Partners LLC, in selling 100 acres on Webber Road in Gaffney , to the buyer, DHL.

, and represented the seller, Cherokee Partners LLC, in selling on , to the buyer, DHL. Garrett Scott , John Montgomery and Brockton Hall represented the landlord, GPT Woods Chapel Road LLC, in leasing 192,910 square feet located at 1201 Woods Chapel Road, Duncan , to the tenant, One World Technologies.

, and represented the landlord, GPT Woods Chapel Road LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, One World Technologies. Garrett Scott , John Montgomery and Brockton Hall represented the tenant, Cosmos Granite Southeast LLC, in leasing 31,186 square feet located at 370 Old Laurens Road, Mauldin , from the landlord, EastGroup Properties LP.

, and represented the tenant, Cosmos Granite Southeast LLC, in leasing located at , from the landlord, EastGroup Properties LP. Greyson Furnas represented the seller, PASI Inc., in selling a former Rite-Aid located at 5401 N. Main St., Cowpens , to the buyer, DDR Properties Inc.

represented the seller, PASI Inc., in selling a former Rite-Aid located at , to the buyer, DDR Properties Inc. Greyson Furnas represented the landlord, Baker and Baker, in a lease renewal located at 1000 N. Pine St., Suite 8, Spartanburg , with the tenant, Earnest Peoples.

represented the landlord, Baker and Baker, in a lease renewal located at , with the tenant, Earnest Peoples. Dillon Swayngim and Greyson Furnas represented the tenant, All My Sons Moving and Storage of Greenville, in leasing 8,000 square feet located at 211 Fairforest Way, Greenville .

and represented the tenant, All My Sons Moving and Storage of Greenville, in leasing located at . Dillon Swayngim represented the tenant, BHI Energy | Power Services LLC, in leasing 22,000 square feet located at 110-112 Prosperity Blvd., Piedmont , from the landlord, Carmichael Lathem LLC.

represented the tenant, BHI Energy | Power Services LLC, in leasing located at , from the landlord, Carmichael Lathem LLC. Richard Barrett represented the landlord, R&J Investments, in leasing 12,000 square feet located at 56 Pelham Davis Circle, Greenville , to the tenant, USA Energy Savers Inc.

represented the landlord, R&J Investments, in leasing located at , to the tenant, USA Energy Savers Inc. Richard Barrett represented the landlord, R&J Investments, in leasing 4,000 square feet located at 1040 Thousand Oaks Blvd. Suite C, Greenville , to the tenant, Amerimed Emergency Medical Services.

represented the landlord, R&J Investments, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Amerimed Emergency Medical Services. Richard Barrett represented the landlord, Golden Oaks Industrial Park LLC, in leasing 10,416 square feet located at 1085 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Greenville , to the tenant, RENOVA, LLC.

represented the landlord, Golden Oaks Industrial Park LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, RENOVA, LLC. Lance Byars and Scott Burgess represented the landlord, New Market Anderson LLC, in leasing 1,600 square feet in Anderson Central in Anderson , to the tenant, Smoke Stars Vape & Smoke.

and represented the landlord, New Market Anderson LLC, in leasing in , to the tenant, Smoke Stars Vape & Smoke. Lance Byars and Scott Burgess represented the landlord, Pruitt Corporation of Anderson, in leasing 2,200 square feet located at 2900 N. Main St., Anderson , to the tenant, Lean Kitchen.

and represented the landlord, Pruitt Corporation of Anderson, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Lean Kitchen. Brantley Anderson , Taylor Allen and Bailey Tollison represented the tenant, Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, in leasing 2,443 square feet located at 1003 Grove Road, Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, in leasing located at . Brantley Anderson , Taylor Allen and Bailey Tollison represented the landlord, Spero Financial Federal Credit Union, in a lease renewal located at 420 E. Park Ave., Greenville , with the tenant, Commercial Foodservice Repair Inc.

, and represented the landlord, Spero Financial Federal Credit Union, in a lease renewal located at , with the tenant, Commercial Foodservice Repair Inc. Brantley Anderson , Taylor Allen and Bailey Tollison represented the tenant, S&S Services Group LLC, in leasing 2,078 square feet located at 10 Patewood Drive, Greenville .

