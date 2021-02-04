Dealmakers: Notable transactions from November 2020-January 2021

Each quarter, in conjunction with our Commercial Real Estate issue, we publish notable commercial real estate transaction deals across the Upstate. For possible inclusion, submit information to [email protected].

LANGSTON-BLACK REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Chuck Langston represented the buyers, AHOP 143 LLC and Timberlake Properties LLC, in purchasing 25 acres located on East Poinsett Street in Greer from the seller, Sunnydale Inc.

Tim Allender represented the buyers, Chad and Lynn Nelson, in purchasing a 4,000-square-foot retail building located at 3318 Brushy Creek Road, Greer , from the seller, Wendy Watkins. Geoff Beans with NAI Earle Furman represented the seller.

represented the landlord, Log Cabin Enterprises Inc., in leasing a office space located at , to the tenant, Honorable William Timmons IV. Bradley Toy represented the seller, First Piedmont Federal Savings & Loan, in selling an office condo at The Offices of Hampton Centre located at 955 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer, to the buyer, Grif-ko Apartments Inc. Jim Griffin represented the buyer.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: John Montgomery, Garrett Scott and Brockton Hall represented the seller, Three Bees LLC, in selling 75.95 acres located at 1939 John Dodd Road, Spartanburg, to the buyer, Mark III Properties Inc.

Brantley Anderson , Taylor Allen and Bailey Tollison represented the landlord, US REIF ICP SC LLC, in leasing 14,215 square feet of office space located at 1 Independence Point, Greenville , to the tenant, Vectrus Inc.

and represented the landlord, ARC ASAANDSC001 LLC, in leasing of retail space located at , to the tenant, Mariner Finance LLC. Scott Burgess and Lance Byars represented the tenant, Lee Spa Nails LLC, in leasing 2,337 square feet of retail space located at 3619 Pelham Road, Greenville, from the landlord, BRE Mariner Milestone Plaza LLC.

AVISON YOUNG ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Rhett Craig and Ned Reynolds represented the buyer in purchasing a 189,830-square-foot industrial building located at 28966 Highway 76 East, Clinton, from the seller. Rob Gemerchak of Stan Johnson Company represented the seller.

Rakan Draz , John Odom and James McKay represented the tenant, Hadassa Design Group Inc., in leasing a 1,204-square-foot retail space located at 101 Augusta St., Greenville , from the tenant, Harpro Properties LLC.

, and represented the seller, 2027 Land & Development LLC, in selling an retail center located at , to the buyer, 922 East Main Street LLC. Gary Lyons, Kristin Cameron McDonald and Rhett Craig represented the seller, ROIF 6000 Pelham LLC, in selling a 64,607-square-foot office/flex building located at 6000 Pelham Road, Greenville, to the buyer, Diversified Medical Inc.

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD | THALHIMER ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Brian J. Young, Kacie Jackson and Elliott Fayssoux represented the landlord, Robinson Weeks Partners, in leasing 134,000 square feet located at 1121 Woods Chapel Road, Duncan, to the tenant, MingHua USA Inc. Dillon Swayngim of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Rob Cochran and Nolan Ashton represented the seller, Avir Realty Group, in selling a 117,100-square-foot building located at 7 Research Drive, Greenville , to the buyer. Taylor Allen , David Cuda and Bailey Tollison of Colliers International represented the buyer.

represented the seller in selling on , to the buyer, Saint Capital LLC. Richard Jackson represented the buyer, SCap 121 LLC, in purchasing a 121-unit residential rental portfolio located in Greenville from the seller.

represented the buyer, SCap 121 LLC, in purchasing a residential rental portfolio located in Greenville from the seller. Kyle Berdugo, Laura Harmon and Richard Jackson represented the seller, RealOp Investments, in selling a 7,000-square-foot office building located at 40 Concourse Way, Greer, to the buyer, CONSOR Engineering.

COLDWELL BANKER COMMERCIAL CAINE ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Pete Brett, David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the seller, the Orthodox Church of St. Philaret of New York Inc., in selling 11.23 acres located at 4640 SC Hwy. 101, Woodruff, to the buyer, Mark III Properties LLC.