, and represented the tenant, S&S Services Group LLC, in leasing located at . Brantley Anderson , Taylor Allen and Bailey Tollison represented the landlord, LS Partners LLC, in leasing 3,531 square feet located at 325 Rocky Slope Road, Greenville , to the tenant, FUEL SC LLC.

, and represented the landlord, LS Partners LLC, in leasing located at , to the tenant, FUEL SC LLC. Dillon Swayngim represented the tenant, Frauenthal Gnotec, in leasing 68,500 square feet located at 400 S. Nelson Drive, Fountain Inn , from the landlord, Bell Garrett LLC. Hunter Garrett and John Staunton represented the landlord.

represented the tenant, Frauenthal Gnotec, in leasing located at , from the landlord, Bell Garrett LLC. and represented the landlord. Frank Hammond represented the landlord Brunelle Properties in a lease renewal of 25,000 square feet of retail space located at 508 N. Main St., Greer , to the tenant, Quality Foods.

represented the landlord Brunelle Properties in a lease renewal of of retail space located at , to the tenant, Quality Foods. Dillon Swayngim represented the tenant, BHI Energy | Power Services LLC, in leasing 22,000 square feet of industrial space located at 110 Prosperity Blvd., Piedmont .

represented the tenant, BHI Energy | Power Services LLC, in leasing of industrial space located at . Taylor Allen , Brantley Anderson and Bailey Tollison represented the landlord, US REIF ICP South Carolina LLC, in leasing 17,330 square feet of office space at 2 Independence Point, Greenville , to the tenant, United Healthcare.

, and represented the landlord, US REIF ICP South Carolina LLC, in leasing of office space at , to the tenant, United Healthcare. Greyson Furnas represented the seller, PASI Inc., in selling a 10,154-square-foot commercial building located at 5401 N. Main St., Cowpens , to the buyer, DDR Properties Inc.

represented the seller, PASI Inc., in selling a commercial building located at , to the buyer, DDR Properties Inc. Frank Hammond represented the seller, TCC Venture LLC, in selling 1.18 acres on Hwy. 417 in Mauldin to the buyer, Patton Development SC LLC.

represented the seller, TCC Venture LLC, in selling on to the buyer, Patton Development SC LLC. Frank Hammond represented the buyer, Greenland Drive Associates LLC, in purchasing 6,410 square feet of office space located at 49 Greenland Drive, Greenville .

represented the buyer, Greenland Drive Associates LLC, in purchasing of office space located at . Frank Hammond represented the seller, Vine LLC, in selling a 4,523-square-foot office building located at 10 Williams St., Greenville , to the buyer, Williams Street Holdings LLC.

represented the seller, Vine LLC, in selling a office building located at , to the buyer, Williams Street Holdings LLC. Dillon Swayngim , Chuck Salley , Dave Mathews , Thomas Beard and John Peebles represented the seller, Cat Real Estate Holdings LLC, and the buyer, Lendall Lake LLC, in selling a 4,879-square-foot industrial building located at 155 Dexter Road, Spartanburg .

, , , and represented the seller, Cat Real Estate Holdings LLC, and the buyer, Lendall Lake LLC, in selling a industrial building located at . Scott Burgess and Lance Byars represented the landlord, New Market Anderson LLC, in leasing 1,600 square feet of retail space located at 651 Hwy. 28 Bypass, Anderson , to the tenant, Smoke Stars Vape and Smoke.

and represented the landlord, New Market Anderson LLC, in leasing of retail space located at , to the tenant, Smoke Stars Vape and Smoke. Scott Burgess and Lance Byars represented the landlord, New Market Fairview LLC, in leasing 1,400 square feet of retail space located at 655 Fairview Road, Simpsonville , to the tenant, My Pet’s Wellness.

and represented the landlord, New Market Fairview LLC, in leasing of retail space located at , to the tenant, My Pet’s Wellness. Frank Hammond represented the seller, Julian Frank Investments LLC, in selling 0. 62 acres located at State Park and Mountain Creek Road in Greenville , to the buyer, B&R Petrolium.

represented the seller, Julian Frank Investments LLC, in selling located at , to the buyer, B&R Petrolium. Garrett Scott , John Montgomery and Brockton Hall represented the seller, Rooker, in selling 212,500 square feet of newly developed industrial space and 60 acres at Pelzer Point Commerce Center in Pelzer , to the buyer, One World Technologies.