Pete Brett , David Sigmon and Matt Vanvick represented the buyer, Heritage Development LLC, in purchasing a 3,680-square-foot medical office building on 0.71 acres located at 702 North A St., Easley , from the seller, UCPA Properties LLC.

and represented the landlord, 200 East Broad LLC, in short term lease extension negotiations for of office space located at , with the tenant, Elliott Davis LLC. Sammy DuBose represented the landlord, Verdae Properties LLC, in lease renewal negotiations for a 9,522-square-foot retail space located at Marketplace Shopping Center, 2463 Laurens Road, Greenville , with the tenant, Guitar Center Stores Inc.

represented the landlord, Verdae Properties LLC, in lease renewal negotiations for a retail space located at , with the tenant, Guitar Center Stores Inc. Tim Satterfield represented the landlord, Triple Rock Investments Inc., in leasing a 2,500-square-foot industrial space located at 1546 Nazareth Church Road, Spartanburg, to the tenant, Automotive & Trucking Solutions.

LEE & ASSOCIATES ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Adam D. Padgett and Jordan Skellie represented the landlord, JOJAD LLC, in a 58,600-square-foot lease renewal of a property located at 130 Derrick Road, Spartanburg, with the tenant, Bakemark USA Inc.

Andrew Harrill represented the seller, Ulricke H. Wilson, in selling 2.59 acres located at Nash Mill Road and Hwy 418 in Fountain Inn , to the buyer, Heritage Land & Timber.

represented the landlord, Larry A. Friddle, in leasing located at , to the tenant, Tobacco and Vape. Adam Padgett represented the landlord, Global Supply Bonded Warehouse, and Jordan Skellie represented the tenant, in leasing 26,800 square feet located at 1685 Price House Road, Roebuck .

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at , to the tenant, Dupree Plumbing Co Inc. Kevin Bentley, Randall Bentley and Chad Stepp represented the landlord in leasing 12,000 square feet located at 111 LaCannon Road, Piedmont, to the tenant, Capital Electric LLC.

ALINE CAPITAL ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Jonathan Kessler and Britt Gillespie represented the buyer, 100 Regency Dr LLC, in purchasing an 82-unit property located at 100 Regency Drive, Central, from the seller, University Cottages LLC.

Ryan Robertson and Cheyenne Miranda represented the seller, ANDA Enterprises LLC, in selling 5.67 acres located at 513 N. Main St., Mauldin , to the buyer, Contax Services LLC.

and represented the tenant, Cravings Bark LLC, in leasing located at , from the landlord, Downtown Greenville Investments LLC. Ryan Robertson and Cheyenne Miranda represented the tenant, Fadi Chris Khalaf, in leasing 1,657 square feet located at 1639 Woodruff Road, Greenville, from the landlord, Cheung Family Properties LLC.

SPENCER HINES PROPERTIES ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Dale Seay facilitated the sale of 24.5 acres located at 2970 Reidville Road, Spartanburg, between the buyer, Weeksbury LLC, and the sellers, Donna Walker and Kay Holcombe.

Robbie Romeiser facilitated the sale of a 2,850-square-foot retail space located at 1725 Limestone St., Gaffney , between the buyer, Salvador Torres, and the seller, Craig Long.

and facilitated the lease of a office space located at , between the tenant, Life Strides Physical Therapy, and the landlord, Steven McKeown. Guy Harris and Guy Harris Jr. facilitated the lease of a 1,500-square-foot retail space located at 8147 Warren H Abernathy Hwy., Spartanburg, between the tenant, Carolina Smoothie, and the landlord, A & M LLC.

CBRE ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Marcus Cornelius represented the landlord in leasing 163,680 square feet located in Apple Valley Industrial Park in Duncan.

Tommy Molin and Brian Scurlock represented the landlord in leasing 2,268 square feet located at Verdae Village, 101 Verdae Blvd., Greenville .

, and represented the landlord in leasing located at . Charles Gouch, Blaine Hart and Shelby Dodson represented the landlord in leasing 4,758 square feet located at Patewood Business Center, 1 Marcus Drive, Greenville.

PINTAIL CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Lakin Parr and Jeff Day represented the buyer, Samsonandmia Black Dog Holdings LLC, in purchasing 10.6 acres located on Crowe Creek Church Road in Six Mile, from the sellers, Charles and Carole Kimbrell.

and represented the landlord, Sweet K12 LLC, in leasing a retail space located at , to the tenant, Greenville Transitions Recovery Center. Josh Tew and Monty Todd represented the landlord, KX Antrim LLC, in leasing a 1,731-square-foot space located at 209 W. Antrim Drive, Greenville, to the tenant, Good To Go Greenville LLC.

KDS COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Larry Webb represented the tenant, Boyd Cycling, in leasing 8,700 square feet of industrial and office space located at 1105 Old Buncombe Road, Greenville.

Harry Croxton represented the seller, Namo Properties LLC, in selling a 4,800-square-foot building located at 106 N. Main St., Greenville .

and represented the seller, Stokes & Co, in selling a Class A office building located at . Brad Doyle represented the tenant, R+R Financial Advisors LLC, in leasing a 2,017-square-foot office space located at 101 Pelham Commons Blvd., Greenville.

FLAGSHIP COMMERCIAL ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Bart Coleman and Boomer Coleman represented the landlord, The Shoppes at Stanford Court LLC, in leasing 38,600 square feet of supermarket space located at 3220 W. Blue Ridge Road, Greenville, to the tenant, Fresh World LLC.

Benji Smith and Chisolm Nicholson represented the buyer, Ember Modern Medicine, in purchasing a 7,488-square-foot office building located at 1068 N. Church St., Greenville .

represented the landlord, GT’s Legacy LLC, in leasing an industrial space located at , to the tenant, Premier Furniture Club LLC. Chisolm Nicholson represented the tenant, Palmetto Paint Specialties Inc., in leasing 3,580 square feet of flex space located at 933 S. Hwy. 29, Anderson.

REALOP INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCED:

RealOp Investments represented themselves in purchasing a 320,427-square-foot industrial facility off of I-85 near Pelham Road in Greenville, from the seller. Jack Haden, Mike Chambers, John Baldwin and Hal Johnson of NAI Earle Furman represented the seller.

CAPSTONE APARTMENT PARTNERS ANNOUNCED:

Alex McDermott, Austin Green and Caleb Troop represented the seller, Read Property Group, in selling the Village at Mills Gap, a 208-unit garden-style apartment community on Boiling Springs Road in Boiling Springs, to the buyer, Southwood Realty.

SPERRY COMMERCIAL GLOBAL AFFILIATES – GRIFFIN PARTNERS ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Mark Griffin represented the buyer in purchasing 9,000 square feet of retail, office and restaurant space located at 704 Congaree Road, Greenville.

Mark Griffin and John Kawalchuk represented the seller, The Loom LLC, in selling 6,000 square feet of retail space located at 300 South St., Simpsonville , to the buyer, Lynnscott Holdings LLC.

represented the buyer, Stanley Martin Companies LLC, in purchasing located at . Mark Griffin represented the seller, Richard Baskin, in selling 6.76 acres located at 200 W. Shockley Ferry Road, Anderson , to the buyer, Drake Properties LLC.

represented the tenant, Communication Technology Services, in leasing of office space located at . Mark Griffin represented the seller, Richard Baskin, in selling 6.76 acres located at 200 W. Shockley Ferry Road, Anderson , to the buyer, Drake Properties LLC.

represented the seller, Richard Baskin, in selling located at , to the buyer, Drake Properties LLC. Mark Griffin represented the tenant, Communication Technology Services, in leasing 4,480 square feet of office space located at 1200-B17 Woodruff Road, Greenville, from the landlord.

BROADSTREET PARTNERS ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: John Parker and Ryan Koop represented the landlord, Panattoni Development, in leasing the 327,670-square-foot Building A of Phase IV at Apple Valley Industrial Park in Duncan. The two tenants each leased 163,835 square feet of the industrial building.

John Parker and Ryan Koop represented the seller, Michelin NA, in selling a 68,000-square-foot industrial building on 15.76 acres located at 632 Inglesby Parkway, Duncan .

and represented the landlord and the tenant, Custom Speaker Pods, in leasing of flex space located at . John Parker and Ryan Koop represented the seller in selling 2.382 acres located at 100 Montague Road, Greenville.

NAI EARLE FURMAN ANNOUNCED:

Big Deal: Drew Stamm and John Gray Jr. represented the landlord, Wapiti LLC, in leasing a 50,498-square-foot industrial space located at 2006 Perimeter Road, Greenville, to the tenant, Aristo Industries.