, and represented the seller, Rooker, in selling of newly developed industrial space and at , to the buyer, One World Technologies. Greyson Furnas represented the landlord, Baker and Baker Real Estate Developers, in leasing two suites totaling 3,400 square feet in the Pinewood Shopping Center in Spartanburg .

represented the landlord, Baker and Baker Real Estate Developers, in leasing totaling in the . Greyson Furnas represented the sellers, Jerry and Ed Taylor, in selling 9,300 square feet located at 2270 Old Furnace Road in Boiling Springs, to the buyer, Riva Enterprises LLC.

represented the sellers, Jerry and Ed Taylor, in selling located at to the buyer, Riva Enterprises LLC. Greyson Furnas represented the seller, Stan McDowell, in selling 1. 03 acres located at 1513 Boiling Springs Road, Spartanburg , to the buyers, Jodean Lemmons Jr. and Kathryn Lemmons.

represented the seller, Stan McDowell, in selling located at , to the buyers, Jodean Lemmons Jr. and Kathryn Lemmons. Dillon Swayngim represented the seller, Yarbrough Properties LLC, in selling 12,500 square feet located at 5951 Hwy. 221, Roebuck , to the buyer, Wilkat LLC.

represented the seller, Yarbrough Properties LLC, in selling located at , to the buyer, Wilkat LLC. Dillon Swayngim represented the landlord, Green Tree Metals LLC, in a 20,000-square-foot lease renewal located at 373 Huntington Road, Gaffney , with the tenant, Sticker Mule LLC.

represented the landlord, Green Tree Metals LLC, in a lease renewal located at , with the tenant, Sticker Mule LLC. Dillon Swayngim represented the tenant, Gissing North America, in leasing 135,745 square feet of industrial space located at Fox Hill Business Park in Fountain Inn .

represented the tenant, Gissing North America, in leasing of industrial space located at . Richard Barrett represented the landlord, MTB Properties, in leasing 2,800 square feet located at 535 Brookshire Road, Greer , to the tenant, RAM Technology.

represented the landlord, MTB Properties, in leasing located at , to the tenant, RAM Technology. Richard Barrett represented the landlord, R&J Investments, in leasing 8,000 square feet located at 1040 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Greenville , to the tenant, HBA Worldwide/GenX Security Solutions.

represented the landlord, R&J Investments, in leasing located at , to the tenant, HBA Worldwide/GenX Security Solutions. Brantley Anderson , Taylor Allen and Bailey Tollison represented the seller, PTRE Holdings LLC, in selling a 21,200-square-foot office building located at 18 E. North St., Greenville , to the buyer, East North Investments LLC.

, and represented the seller, PTRE Holdings LLC, in selling a office building located at , to the buyer, East North Investments LLC. Brantley Anderson , Taylor Allen and Bailey Tollison represented the landlord, E. Perry Edwards Law Firm, in leasing 1,540 square feet located at 245 E. Broad St., Suite C, Greenville , to the tenant, Homes Urban LLC.

, and represented the landlord, E. Perry Edwards Law Firm, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Homes Urban LLC. Brantley Anderson , Taylor Allen and Bailey Tollison represented the landlord, LICAR Inc. in leasing 1,208 square feet located at 3 Research Drive, Greenville , to the tenant, In-tech Automotive Engineering LLC.

, and represented the landlord, LICAR Inc. in leasing located at , to the tenant, In-tech Automotive Engineering LLC. Garrett Scott , John Montgomery and Brockton Hall represented the seller, Rooker, in selling Pelzer Point Commerce Center in Anderson County, which consists of 212,500 square feet of newly developed speculative space and 30 acres of future development land to the buyer, One World Technologies Inc.

, and represented the seller, Rooker, in selling Pelzer Point Commerce Center in Anderson County, which consists of of newly developed speculative space and of future development land to the buyer, One World Technologies Inc. Greyson Furnas and Dillon Swayngim represented the landlord, F.T. Cantrell Wagons, in leasing 2,000 square feet of retail space located at 198 W. Main St., Spartanburg , to the tenant, Konnichiwa Sushi, Steak & Seafood.

and represented the landlord, F.T. Cantrell Wagons, in leasing of retail space located at , to the tenant, Konnichiwa Sushi, Steak & Seafood. Garrett Scott , John Montgomery and Brockton Hall represented the landlord, Atkins Machinery LLC, and the tenant, ThyssenKrupp Materials NA Inc., in leasing 60,000 square feet of industrial space located at 1335 Hayne St., Spartanburg .

, and represented the landlord, Atkins Machinery LLC, and the tenant, ThyssenKrupp Materials NA Inc., in leasing of industrial space located at . Garrett Scott , John Montgomery and Brockton Hall represented the landlord, Revman Industries, in selling 79 acres located at 5986 Cannons Campground Road, Cowpens , to the tenant, Tyger Oak Inc.

, and represented the landlord, Revman Industries, in selling located at , to the tenant, Tyger Oak Inc. Garrett Scott , John Montgomery and Brockton Hall represented the sellers, Margaret Pomeroy and Laura and Cleveland Hoover, in selling 29 acres on Fairforest Clevedale Road in Spartanburg , to the buyer, Rooker Properties LLC.

, and represented the sellers, Margaret Pomeroy and Laura and Cleveland Hoover, in selling on , to the buyer, Rooker Properties LLC. Brantley Anderson , Taylor Allen and Bailey Tollison represented the landlord, Welltower OM Group LLC, in leasing 1,634 square feet of office space located at 10 Enterprise Blvd., Greenville , to the tenant, Caroline R. Price MD PA.

, and represented the landlord, Welltower OM Group LLC, in leasing of office space located at , to the tenant, Caroline R. Price MD PA. Brantley Anderson , Taylor Allen and Bailey Tollison represented the landlord, LS Partners LLC, in leasing 3,390 square feet of office space located at 325 Rocky Slope Road, Greenville , to the tenant, Fuel.

, and represented the landlord, LS Partners LLC, in leasing of office space located at , to the tenant, Fuel. Brantley Anderson , Taylor Allen and Bailey Tollison represented the landlord, Pinnacle Financial Partners, in leasing 2,600 square feet of office space located at 6602 Calhoun Memorial Hwy., Easley , to the tenant, Harris Computer Systems.

, and represented the landlord, Pinnacle Financial Partners, in leasing of office space located at , to the tenant, Harris Computer Systems. John Montgomery , Garrett Scott and Brockton Hall represented the sellers, Margaret Pomeroy, Laura Hoover and Cleveland Hoover, in selling 29 acres located on Fairforest Clevedale Road in Spartanburg , to the buyer, Rooker Properties LLC.

, and represented the sellers, Margaret Pomeroy, Laura Hoover and Cleveland Hoover, in selling located on , to the buyer, Rooker Properties LLC. Scott Burgess and Lance Byars represented the landlord in leasing 1,400 square feet of retail space located at 1411 Floyd Baker Blvd., Gaffney , to the tenant, Hometown Liquor and Wine Store.

and represented the landlord in leasing of retail space located at , to the tenant, Hometown Liquor and Wine Store. Scott Burgess and Lance Byars represented the landlord, Pruitt Corporation of Anderson, in leasing 900 square feet of retail space located at 2900 N. Main St., Anderson, to the tenant, Model Barber Shop.

SVN BLACKSTREAM ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Daniel Holloway and Dustin Tenney represented the buyer, Tipsy Taco, in purchasing of a former Copper River Grill located at 102 Southern Center Way, Easley.

Courtney Pitts represented the seller in selling 5,500 square feet of retail space located at 306 E. Butler Road, Mauldin .

represented the seller in selling of retail space located at . Kristina Lane , Stephen Ahnrud and Loudon Brooks represented the tenant, AIUT Inc., in leasing 18,000 square feet of industrial/flex space located at 140 Congress Blvd., Duncan .

, and represented the tenant, AIUT Inc., in leasing of industrial/flex space located at . Doug Peterson and Lars Gruenefeld represented the seller, Jason Dillard, in selling 20 acres on Industrial Drive in Simpsonville , to the buyer, Hawthorne Residential.

and represented the seller, Jason Dillard, in selling on , to the buyer, Hawthorne Residential. Daniel Holloway and Dustin Tenney represented the buyer, Sunny Days Entertainment, in purchasing land located at 2092 Old Laurens Road, Laurens .

and represented the buyer, Sunny Days Entertainment, in purchasing land located at . Daniel Holloway and Dustin Tenney represented the seller, Younts Properties, in selling Spartan Plaza Shopping Center located at 367 Whitney Road, Spartanburg , to the buyer, Razal Holdings LLC.

and represented the seller, Younts Properties, in selling Spartan Plaza Shopping Center located at , to the buyer, Razal Holdings LLC. Daniel Holloway and Dustin Tenney represented the landlord, Hucks Properties LLC, in leasing 3,500 square feet located at 119 E. Curtis St., Simpsonville .

and represented the landlord, Hucks Properties LLC, in leasing located at . Daniel Holloway and Dustin Tenney represented the tenant, Samurai Hibachi, in leasing 4,500 square feet located at the Lowes Foods Shopping Center, 2815 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville .

and represented the tenant, Samurai Hibachi, in leasing located at the . John Plank represented the buyer, Divine Development Group, in purchasing 5 acres located at the corner of W. Georgia and Sullivan roads in Simpsonville .

represented the buyer, Divine Development Group, in purchasing located at the corner of . John Plank represented the tenant, MidSouth Oil LLC, in leasing the former Family Video space located at 1392 W O. Ezell Blvd., Spartanburg .

represented the tenant, MidSouth Oil LLC, in leasing the former space located at . John Plank represented the buyer in purchasing a 12,000-square-foot space located at 160 Tradd St., Spartanburg .

represented the buyer in purchasing a space located at . Loudon Brooks represented the buyer, HDTS LLC, in purchasing an 11,370-square-foot vacant Rite-Aid located at 107 E. Greenville St., Anderson .

represented the buyer, HDTS LLC, in purchasing an vacant Rite-Aid located at . Loudon Brooks represented the landlord in leasing 41,000 square feet of industrial space located at 1306 George Albert Lake Road, Anderson.

SPENCER/HINES PROPERTIES ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Zach Hines represented the tenant, Marleylilly, in leasing 240,101 square feet of industrial space located at 545 Brookshire Road, Greer. Brian J. Young, Elliott Fayssoux and Kacie Jackson represented the landlord.

Bobby Hines represented the tenant, Travinia Greenville LLC, in leasing 6,800 square feet located at 105 Beacon Drive, Greenville , from the landlord, Pelham @ 85 Holding Company LLC.

represented the tenant, Travinia Greenville LLC, in leasing located at , from the landlord, Pelham @ 85 Holding Company LLC. Matt Foster represented the landlord, Pavlos LLC, in leasing 1,240 square feet located at 6140 Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors .

represented the landlord, Pavlos LLC, in leasing located at . Glenn Batson represented the tenant, Pool Rescue LLC, in leasing a flex unit located at 325 New Neely Ferry Road, Mauldin , from the landlord, Carolina Grant Properties LLC. Rakan Draz of Avison Young represented the landlord.

represented the tenant, Pool Rescue LLC, in leasing a flex unit located at , from the landlord, Carolina Grant Properties LLC. of Avison Young represented the landlord. Cameron Smith and Zach Hines represented the tenant, Revive Spinal Care LLC, in leasing 2,270 square feet of medical office space located at 213 E. Butler Road, Mauldin , from the landlord, NV LLC. Bryon Culbertson of Joyner Commercial represented the landlord.

and represented the tenant, Revive Spinal Care LLC, in leasing of medical office space located at , from the landlord, NV LLC. of Joyner Commercial represented the landlord. Guy Harris , Guy Harris Jr. and Bobby Hines represented the seller, Sticky Greenville LLC, in selling a 6,400-square-foot building located at 3 Market Point Drive, Greenville , to the buyers, Martin Valasques and Juan Henzo. Michael Fernandez of Access Realty represented the buyers.

, and represented the seller, Sticky Greenville LLC, in selling a building located at , to the buyers, Martin Valasques and Juan Henzo. of Access Realty represented the buyers. Cameron Smith and Zach Hines represented the tenant, In-tech Automotive Engineering LLC, in leasing 1,208 square feet of office space located at Three Research Drive, Greenville , from the landlord, LICAR LLC. Brantley Anderson of Colliers International represented the landlord.

and represented the tenant, In-tech Automotive Engineering LLC, in leasing of office space located at , from the landlord, LICAR LLC. of Colliers International represented the landlord. Glenn Batson represented the tenant, Rejuven Joint Care, in leasing a 2,000-square-foot medical office located at 242 Adley Way, Greenville .

represented the tenant, Rejuven Joint Care, in leasing a medical office located at . Glenn Batson represented the landlord in leasing a property at 309 Hwy. 14, Simpsonville, to the tenant, Baked.

represented the landlord in leasing a property at 309 Hwy. 14, Simpsonville, to the tenant, Baked. Matt Foster represented the landlord, Moviv Properties LLC, in leasing 3,036 square feet located at 333 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville .

represented the landlord, Moviv Properties LLC, in leasing located at . Zach Hines represented the tenant, WHAB II Inc. dba Jersey Mike’s Subs, in leasing a 1,200-square-foot space located at Suite 3509 Hwy. 153, Powdersville .

represented the tenant, WHAB II Inc. dba Jersey Mike’s Subs, in leasing a space located at . Matt Foster the tenant, Home Comfort Solutions Inc., in leasing 2,920 square feet of flex/office space located at 26 Boland Court, Greenville .

the tenant, Home Comfort Solutions Inc., in leasing of flex/office space located at . Zach Hines facilitated the sale of a property consisting of 1.02 acres and 20,000 square feet located at 405 Westfield Street, Greenville , between the seller, 405 Westfield LLC, and the buyer, KVP LLC.

facilitated the sale of a property consisting of and located at , between the seller, 405 Westfield LLC, and the buyer, KVP LLC. Zach Hines represented the tenant, LPL Financial LLC, in leasing 3,103 square feet of office space located at The Ogletree Building, 300 N. Main St., Greenville .

represented the tenant, LPL Financial LLC, in leasing of office space located at . Glenn Batson represented the tenant, Allstate Sales Group Inc., in leasing a 2,500-square-foot warehouse at 5 E. Warehouse Court, Taylors , from the landlord, Jack E. Shaw.

represented the tenant, Allstate Sales Group Inc., in leasing a warehouse at , from the landlord, Jack E. Shaw. Zach Hines represented the tenant, Byrd Cookie Company of Savannah LLC, in leasing a 1,287-square-foot space located at 17 S. Main St., Greenville .

represented the tenant, Byrd Cookie Company of Savannah LLC, in leasing a space located at . Bobby Hines represented the tenant, Azalea RBIC Management Company LLC, in leasing 4,186 square feet of office space located at 55 Beattie Place, Suite 1500, Greenville .

represented the tenant, Azalea RBIC Management Company LLC, in leasing of office space located at . Zach Hines represented the buyer, Plantation at Pelham LLC, in purchasing a 2. 9-acre property consisting of 3,400 square feet of office space and 3,200 square feet of warehouse space located at 250 Interstate Blvd., Greenville .

represented the buyer, Plantation at Pelham LLC, in purchasing a property consisting of of office space and of warehouse space located at . Zach Hines represented the tenant, Savannah Bee Company Holdings LLC, in leasing a 3,200-square-foot retail space located at 123 N. Main St., Greenville , from the landlord, 123 North Main Group LLC.

represented the tenant, Savannah Bee Company Holdings LLC, in leasing a retail space located at , from the landlord, 123 North Main Group LLC. Jay Stephens represented the seller, Inland Property Management Inc., in selling 8. 7 acres located at 2149 N. Old Laurens Road, Grey Court , to the buyer, Brock Environmental Ecological Recycling LLC. Flagship SC Properties LLC represented the buyer.

represented the seller, Inland Property Management Inc., in selling located at , to the buyer, Brock Environmental Ecological Recycling LLC. represented the buyer. Glenn Batson represented the tenant, RPM Transportation LLC, in leasing a 124,000-square-foot warehouse located at 10395 Greenville Hwy., Wellford , from the landlord, Carolina Trade Zone LLC. Lavista Associates in Atlanta represented the landlord.

represented the tenant, RPM Transportation LLC, in leasing a warehouse located at , from the landlord, Carolina Trade Zone LLC. in Atlanta represented the landlord. Zach Hines represented the tenant, Cobblestone Homes LLC, in leasing 6,568 square feet of office/warehouse space located at 2606 Old Buncombe Road, Greenville , from the landlord, Caissa I LLC & Caissa II LLC. Bobby Hines represented the landlord.

represented the tenant, Cobblestone Homes LLC, in leasing of office/warehouse space located at , from the landlord, Caissa I LLC & Caissa II LLC. represented the landlord. Bobby Hines represented the tenant, Amico LLC dba Maverick Biscuit, in leasing 2,000 square feet located at 2818 Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors . Mike Kiriakides represented the landlord.

represented the tenant, Amico LLC dba Maverick Biscuit, in leasing located at . represented the landlord. Glenn Batson represented the buyer, Bosworth Enterprises, in purchasing 4. 34 acres on Duncan Road in Travelers Rest , from the seller, Doty Scientific Inc. Joseph Arrowood with SVN Blackstream represented the seller.

represented the buyer, Bosworth Enterprises, in purchasing on , from the seller, Doty Scientific Inc. with SVN Blackstream represented the seller. Bobby Hines and Evan Hines Wilkins facilitated the leasing of a 7,393-square-foot space located at 27 Market Point Drive, Greenville , between the landlord, No Regrets Properties LLC, and the tenant, Juan Andres Meza Garcia.

and facilitated the leasing of a space located at , between the landlord, No Regrets Properties LLC, and the tenant, Juan Andres Meza Garcia. Matt Foster represented the landlord, Kamal SE LLC, in leasing 1,132 square feet located at 419 S.E. Main St., Simpsonville .

represented the landlord, Kamal SE LLC, in leasing located at . Zach Hines and Bobby Hines facilitated a 1,700-square-foot lease renewal for a property located at 500 E. North St., Suite A, Greenville , between the landlord, 500 East North LLC, and the tenant, Hoffman and Hoffman.

and facilitated a lease renewal for a property located at , between the landlord, 500 East North LLC, and the tenant, Hoffman and Hoffman. Zach Hines and Bobby Hines facilitated a 1,684-square-foot lease renewal of a space located at 500 E. North St., Suite C, Greenville , between the landlord, 500 East North LLC, and the tenant, Discover Upcountry Carolina Association.

and facilitated a lease renewal of a space located at , between the landlord, 500 East North LLC, and the tenant, Discover Upcountry Carolina Association. Glenn Batson represented the tenant, Transales Inc., in leasing 1,714 square feet of space located at 500 E. North St., Unit D, Greenville , from the landlord, 500 East North LLC. Zach Hines and Bobby Hines represented the landlord.

represented the tenant, Transales Inc., in leasing of space located at , from the landlord, 500 East North LLC. and represented the landlord. Bobby Hines represented the tenant, Emily Buckingham dba State Farm Insurance, in leasing 1,000 square feet located at 221 Pelham Road, Greenville , from the landlord, Regulators Holdings LLC. Lynn Spencer represented the landlord.

represented the tenant, Emily Buckingham dba State Farm Insurance, in leasing located at , from the landlord, Regulators Holdings LLC. represented the landlord. Glenn Batson and Bobby Hines represented the seller, Ronald B Parker, in selling a 4,000-square-foot property on 2 acres located at 904 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville , to the buyer, Jozaco Enterprises LLC.

and represented the seller, Ronald B Parker, in selling a property on located at , to the buyer, Jozaco Enterprises LLC. Bobby Hines and Evan Hines Wilkins represented the seller, Enigma Corp, in selling 0. 3 acres located at 432 N. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville , to the buyer, Chestnut Communities Midtown LLC. Black Stream Homes represented the buyer.

and represented the seller, Enigma Corp, in selling located at , to the buyer, Chestnut Communities Midtown LLC. represented the buyer. Bobby Hines and Evan Hines Wilkins represented the sellers, Gerald E and Patti S Coleman, in selling two buildings consisting of 15,000 square feet located at 110 Augusta Arbor Way, Greenville , to the buyer, Simuclear Properties LLC.

and represented the sellers, Gerald E and Patti S Coleman, in selling buildings consisting of located at , to the buyer, Simuclear Properties LLC. Matt Foster represented the landlord, Upstate SC Property Group LLC, in leasing 1,760 square feet located at 119 Poinsett Hwy., Greenville .

represented the landlord, Upstate SC Property Group LLC, in leasing located at . Bobby Hines and Evan Hines Wilkins represented the landlord, Enigma Corp, in leasing 2,000 square feet of space located at 9028 Old White Horse Road, Greenville , to the tenant, John W Perry.

and represented the landlord, Enigma Corp, in leasing of space located at , to the tenant, John W Perry. Bobby Hines and Evan Hines Wilkins facilitated the purchase a 14,000-square-foot building located at 100 Engineer St., Greenville , between the seller, Coleman Group LLC, and the buyer, Patriot Investors LLC.

and facilitated the purchase a building located at , between the seller, Coleman Group LLC, and the buyer, Patriot Investors LLC. Glenn Batson represented the tenant, Ward McClain Attorney at Law, in leasing two office suites located at 201 E. North St., Greenville , from the landlord, Wilson Farms Company LLC. Sammy Dubose with Caldwell Banker Commercial Caine represented the landlord.

represented the tenant, Ward McClain Attorney at Law, in leasing office suites located at , from the landlord, Wilson Farms Company LLC. with Caldwell Banker Commercial Caine represented the landlord. Bobby Hines , Guy Harris and Guy Harris Jr. represented the seller, the Kern Group LLC, in selling 4,000 square feet and 1. 2 acres located at 9084 Warren Abernathy Drive, Spartanburg , to the buyer, Pointe Grand Spartanburg LLC.

, and represented the seller, the Kern Group LLC, in selling and located at , to the buyer, Pointe Grand Spartanburg LLC. Matt Foster represented the buyer, ZK Investments, in purchasing a property located at 877 N.E. Main St., Simpsonville .

represented the buyer, ZK Investments, in purchasing a property located at . Bobby Hines represented the seller, Holden, in selling 55 and 57 Batesville Court, Greer .

represented the seller, Holden, in selling . Zach Hines and Bobby Hines represented the seller, Beth Woodside, in selling a property located at 110 W. Broad St., Greenville , to the buyer, Designedge LLC. Deanna Hudgins of Signature Commercial Properties LLC represented the buyer.

and represented the seller, Beth Woodside, in selling a property located at , to the buyer, Designedge LLC. of Signature Commercial Properties LLC represented the buyer. Matt Foster represented the buyer, T&S Food Service LLC, in purchase a property located at 3401 Clemson Blvd., Anderson.

SPERRY COMMERCIAL GLOBAL – GRIFFIN PARTNERS ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Chris Springfield represented the sellers, RK and ML Miller, in selling 68 acres located across from the intersection of the I-85 exit and Limestone Street in Gaffney.

Chris Springfield represented the seller, Steve Henderson, in selling a 30,000-square-foot flex industrial property with 5 acres located at 5874 Chesnee Hwy., Chesnee .

represented the seller, Steve Henderson, in selling a flex industrial property with 5 acres located at . Kevin Whitehead represented the buyer, Johnston Properties, in a 1031 exchange of a newly developed 9,000-square-foot Dollar General located at 2232 JA Cochran Bypass, Chester .

represented the buyer, Johnston Properties, in a 1031 exchange of a newly developed Dollar General located at . BT DeShields represented a buyer in purchasing 45 acres located at 40 Vantross Lane, Greenville .

represented a buyer in purchasing located at . Mark Griffin and John Kawalchuk represented the landlord, The Cox Group, in leasing a 3,100-square-foot flex space located at 203-A Greer Drive, Simpsonville, to the tenant is American Protection LLC.

FLAGSHIP COMMERCIAL ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Chisolm Nicholson represented the tenant, RNB Merchandise, in leasing 10,000 square feet of industrial space located at 40 Commerce Center, Greenville, from the landlord, Camperdown Company Inc.